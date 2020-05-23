The Dollar Index Is Sleepy
About: Invesco DB USD Bullish ETF (UUP), Includes: UDN
by: Andrew Hecht
Summary
Volatility evaporates in the dollar index.
Massive manipulation exists in the foreign exchange arena, in my view.
Free markets eventually expose imbalances.
The US election could cause volatility.
Call spreads and put spreads that straddle the election.
Watching the US dollar index these days is like watching paint dry. After a wild tide in March that took the index that measures the king of currencies to its lowest level since 2018 and