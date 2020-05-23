It took incredible guts and fortitude to remain long the silver market from late February through mid-March. The price of the volatile precious metal that moves higher and lower on sentiment plunged. July silver futures hit a high of $19.075 on February 24 and reached a bottom of $11.68 per ounce on March 18. The three-week move took silver 38.8% lower. Silver did not only plunge but also fell to its lowest price in eleven years, since the second quarter in 2009.

Buying silver below $12 was no easy feat. While the July futures contract remained at that level for only three sessions on March 16, 18, and 19, physical dealers pushed premiums for silver bars, and coins higher as the price fell to more than a decade low. Since then, the price of silver recovered along with the shares of silver mining companies. The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) holds shares of the world’s leading primary silver-producing companies. The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) holds a portfolio of the leading junior miners in the silver arena.

An interview on Kitco last week

Last week, In an interview with Kitco, I said that I favor gold as a long-term investment, but when it comes to trading, silver is my sardine of choice. From a short-term perspective, silver tends to deliver far more price volatility on a percentage basis.

During the height of risk-off behavior in markets across all asset classes, the price of gold dropped from $1704.30 in early March to a low of $1450.90 in mid-March on the continuous futures contract or 14.9%. Silver plunged from $18.92 in late February to $11.74 or 37.9% over twice the percentage level during the period of carnage in markets.

As the old song by Blood Sweat & Tears goes, “What goes up, must come down...Spinnin’ wheel got to go ‘round.” Silver and gold turned out to be those spinnin’ wheels in the middle of March then both recovered. Silver’s penchant for extreme volatility at times made the move to the upside far greater on a percentage basis.

Trading sardines ain’t for eating, they are for trading, as the old joke goes. Silver is one of my favorite sardines when it comes to taking price risk in markets. When silver decides to move, there is nothing quite like the precious metal.

Silver has made strides on the upside

After hitting the low of $1450.90 in mid-March, gold has climbed to an even higher high of $1775.80 and was trading at around the $1730 level at the end of last week. The price appreciated by over 19% from the risk-off low.

Source: CQG

The chart shows that silver’s recovery took it from $11.74 to the $18.04 level last week or 53.7% higher, making it a sweet sardine from the long side of the market since the mid-March low. Silver delivered over double the percentage loss and gain compared to gold over the past months.

The correction made silver stronger- A cleansing

Open interest is the total number of open long and short positions in a futures market. The metric can provide valuable clues about the behavior of market participants during significant price moves.

Source: CQG

In late February, when silver was at its high on the July contract at over $19 per ounce, open interest in the COMEX silver futures market rose to a high of 244,705 contracts. The level was a record high. As of the end of last week, the metric stood at 155,485 contracts, 89,220 contracts lower, or a decline of 36.5% from the high after reaching a low of below 132,000 contracts in early May. The global pandemic caused many speculators to liquidate risk positions and head for the sidelines in markets. The price of July silver futures was trading at over $17.60 per ounce on May 22, a little over $1.30 off the high for the year, but almost $5.90 off the low.

The price action in silver cleaned out the market. If silver is going to resume its upward price path, there will be fewer sellers to take profits as the price appreciates. Moreover, those who bailed out of the market are likely to come back in as the price moves higher as they will not want to miss a significant long overdue rally in silver.

The correction in March may have been ugly, but it cleaned out the market of weak longs and made a case for higher highs stronger.

Silver mining stocks can provide leveraged returns on the upside

Silver is more volatile than gold. Shares of silver mining companies often experience more price variance than the metal. The price of July futures dropped by 38.8% from late February through mid-March and then rallied by 50.7% from the March low through May 22 with the price at the $17.60 level.

Source: Barchart

The chart of the Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) shows that SIL dropped from $33.73 to a low of $16 or 52.6% over the same period. The rally to $36.31 at the end of last week took the silver mining ETF 127% higher.

Source: Barchart

The chart of the ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) shows that over the same period, SILJ dropped from $11.82 to a low of $4.84 or 59.1%. The rally to $11.56 at the end of last week took the silver mining ETF 139% higher.

SIL and SILJ to turbocharge a long position in the volatile metal

If silver is going to continue to rally, the SIL and SILJ ETF products could do even better on a percentage basis. I favor these trading sardines because they diversify the risk of holding an individual silver mining stock. Diversification lowers idiosyncratic risk. An investment in an individual company assumes the risk of the management, the specific mines and properties, and geopolitical risks when it comes to the countries that are home to the mines.

The fund summary and top holdings of SIL include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

SIL is a liquid product with $455.31 million in net assets, and an average of 475,646 shares changing hands each day. The ETF charges a 0.66% expense ratio.

The top holdings and fund summary for SILJ include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

SILJ has net assets of $133.54 million, trades an average of 778,623 shares each day, and charges a 0.69% expense ratio.

The level of central bank and government stimulus is expanding the money supply of the world, just like in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis. Silver fell to a low of $8.40 per ounce in 2008. In 2011, the precious metal hit a high of $49.82.

Source: CQG

The levels to watch on the upside in the silver market are at the 2020 peak at $18.92, the 2019 high of $19.54, and the 2016 apex at $21.095 per ounce. The 2016 high could be the gateway to a significant move to the upside, and perhaps, a challenge of the all-time high from 1980 at $50.36 per ounce.

I like gold as a long-term investment, but nothing beats silver as a trading sardine. Meanwhile, products like SIL and SILJ could outperform the sardine if it is ready to swim upstream over the coming months and years.

