CBRE is in much better shape than it was before the global financial crisis, with more stable recurring revenue, a stronger balance sheet and better liquidity position.

Investment thesis overview

CBRE stock price has been hit pretty hard and valuations are now depressed as we believe investors are one more time focusing on short-term data and are drawing conclusions from them.

To be fair, recent data are horrible (US commercial real estate transactions are down 70% yoy in April) and will likely remain depressed for the coming months due to the coronavirus. How a stock facing such fall in business activity could perform over the next weeks or quarters ? This question is likely in the head of most investors given their short-term investing horizon. And, as you can imagine, none of them is really interested by CBRE at the moment. Besides, some may fear an increasing price competition due to the lower activity volume while others may remember how CBRE has increased capital during the last financial crisis. Finally, some of them may be worried by a structural lower demand for offices because of the increasing use of telecommuting resulting from the pandemic.

However, we believe that current valuation already reflects very poor prospects. We are long-term investors, so we are ready to wait that the economic situation normalize. The economy moves in cycle and this cycle is no different. Activity will rebound (we just don't know when). CBRE is in much better shape that in 2007: a stronger balance sheet, better liquidity position and a more resilient business profile. Besides, the company has still a highly variable cost base and an asset-light business model. As a result, we believe that the company is well prepared to withstand the storm.

Once the economic situation normalizes, CBRE is well-positioned to gain market share over weaker competitors as it has a strong brand reputation, superior IT capabilities and is one of the few players with a global complete services offering. Furthermore, we believe that structural trends such as vendors consolidation, institutionalization of real estate and outsourcing should not disappear in the coming years, offering growth opportunities for CBRE. A structural lower demand for offices seem exaggerated at the moment as we believe such changes take decades to materialize. In the meantime, CBRE would still be in a good position to help its clients to sell or transform the offices that they don't need anymore.

Company overview

CBRE (CBRE) is the world’s largest commercial real estate service provider. The company provides a complete service offering, including leasing, property sales, mortgage origination, property management and valuation. Besides, the group also operates an investment management and a property development business. CBRE employs more than 100 000 professionals that serve clients in more than 100+ countries. The company reports under the three following business segments:

Fee revenue is the total revenue less client reimbursed costs associated with employees that are dedicated to client facilities and subcontracted vendor work performed for clients. Those costs are mainly reported within the Global Workplace Solutions business (26% of fee revenue), which consists of providing facility management outsourcing services under multi-year contracts. The Advisory Services segment (68% of fee revenue) includes the traditional services such as leasing (28% of total fee revenue), property sales (18%), property and advisory project management (11%), mortgage origination (5%), valuation (5%) and loan servicing services (2%). Finally, the Real Estate Investments business encompasses the investment management business (4% of total fee revenue), the property development business (2%) and Hana (0%), the shared workplace designer and operator, whose first unit opened in the third quarter of 2019.

CBRE generate revenue from a combination of steady contractual fees (48% of fee revenue) and more volatile transactional commissions (52%). However, within those commissions, roughly half (28% of total fee revenue) are derived from leasing activities which are somewhat recurring over time and less volatile than capital markets activities (property sales with associated financings).

(Source: Company presentation)

CBRE’s strong brand reputation and complete service offerings are key competitive advantage allowing the company to successfully serve multinational clients. Indeed, CBRE is one of the very few commercial real estate service providers with a full global offering (along with Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) and Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)). Besides, CBRE is only one of the two (along JLL) companies to offer global outsourcing services.

A good decade for the sector

Following the global financial crisis, the demand for real estate assets has been strong and supportive for increasing prices. Indeed, the long-lasting economic recovery fueled by low-interest policies across the world benefit the demand for real estate assets (lower mortgage costs, rising rent, low vacancy rate, rental yield more attractive than bond yield…) and boost valuation (lower cap rate). Besides, structural trends such as urbanization, the boom of private equity, the increasing consideration for real estate as a unique asset class (which was helped by the low-interest rate environment and the MSCI decision to consider the real estate as a specific sector) as well as an increasing willingness from corporate to outsource real estate functions have also been very positive for the sector and for CBRE, in particular.

The real estate sector is not immune to economic cycles; therefore a fall in transactions and asset value are highly likely over the next decade (it may have even started with the COVID-19 pandemic). However, structural tailwinds will persist over the coming years and CBRE is very well-positioned to benefit from them.

Growth drivers

First of all, corporate clients tend to reduce the number of service providers that they use. As stated previously, CBRE is one of the few companies to provide a complete and global service offering and has superior IT capabilities, thus the company is in a very good position to keep gaining market share over smaller and local players. For instance, the number of large clients, as defined by entities generating more than $25M in revenue to CBRE, has increased from 19 in 2012 to 82 in 2017 as the company has been able to sell more services to existing clients.

