Cel-Sci's Multikine trial has finally ended and data readout is expected soon. If it were to fail, would set up a near 100% downside for the stock.

Cel-Sci has been dragging a drug trial on for years which should have been stopped in 2014 on the recommendation of their Independent Data Monitoring Committee.

Multikine Overview

Before laying out my short thesis on Cel-Sci (CVM) I need to make one disclosure. In 2018 I wrote an article for the long side which can be found here. At the time I believed I was in possession of enough facts to make the case to be long Cel-Sci. Armed with these facts, investors who bought in at the time of the original article would have realized 400% returns as of today. However I subsequently uncovered information that leads me to believe that the company has been suppressing information from the public which can have a material impact to the investment case.

Founded in 1983, Cel-Sci has been existence for nearly 40 years. In that time they have yet to produce a viable therapy, and have survived entirely by the grace of the capital markets. The therapy being they are focused on now is called Multikine and is a cocktail of cytokines intended to be injected into the tumor site of Head and Neck cancer patients. Multikine is not meant to be a standalone therapy, but is intended to prep the body's immune system to fight the cancer when combined with the Standard of Care ("SOC").

Cel-Sci started investigating this therapy nearly 40 years ago, with Phase 1 trials ending in 2003. Since then the trials have been delayed several times due to the financial crisis of 2008 and issues with the Clinical Research Organization ("CRO") who was running the trials for them, leading them to sue their CRO for breach of contract. The trial is not set to end on a certain date, but rather unblinds after 298 deaths have been reached across the trial's 2 primary arms. The death event count was reached in early May and data readout is expected to come soon.

The trial was designed using imputed survival rates for Head and Neck Cancer (which at the time were believed to be 47.5% survival at 3.5 years) based on review of other clinical trials. The investigators were of the belief that the trial would have already ended a while ago (a letter to shareholders in April 2018 stated that they believed the trial's end "should be near"). Delays in the trial's end meant that patients were dying slower than initially expected which has been viewed as a positive toward Multikine's chances of extending patient's lives. This is the gist of the bull case for Cel-Sci and has been touted frequently over the last few years, during which time the stock has seen a meteoric rise.

Data by YCharts

What the Bulls Get Wrong

There are two major flaws in the bull's case which we will discuss.

The assumption that a longer trial imputes Multikine success completely fails to account for other factors which are extending patient's lives. Cel-Sci failed to initially disclose that the Independent Data Monitoring Committee ("IDMC") recommended that the study be stopped entirely in 2014 due to safety and efficacy concerns, and Cel-Sci not only ignored this recommendation, but waited two years to disclose it, disclosed it once at the end of 2016, and then never mentioned it again in subsequent annual filings.

The first issue regarding the assumption that a longer trial implies Multikine's success, requires an understanding of the trial's design. Cel-Sci recruited a total of 928 patients between December 2013 and September 2016 and split them into 3 arms. 3/7ths were given Multikine, CIZ (cyclophosphamide, indomethacin, and zinc) followed by the Standard of Care treatment for Head and Neck cancer patients. A further 3/7ths were given just the Standard of Care without the Multikine pre-treatment. (The remaining 1/7th was given Multikine without CIZ followed by Standard of Care, this last group excluded from the 2 primary arm which are being compared against each other.) The study looks to prove a 10% survival rate improvement at trial's end between the primary arm given Multikine and the primary arm not given Multikine.

Before focusing on what effect Multikine may have, it's important to understand that the Standard of Care ("SOC") for patients suffering from Head and Neck cancer has dramatically changed (for the better). In the last decade there have been many significant therapies introduced which have become the new SOC, including Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and Opdivo (nivolumab). Keytruda has become a multi-billion dollar drug since it was rolled out in 2014, and has been approved specifically for head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, the very cancer that Multikine intends to help treat. Keytruda's studies show that 50% more patients with Head and Neck cancer who were treated with Keytruda survived at the study's checkpoint compared with those receiving standard of care alone. Opdivo showed similar benefits, with more than twice as many patients with Head and Neck cancer alive after a year compared to SOC and was also recently approved as a new Standard of Care. Other drugs including Erbitux and Taxotere have also been approved to treat this disease.

It follows that patients receiving the Multikine pre-treatment now would follow up by taking the best SOC currently available which is far superior to what had been previously available.

The survival rates used to determine when the trial should likely end were culled from scientific literature published between 1987 and 2007. None of the therapies listed above were available during this period. Because these therapies did not exist when the initial survival rate predictions were published it is completely unsurprising that patients are living longer now than they would have been predicted to live under the therapies available in 2007. It is intellectually flawed to assume that patient's living longer than they were predicted to decades ago is solely due to Multikine's efficacy.

However the second and far larger concern is that this trial, in my view, for all intents and purposes, has already failed in 2014. This would have come to light very clearly had Cel-Sci been up front with timely disclosure to regulators and investors.

