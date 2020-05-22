However, we warn investors that it is highly binary and could literally go to zero any day, if one of the products isn't likely to get approved by its deadline anymore.

We have reviewed all publicly available information on Liso-cel and Ide-cel and 2 competing, already approved products and provide our views on the regulatory process.

We have analyzed all publicly available information on Liso-cel and Ide-cel, the two remaining products that need to be approved by 12/31/2020 and 3/31/2021, respectively, to trigger the payment of $9 per share for the Celgene CVR (NYSE:BMY.RT). We were previously bullish on the CVR, mostly based on the strength of the clinical data and estimated that both products were 85% likely to be approved by their respective deadlines, with delays due to CMC (chemistry, manufacturing and control) and/or COVID-19 being the major remaining risks.

The recently announced 3-month extension for Liso-cel and the Refusal to file (RTF) letter for Ide-cel have initially confused us and led to an additional deep dive on the regulatory process. Overall, we were able to confirm that CMC is very complex for CAR-T products. However, we also learned that the FDA is incredibly accommodating and willing to work with sponsors to remedy major manufacturing issues during the review process.

Kymriah, for instance, had 5 substantive unresolved CMC issues during the mid-cycle meeting. Additionally, the factory's inspection resulted in a Form 483. Yet, the FDA worked with the sponsor to resolve all those issues and was able to approve the drug just 103 days later. For reference, for Liso-cel, BMY and the FDA will have 194 days from the announcement of the 3-month extension to resolve any outstanding issues.

We would first like to share our overall learnings and then discuss the implications on the CVR.

An introduction to expedited review

One major finding from our analysis of the FDA reviews for the two already approved CAR-Ts is that the FDA is aiming to significantly exceed the timelines stipulated by priority review. According to FDA SOPP 8401, an "expedited review" is an FDA review where the review team plans to act at least 1 month before the PDUFA goal date (already assuming priority review).

According to the filing meeting agenda for Yescarta, the FDA originally aimed to approve the drug on 09/01/17, or almost 3 months ahead of the 11/29/17 PDUFA date based on its expedited schedule. The FDA missed that internal goal, but still approved the drug 42 days ahead of its PDUFA action date.

What does this mean for the CVR?

First, we believe that investors should not be overly focused on the PDUFA date. A decision for Liso-cel could come several months ahead of its action date - in our view potentially as early as July. Looking at the timelines for Yescarta and Kymriah (more below), we assume that the review for Liso-cel is very advanced at this point. We suspect that it is just one discipline (most likely CMC) that is preventing an approval at this point and would expect the FDA to grant approval shortly after it the issues are resolved.

For Ide-cel, we assume that priority review (and even "expedited review") are almost guaranteed, given the high unmet need and precedent with both already approved CAR-T therapies. The PDUFA goal date will therefore almost certainly be prior to the CVR deadline, if BMS re-files the BLA by the end of July and the FDA accepts the BLA.

However, some investors worry that a 3-month extension for Ide-cel would "kill" the CVR. We believe, that Ide-cel is unlikely to receive a 3-month extension for a variety of reasons which we'll outline below. However, we would like to emphasize that a 3 month extension would not necessarily prevent an approval before the expiration of the deadline, especially if BMS can re-file in June, as the FDAs review timelines appear to be very de-coupled from the official PDUFA action date.

CAR-T review timelines

As you can see in the table above, the FDA holds a filing meeting around 40 days post BLA filing. Every member of the review committee and every discipline must indicate prior to this meeting, whether the BLA is fileable or whether they recommend issuing an RTF. Further, even if no RTF is issued, they must indicate whether any deficiencies have been identified at this point.

For Kymriah, the meeting agenda looked like this:

As you can see, all disciplines have indicated that the BLA is fileable, but one reviewer has already indicated that he has identified deficiencies. The agenda contains further details on the identified deficiencies:

The BLA filing notification sent to Novartis on 03/28/2017 already alerted the sponsor to the issue.

Further, we have learned that the FDA already had sent out at least 3 CMC information requests to the sponsor, even prior to the BLA acceptance on 3/28/2017.

The first information request was sent out on 2/24/2017, only 22 days after the BLA was filed.

Why does this matter for the CVR? First and foremost, we believe that the RTF will significantly de-risk the application once it's re-filed. As seen with Kymriah, the FDA is incredibly pro-active in dealing with break-through oncology BLAs and will have already performed a quite thorough "preliminary evaluation" of the BLA. The fact that both BMS and Bluebird have been so adamant that they only need to provide additional detail on CMC means other major issues are unlikely to pop up during the subsequent review. In our opinion, the re-filing also significantly de-risks the CMC section.