Then, multinational clients have an increasing desire to outsource various real estate functions. Indeed, companies tend to outsource facilities management operations because outsourcing is a cost-effective solution (10%/20% cost savings for clients), provides additional flexibility and allow them to focus on their core business. Given that CBRE is also one of the two companies (along with JLL) to provide global outsourcing services, the company is again very well-positioned to grow. According the company, the facilities management market is estimated at $100B+ and is expected to grow 6% per year. The company will outgrow the market given its strong commercial offering and reputation. Besides, CBRE’s wallet share is estimated at 30% which offer tremendous growth potential, especially considering that during a typical year, existing clients drive 60% of growth while new clients drive 40% of growth.

Finally, the institutionalization of real estate will keep driving investments into the sector which will benefit the capital markets and investment management business. In addition, institutional investors such as private equity firms will be likely candidate for outsourcing day-to-day facilities management functions and for additional services such as valuations.

Attractive valuations

The stock price has not been spared by the broad market sell-off, declining from $64 to $38. As a result, valuation multiples have significantly de-rated. The stock is now trading at 10x its earnings and 8.5x its EBITDA. Historically, the stock was trading at a median of 20x (50% discount) and 13x (35% discount), respectively.

In fact, valuation multiples have compressed more than the multiples of the S&P 500 but did not recover after the sell-off. As a result, the stock is now trading at a 39% and 49% discount to the S&P 500, based on the LTM EV/EBITDA and LTM PE ratios, respectively. From an historical perspective, the stock has traded at a median premium of 13% and 19% since the end of 2005.

Even though CBRE was trading at an approximately 10% discount in the last five years (ex-COVID-19 impact), we believe that a premium/discount based on a long-term median is more appropriate because it incorporates the full effects of a full business cycle. Moreover, we believe that recent discount might be somehow biased as many investors were overly concerned about the end of the (very long) economic cycle; therefore not ready to pay for cyclical companies.

In any case, even if CBRE trades in line to its recent 10% discount to the S&P 500, valuation discrepancies are so huge that the potential for valuation multiple expansions are still very important.

What do investors likely think?

Even though it is difficult to know exactly what investors think about the company, with such valuation discount, it seems that investors expect the worst. The current environment does not favor cyclical businesses; therefore they may have decided to remain on the sideline until they have more visibility. Besides, some investors may be overly worried about an increasing price competition if commercial real estate service providers start to aggressively bid to win one of the few existing deals. Finally, CBRE faced extreme difficulties during the last crisis and had to increase capital twice ($207M in 2008 and $440M in 2009), which do not reassure investors to hold the stock in those challenging times. In short, it is likely that investors believe that the number of real estate transactions and the price of these transactions will be lower, which is not supportive for CBRE.

However, we believe that the stock offers a compelling entry point. First of all, the company is in much better shape than in 2007 as highlighted by the different credit metrics. In addition to be less indebted, the company does not face debt maturity before December 2022 which significantly reduced refinancing issues.

The business model is also more resilient than in the past as the company repositions its business model towards recurring contractual revenue (to the detriment of transactional-based revenue). Contractual fees account for 48% of total revenue while they accounted for only 19% in 2006. On the opposite, the more cyclical revenue category, namely capital markets, has decreased from 37% to 23% over the same period. Finally, the development of corporate outsourcing services (26% of fee revenue) brings revenue stability because of multi-year contracts and higher switching costs. Indeed, those contracts stabilize the volume of operations for several years and prevent excessive competition (competitors have only the possibility to bid aggressively for clients whose contracts expire). The company has also a very flexible cost structure and an asset-light business model which clearly help during challenging periods. To sum up, we are pretty confident that CBRE will survive the current situation and will be in a good position to gain market share over weaker competitors, once the storm is passed.

How much could the business be worth?

While we believe CBRE is trading at attractive valuations, we decided to value the business based on three scenarios. Our base case is already conservative and suggests 25% upside (based on a $38 share price). It considers a revenue contraction of -15% for 2020 and -5% for 2021 (-15% and -19% in 2008 and 2009, respectively) with operating margin decreasing to 2.4% and 1.5% (operating margin was 6.9% and 5.8% in 2008 and 2009). The business will start to recover from 2021 but will not exceed 2019 revenue before 2023. Operating margin will improve from 2021 but will remain below 2019 margin as we consider that the company does not benefit at all from positive operating leverage (while it was impacted by negative operating leverage). Basically, positive effects from operating leverage are more than offset by a negative business mix and by our conservatism. Indeed, despite being less volatile, offering more recurring revenue and having a better growth profile, the Global Workplace Solutions business is a lower-margin business. We use a discount rate of 8.5%, 2% terminal growth rate and an EV/EBITDA of 12.6x which is in line with the historical median of the last 15 years.

Our bear case assumes even more pronounced revenue deterioration. Sales are down 20% in 2020 and 2021, stable in 2022 before rebounding from 2023. However, revenue will reach back their 2019 level in 2030, not before. Margins are even more impacted by the negative operating leverage. However, we assume that the company will be able to implement some cost initiatives because the focus on costs will increasingly be important given the lack of growth opportunities. We still use a discount rate of 8.5% but reduce the terminal growth rate to 1% and the EV/EBITDA to 11.1x which is the 20 th lowest percentile over the last 15 years (meaning that CBRE was trading below 11.1x only 20% of the time in the last 15 years). Even though highly unlikely, this scenario suggests 29% downside from current level.

