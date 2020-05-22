Just like United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL), American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) is in the midst of a liquidity crisis. Despite the weekly increase of air traffic, we are far away from the recovery of air travel, and it will take years before we return to pre-COVID-19 levels. The consensus now is that the traffic will be down around 50% to 80% this year, and this leaves airlines in a dire situation. American Airlines' latest earnings results for Q1 were just the beginning of what's to come in Q2. While its revenues were down nearly 20% Y/Y from January to March, the decline rate of its revenues will be considerably worse from April to June.

By burning $50 million to $70 million a day, American Airlines will not have enough resources to outlive this pandemic. With $25 billion in debt, the airline has no chances of surviving this crisis without additional state aid. However, even if the government will continue to inject more liquidity into the company, it's highly unlikely that shareholders will be able to benefit from it. Even before the pandemic, American Airlines was struggling to generate a positive free cash flow a couple of years in a row. In the current environment, it has no chances of becoming profitable and deleveraging its books anytime soon. Considering its enormous debt burden, there's a very high chance that American Airlines will be one of the first major airlines to declare bankruptcy in recent years.

Road to Chapter 11

Before the pandemic, American Airlines was already a poorly run airline. The management in the last couple of years was excessively repurchasing American Airlines stock using debt, while the company wasn't even able to generate positive free cash flow. At the same time, from January 2018 to February 2020, American Airlines stock depreciated by more than 45%, while we've experienced one of the best economic booms in history. As we're currently in the midst of a pandemic, there's no reason to believe that the same management that failed to create value in the last couple of years will finally be able to get it right this time.

Source: gurufocus

Q1 earnings results clearly showed how bad the situation really is. While the airline's business started to deteriorate only in March, when the virus started to spread outside China, one month of disruption was enough for the company to report disastrous results. In Q1, American Airlines' GAAP EPS was -$5.26, while revenue of $8.52 billion was down nearly 20% Y/Y. However, those results are nothing in comparison to the upcoming Q2 results, which will be even worse, as the airline is currently burning $50 million to 70$ million per day just to stay alive. At the same time, American Airlines has the worst margins among its peers, and it's unlikely that it will be profitable anytime soon, if ever.

Source: Capital IQ

During the latest earnings call, American Airlines' CEO clearly said that the airline expects to have $11 billion in liquidity by the end of Q2, while at the same time, it has several significant assets in place:

We expect that we will reduce our daily cash burn rate from an expected average of $70 million per day in the second quarter to approximately $50 million a day for the month of June. As a result of all that, we expect to end this quarter with approximately $11 billion of liquidity and a significant amount of unencumbered assets still in place.

Considering that the company has $25 billion of debt on its balance sheet, there's a high chance that solvency issues will start to arise, as the airline will not be able to meet its obligations. Last week, Boeing (BA) CEO said that there's a possibility that one of the major airlines will declare bankruptcy in the upcoming months. We believe that that airline will be American Airlines, considering that it has the highest debt burden among its peers:

To improve the situation, American Airlines needs to drastically cut down its costs and pray that passengers will rush to buy its tickets and once again start to travel like they did a year ago. Unfortunately, that's not going to happen. While TSA reports a small increase in weekly traffic, it's still down 90% Y/Y. The consensus right now is that the air traffic for the rest of the year will be down 50% to 80% Y/Y, and it will take a couple of years, until we return to pre-COVID-19 levels in air traffic. At the same time, to break even, American Airlines load factor should be at least 70%, and the company is unlikely to achieve it in the current environment.

Another problem is that American Airlines management heavily relies on federal help to keep the airline afloat. Under the CARES Act, it already received $5.8 billion in grants and loans, and it plans to use its AAdvantage loyal program as collateral to receive an additional $4.75 billion loan. While there's a high chance that the Treasury will approve this loan, there's no guarantee that the airline will be able to get more money later on, as there will be no collateral left. Back in 2002, the federal panel denied a $1.8 billion loan to United Airlines and let the airline go bust. This time, history could repeat itself.

Without government help, American Airlines will not be able to survive this pandemic. Just a week ago, United Airlines was forced to increase the yield of its latest bond offering to 11% from 9%, as creditors were unimpressed with its 360 planes that were used as collateral. If United failed to raise more debt, then American Airlines with its already high debt burden has no chance of accessing capital in an open market at a reasonable yield.

Right now, American Airlines 5-year credit default swaps trade around 6000 bps, just shy of 7000 bps at which Lehman's 5Y credit default swaps were trading right before the bank declared bankruptcy in 2008.

Source: Asset Macro

If American Airlines indeed decides to file for Chapter 11 anytime soon, then it will be able to wipe out a large chunk of its outstanding debt. At the same time, the airline will also become much smaller in size, as it will be required to give a large portion of its fleet as collateral to the creditors. However, as the recovery of air travel is years away, this might seem like a right move to make. After all, to deleverage its books, American Airlines needs to become profitable, and that's not going to happen anytime soon. While, in the short term, the company's stock could appreciate on news about the recovering air traffic, its long-term future looks bleak.