The FDA sets the pace

We were also encouraged to see that the FDA set tight deadlines for all their information requests. Since the communication with the agency would be discoverable in any lawsuit, we believe, that this will make it almost impossible for BMS to "drag its feet" once the Ide-cel BLA is re-filed.

A look at the mid-cycle meeting: What are typical issues?

Source: Own analysis based on Kymriah mid-cycle meeting agenda

Looking at Kymriah (and Yescarta), the major issues for a CAR-T approval seem to be around CMC. For Kymriah, the list of outstanding, substantive CMC issues was 3 pages long:

Also, both the facilities for Kymriah and Yescarta received 483 letters after their inspections. Nevertheless, Kymriah was approved 103 days after its mid-cycle meeting with 5 substantive issues still needing to be addressed post mid-cycle meeting.

What does that mean for the CVR?

We believe it means that the reasons for the 3-month extension for Liso-cel are likely due to CMC. However, we also came away with the impression that the FDA is extremely committed to sorting things out during the review process for breakthrough oncology products. We therefore believe that, while the manufacturing of Cell Therapies is complex, the risk of a CRL due to CMC is substantially mitigated by the fact how determined the FDA appears to be to sort those issues out during a review.

It is not coincidence - our view of what has happened with the CVR

We were initially perplexed as to why two major setbacks have occurred for two programs that we thought most likely would get approved with no major issues. Over the years, we have learned to suspect causality (or at least correlation) whenever we encounter "too much coincidence".

So, what has happened with Liso-cel and Ide-cel? We suspect that the CMC sections of both BLAs had substantial weaknesses. One contributing factor might have been that BMS aimed to file both BLAs at least 1 year prior to the expiration of the CVR deadline. That way, CVR investors would not have to depend on a priority review or early approval to receive payment. We confirmed that both filings occurred just a few days prior to that presumed internal deadline.

Source: own analysis based on BMS press releases

Our working hypothesis is that BMS set a tight deadline and somewhat rushed the BLA application under the impression that it could address any shortcoming in the CMC section during the review.

Source: BMS and Bluebird conference call transcripts (5/13/20), accessed through Sentieo

Since most issues for already approved CAR-Ts were around CMC, we assume that Liso-Cel's delay is also most likely due to CMC (edit: was reportedly confirmed by BMS on a private investor led by BAML on 5/22/20). We know from BMS commentary, that they have received several requests for additional information and that the FDA has decided that the information they received constituted a major amendment. Another way of expressing that is saying that the original CMC module had deficiencies or was missing information.

For Ide-cel, we know with certainty that the FDA demanded supplemental CMC reports. Bluebird's CEO even added that in their shared experience with BMS, this information is typically provided during the review process. Since BMS prior experience with Cell Therapy BLAs was based on a n=1 (Liso-cel), we can conclude that had made similar omissions with Liso-cel and then have submitted this detailed CMC information during the review. We suspect that this is exactly what was referred to as a "major amendment" and what triggered the PDUFA extension.

Given that both Liso-cel and Ide-cel are cell therapies for hematological cancers (same niche), we suspect that the review teams for both products have a substantial overlap. We believe that, after accepting the Liso-cel BLA despite weaknesses in its CMC section and having to deal with the consequences during the review process (including the resulting 3-month extension), the FDA reviewers likely said "not again!" when evaluation the Ide-Cel filing and issued a RTF.

Path forward to Liso-cel

For Liso-cel, the 3-month extension was announced on Day 140 post filing. If the review schedule for Liso-cel was similar to Kymriah or Yescarta, the mid cycle review must have already happened at that point and the "primary review deadline" was close or has already passed. Yet, CMC (or another discipline) just received a substantial amount of new information.

We have seen some investors express worry that the PDUFA extension happened so early when compared to the PDUFA deadline. However, we have learned from the FDA's Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) that an FDA discipline must declare a major amendment within 14 days of its receipt. The sponsor must then be notified within 7 days. We can therefore infer that BMS must have sent the additional information somewhere around Days 120-125 post BLA filing.

The FDA discipline had to decide at that point in time, whether to extend the review clock. It could not have possible waited another month or two before making that decision.