The IDMC Recommendations

In the 10-K filed at the end of Fiscal 2016 (p. 6-7), Cel-Sci disclosed that the FDA had placed their Multikine trial on hold, citing several incriminating factors (emphasis added):

Cel-Sci failed to notify the FDA that in the spring of 2014 the Independent Data Monitoring Committee ("IDMC") reviewed all of the data (to which Cel-Sci was blinded) and determined that the study should have been stopped then due to safety and efficacy reasons. Cel-Sci failed to notify the FDA that again in the spring of 2016 the IDMC recommended that Cel-Sci should stop enrolling new patients due to efficacy issues and again stated that it was "deeply concerned about patient safety in the trial based on its review of cumulative data". The FDA itself stated that "there is an unreasonable and significant risk of illness or injury to human subjects".

Source: Cel-Sci 2016 10-K p. 6-7

In addition, in 2016, several years into the study, Cel-Sci attempted to move the goal posts, lowering the required survival benefit from 10% to 6.5%.

Source Cel-Sci 2016 10-K p. 6

This attempt to modify the study protocol was not approved (the study's current endpoint remains a 10% improvement). During the summer of 2016 Cel-Sci also requested to enroll more patients in the study, but was told by the FDA that no further patients were allowed to be enrolled. It is perhaps possible to assume that the FDA's refusal to increase enrollment is related to the safety findings of the IDMC of which it just became aware.

What makes this IDMC disclosure omission more complicated, is that in every subsequent 10-K filing (see here for 2017, here for 2018 and here for 2019), Cel-Sci has virtually erased this material concern to their ongoing trial. You will not find any reference to the IDMC's recommendations to close the trial down due to safety and futility concerns and you need to go back four years to find out the true reason for why Cel-Sci was prevented from enrolling further patients in their lone actively running trial.

In an effort to clarify these decisions and omissions I reached out to Cel-Sci for comment, asking specifically why the recommendations of the IDMC were not followed, what the specific safety/futility concerns were, why the FDA was not notified at the time and why this information has not been repeated in filings since 2016. I have not yet received a response, but will update the article if I do hear back.

Where We Stand Today

On May 4th, 2020 Cel-Sci put out a press release announcing that the trial had reached its completion and that 298 deaths had occurred across the 2 primary arms. The data is being prepared for analysis by the CRO and results are expected to be shared in the next few months.

If you are betting on Cel-Sci, you are betting that not only is the Multikine treatment not harmful (as the IDMC implied multiple times having seen the unblinded data), but that it is actively helping extend lives (again, in conflict with the IDMC which is the only entity to have actually seen the true data). It is important to remember that the IDMC noted both safety and efficacy as reasons to stop the trial. Being that the committee tasked with oversight of a study (who actually saw the underlying data) said that the treatment was ineffective, it follows logically that the data readout will not show a positive affect for the arm pre-treated with Multikine.

If you are long here, you are further betting that the FDA will ultimately accept survival rate as a basis for an approval to their New Drug Application, which is certainly not a guarantee (see Risk Factors here). And you are also betting that the FDA will approve a therapy which they themselves characterized in 2016 as having "unreasonable and significant risk of illness or injury to human subjects."

An additional large concern with being long CVM is that you are relying on proper disclosures and transparency from a company that has shown itself to be anything but up front with the FDA and investors. The point of an IDMC review is to provide guidance on trials, and companies generally follow their advice. It is virtually unheard of for a company to ignore their IDMC's recommendations of grave safety concerns and continue to enroll and treat patients for years.

Cel-Sci is quick to point out that the IDMC has since reviewed the data and continues to review and allow the trial to go on as proof of the trial's rosy potential. But this ignores the fact that the trial has been in a pure monitoring phase since 2016. There are no further safety or efficacy concerns left, as no patients are actively being treated with Multikine, and none have been since late 2016. The FDA and IDMC have already done their job by denying Cel-Sci's attempts to treat more patients.

Based on the points laid out above, it seems highly unlikely that the trial will prove successful. The only entity to have seen the actual data has twice disclosed that it is concerned with safety, implying that, on balance, the drug was causing more harm than good. This entity also wanted to stop further accrual of patients due to futility, increasing the likelihood that the Multikine arm will not prove to have a positive affect. I refer to Cel-Sci as a zombie company because their lone actively running trial should have been shut down more than half a decade ago, and the trial has only existed since then because the company ignored recommendations and failed to disclose this to the investment public.

Cel-Sci disclosed $14.3 million in cash at the end of March 2020 with an operating loss of $7 million in the most recently ended quarter. They rely on the capital markets to generate cash, and even pay their CRO using common stock. Their outstanding share count has risen from under 5 million in 2015 to nearly 38 million today. It is hard to imagine that the markets will be favorable to them if their trial fails, and there is nothing in the company's pipeline which has progressed past Phase 1.

Upon failure one would expect the stock to trade back down to cash levels which, assuming current cash burn rates, would be approximately $0.20 per share. However one needs to consider the company's next pivot. The company has already mentioned their intent to look into a potential Coronavirus treatment, (although it is not seemingly important enough to have made it to the company's product pipeline page).

As with any short idea there are risks. One potential risk to the short thesis is that the IDMC got it completely wrong and has misinterpreted the data that it saw in 2014 and 2016. It is theoretically also possible that the data showed an ineffective drug with an adverse safety profile at the time, but as more data accrued the conclusions may shift. Additionally, this company may be deemed "hard-to-borrow" by a broker who may charge significant borrow fees. Risk management is key, and full due diligence is required. This article's goal is to direct investors to data points which are not readily available and have remained undisclosed since 2016.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.