Finally, our bull case suggests 76% upside by assuming a 10% revenue decline in 2020 before rebounding by 10% and growing 5% every year after that. Margin declines to 3.3% because of negative operating leverage before slightly improving every year and reach 5.8% at the end of the forecast period. We use an 8.5% discount rate, a 2% terminal growth rate and an exit EV/EBITDA multiple of 15x which is the 80th highest percentile over the last 15 years (meaning that CBRE was trading above 15x only 20% of the time in the last 15 years). Even though this multiple may seem excessive, we want to point out that the ultra-low interest rate environment is supportive for higher equity valuation. Moreover, if CBRE was trading in line with its historical premium of 13% to the S&P 500, the stock should currently trade at an EV/EBITDA multiple >15.5x.

Additional margin of safety

Our three scenarios seem very conservative, as compared to Bloomberg consensus. Indeed, the consensus suggests a 5.5% revenue decline in 2020 and a rebound of almost 9% in 2021. Operating income is expected to reach $1136M in 2020 and $1373M in 2021, representing operating margins above 5%. Analysts may have not updated their models yet; however we believe such discrepancies provide us an additional margin of safety.

Besides, despite being cyclical, CBRE business model is very flexible as expenses are variable (compensation is the largest company expense). Therefore, margin should be more resilient that what we have modelled.

“About two-three of the cost of sales in our advisory business is variable in nature as commissions decline in steps with transaction volumes.” (Source: Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript)

In addition, management has already implemented some cost initiatives that we did not take into account and is ready to be more aggressive, if needed.

“In early April, I decided to forgo my salary and our top executive leaders also agreed to meaningfully reduce their compensation. While these moves do not materially impact our financials, they create a precedent that allows us to take on other difficult actions to adjust our workforce to reflect lower levels of client demand. These moves include some job eliminations, but mostly consist of furloughs and reduced work schedules, giving us flexibility to bring back staff as needed when business activity resumes” (Source: Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript)

During the Q1 2020 Results conference call, an analyst asks if the Global Workplace Solutions business (accounting for 26% of fee revenue) will grow in 2020. The management’s answer was quite optimistic.

“We're not giving explicit guidance around EBITDA for the business. But I would say that we do expect, just given the tailwind of new contract wins from 2019, we do believe revenue will grow. I think we're just being cautious given the fact that the operational conditions that exist around COVID-19 and our desire to manage and be prepared to accelerate out of this, we may take on some costs that otherwise we would not have.” (Source: Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript)

Finally, the company has some actionable levers on the capex side in order to maintain a decent cash generation.

“During 2019, we deployed nearly $930 million of capital. This includes about $272 million for CapEx net of tenant concessions of which about half was discretionary in nature and largely attributable to investments made to enhance the value of the CBRE digital platform through enablement CapEx.” (Source: 2019 annual report)

Conclusion

Following the broad market sell-off, CBRE’s valuation became very attractive. This attractive valuation reflects fears surrounding lower real estate activities resulting from a global economic recession. While CBRE’s business is cyclical, its highly variable cost base and asset-light business-model are highly appreciable in challenging times. Besides, the company has a strong balance-sheet and enough liquidity to withstand the current situation. Once the situation will be better, CBRE will be in position to use its strong brand reputation and global complete service offering to grow its business and gain market share over weaker competitors. In the meantime, we believe that the risk/reward profile is skewed to the upside and that patient investors could generate a decent return.

Risks

Lower economic activity: Real estate transactions and valuations are highly dependent of the economic cycle.

Inability to attract and retain employees: Employees are at the heart of services offered to clients. As a result, an inability to attract and retain the best professional could jeopardize the business.

Disintermediation of brokerage activities: CBRE earns a brokerage fees in order to match the needs of sellers and buyers. If new technologies allow buyers and sellers to effectively find what they want, brokers will not be necessary anymore.

Fee pressure: An increasing competition could pressure fees. In addition, CBRE operates an investment management business which can face fee pressure as the overall asset management industry.

A return to in-sourcing: Companies could decide to in-source day-to-day real estate operations and/or decide to manage their real estate investments in-house.

Acquisitions: CBRE could overpay for an acquisition or could announce a goodwill impairment, suggesting that they overpaid for an asset.

COVID-19: In the short term, the coronavirus has significant impact on the demand, as most companies are closed or in a "wait & see" mode. In fact, total commercial real estate sales volume are down 70% for April. However, over the medium term, the number of transactions should normalize as the economy regain traction. The number of transactions for April is close to the number of monthly transactions occurring during the global financial crisis (and we know how the rebound was spectacular). Besides, this crisis will have a greater impact on SMEs which are not the key clients of commercial real estate brokers. Finally, weaker brokers will lose market share to the detriment of stronger competitor such as CBRE.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBRE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.