The FDA had to make its decision based on a variety of factors (including FDA workload and resources and other known deficiencies). We suspect that COVID-19 potentially contributed to the decision as it impacts FDA workloads and resources and potentially also could have delayed inspections.

However, the underlying principle is to consider the most efficient path (…) towards a first cycle approval when possible. The idea that the FDA does not extent PDUFA dates unless it sees a clear path to approval has also been confirmed by several former FDA staff. We there believe, that the FDA will most likely continue to work with BMS to address any remaining deficiencies. Further, we are encouraged by the precedent we've seen with Kymriah which was approved 103 days after the FDA identified 5 unresolved substantive issues in its mid-cycle review.

Importantly, not only do we view the PDUFA extension as a bullish signal, but we also believe that the additional 3 months (for a total of 194 remaining days after the extension announcement) provide an extra safety cushion to address remaining deficiencies. We continue to view a Liso-cel approval as 85% likely, potentially several months prior to its PDUFA date.

We would not be surprised to see a 483 letter being circulated at some point and note that the resulting scare could provide another attractive entry opportunity. Both approved CAR-T products had 483 letters issued during the review. All issues identified in those 483s could be addressed during the remaining (much shorter) review period.

A CRL, however, would likely render the CVR almost worthless, with only low residual value for litigation remaining.

Path forward to Ide-cel

We expect BMS to re-file the Ide-cel BLA after an informal FDA meeting, likely a few weeks ahead of its self-imposed "end of July" deadline. A filing by 7/31 would guarantee a PDUFA date prior to the expiration of the CVR deadline (assuming priority review).

Source: BMS Conference call transcript (5/13/20), accessed through Sentieo

Given how adamant both Giovanni Caforio, BMS' CEO, and Nick Leschly, Bluebird's CEO, have been that they will refile by the end of July at the latest, we don't see a delay as likely to occur. We believe, that due to the legal risk , they would have refrained from giving guidance on the timing of the refiling, if there would have been any doubt about whether it can be accomplished in said timeline. However, due to a pattern of early approvals and aggressive timelines under "expedited review", we would only discount the CVR by an incremental 15% if that filing were to slip into August.

We think that a second RTF would be highly unlikely and believe that the existing RTF substantially reduced the risk (and shortened timelines) for the subsequent BLA. It also allows the review team to focus on getting Liso-cel over the finish-line. Overall, we continue to view Liso-Cel as 75% likely to be approved by the CVR deadline. We will increase that likelihood to 80% upon re-filing and 85% upon FDA acceptance.

Our view on incentives

There is some worry among investors that BMS might be incentivized to delay timelines in order to not pay out the CVR. However, we don't believe that not having to pay the CVR would be perceived as a "win" at BMS.

The author of this article had the chance to engage with several big pharma and large cap biotech CEOs at a multi-day leadership development retreat last year. Much to his surprise, the number one concern of CEOs are not around sales, cash flows or even the pipeline, but rather headline risk and protection of the reputation of the company and the CEO itself. Therefore, we believe that the perceived conflict of interest only exists in the brains of investors/finance professionals, which assume that cash savings are the most important factor on a CEO's agenda.

However, for Giovanni Caforio, which has been described as "conservative" and "honest" by people that worked closely with him, the BMS-Celgene merger was the career defining moment. Achieving success is therefore of utmost for him, and that includes the realization of the full value from the pipeline and the achievement of a successful integration of both companies.

We believe that probably the worst thing that could happen to him professionally would be to wake up to a "Investors allege BMS of willfully delaying a life saving cancer drug to save 6 billion dollars" headline by a major news outlet.

Additionally, we believe that an intentional delay would be very difficult to "implement" in an organization that includes many ex Celgene employees (especially within cell therapy/hematology), with some of them even holding CVRs themselves. Any direction or communication that could be misinterpreted would open up the possibility of whistleblower lawsuits. We therefore don't believe that a misalignment of incentives exists at all.

Fair Value

Based on a probability of 85% for Liso-cel and 75% for Ide-cel, we arrive at a combined probability of 63% for the CVR to pay out $9 a share. Neglecting time value of money for purely idiosyncratic risk (thank you, Mr. Powell), we arrive at an NPV of $5.74, which is 100% higher than the current market price of $2.85.

Risks

This is a highly binary security. Both Liso-cel and Ide-cel need to be approved by their respective deadline to secure a $9 payout. A complete response letter for Liso-cel could arrive any day or a substantial delay of Ide-cel could occur. Both would render the security almost worthless. Please size accordingly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BMY.RT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.