The Best Stocks To Buy Now

Previously, I wrote how investors need to be more selective in picking stocks because the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) is approaching its 200-day moving average (DMA). If I've learned anything from helping professional money managers at mutual funds and hedge funds over the past 23 years, it's that big money pays attention to where markets and stocks are in relation to this data point.

Given the holiday-shortened week, warmer weather, the ongoing tug-of-war between weak economic data and unprecedented pro-inflationary intervention, and the S&P 500's challenging of resistance, it wouldn't surprise me if volume trends lower from here, at least until the market breaks out or breaks down decisively. If I'm right, then sector, industry, and stock concentration are going to matter a lot in the coming weeks because lower volume could make stock prices more susceptible to daily news flow.

It's anyone's guess if we head higher or lower short term, but our favorite overbought/oversold indicator is still tilting toward buying down days long term, something I discussed in an interview with StockCharts this week. Although this indicator isn't nearly as bullish as it was in March when 2% of our universe was trading at or above the 200 DMA, the current reading of 22.34% still supports buying best-in-breed ideas on weakness. If we get above 30%, I'll begin recommending selling broken businesses, and if we get above 40%, then I'll start recommending selling rallies to reduce margin exposure.

Source: Top Stocks for Tomorrow.

The top sectors to buy

Every week, our system ranks major market sectors and industries by market cap for members by aggregating individual stock scores.

I explain our system more here, but to paraphrase, our ranking incorporates forward earnings growth expectations, historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates, insider buying, short-term, and long-term institutional money flow, forward valuation relative to historical valuation, contra-trend short interest analysis, and quarterly seasonality over the past decade.

By grading stocks using these metrics and then, analyzing scores by the basket, we can see what areas of the market are the best ponds to fish in for new money-making ideas.

This week, the strongest large-cap sectors are healthcare, technology, services, utilities, and consumer goods. Healthcare, technology, consumer goods, utilities, and services are top rated in mid-cap, while healthcare, technology, financial, and basics offer upside in small-cap.

Financials and energy remain notably weak, reflecting concerns over delinquency and default growth risk and bankruptcy risk, respectively. Within those sectors, investors ought to remain industry specific. For example, natural gas producers in energy and financial data and stock exchanges in financials rank best in those sectors in our industry ranking, which we posted for members this week. Improving natural gas prices due to a lower supply of associated gas and an increased need for data to evaluate stock and credit markets provide tailwinds for each industry, respectively.

Source: Top Stocks for Tomorrow

The top stocks to buy

Stocks follow earnings over time, insiders only buy for one reason; money flow reflects institutional optimism or pessimism, and seasonal patterns often rhyme, so high scoring stocks in our research offer investors a great source for new investment ideas.

This week, we shared over 75 stocks with members, including the following top-rated stocks within these select sectors.

Best Scoring 5/21/2020 4 WEEK MA Company Name Symbol Sector INDUSTRY SCORE SCORE Basics Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) BASIC MATERIALS GOLD 100 100 The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) BASIC MATERIALS SPECIALTY CHEMICALS 90 67.5 Ecolab Inc. (ECL) BASIC MATERIALS SPECIALTY CHEMICALS 90 71.25 Consumer Goods McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) CONSUMER GOODS PACKAGED FOODS 95 77.5 Pool Corporation (POOL) CONSUMER GOODS LEISURE 95 86.25 Brown-Forman Corporation (BF.B) CONSUMER GOODS BEVERAGES 95 70 Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT) CONSUMER GOODS PACKAGED FOODS 90 85 Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) CONSUMER GOODS BEVERAGES 90 75 Energy Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) ENERGY OIL & GAS E&P 100 98.75 EQT Corporation (EQT) ENERGY OIL & GAS E&P 80 81.25 Financials Moody's Corporation (MCO) FINANCIALS FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES 95 88.75 MSCI Inc. (MSCI) FINANCIALS FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES 95 93.75 eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) FINANCIALS INSURANCE BROKERS 95 86.25 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) FINANCIALS CREDIT SERVICES 95 97.5 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) FINANCIALS FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES 90 72.5 Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) FINANCIALS INSURANCE-DIVERSIFIED 90 88.75 Healthcare Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) HEALTHCARE DRUG MANUFACTURERS 110 102.5 Centene Corporation (CNC) HEALTHCARE HEALTHCARE PLANS 110 108.75 Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH 110 90 AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) HEALTHCARE DRUG MANUFACTURERS 105 85 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH 100 93.75 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) HEALTHCARE HEALTHCARE PLANS 100 86.25 DaVita Inc. (DVA) HEALTHCARE SPECIALIZED HEALTH SERVICES 100 85 DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH 100 100 Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH 100 78.75 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 100 83.75 Industrials Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) INDUSTRIALS TRUCKING 100 103.75 Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) INDUSTRIALS TRUCKING 95 98.75 Siteone Landscape Supply (SITE) INDUSTRIALS INDUSTRIAL DISTRIBUTION 95 73.75 Saia, Inc. (SAIA) INDUSTRIALS TRUCKING 90 71.25 REITs Safehold Inc. (SAFE) REITs REIT-DIVERSIFIED 95 93.75 CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) REITs REAL ESTATE SERVICES 95 83.75 CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) REITs REIT-SPECIALTY 90 91.25 Services Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) SERVICES EDUCATION & TRAINING SERVICES 105 105 Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) SERVICES EDUCATION & TRAINING SERVICES 100 82.5 Equifax Inc. (EFX) SERVICES CONSULTING SERVICES 100 91.25 Dollar General Corporation (DG) SERVICES DISCOUNT STORES 100 97.5 Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) SERVICES ENTERTAINMENT 100 98.75 Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) SERVICES ELECTRONIC GAMING & MULTIMEDIA 95 95 Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) SERVICES INTERNET RETAIL 95 95 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) SERVICES APPAREL RETAIL 95 78.75 MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) SERVICES INTERNET RETAIL 95 81.25 Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) SERVICES DISCOUNT STORES 95 93.75 Technology Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (ALRM) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 105 83.75 Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 105 100 HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 105 86.25 CoreLogic, Inc. (CLGX) TECHNOLOGY INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES 100 85 Intuit Inc. (INTU) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 100 86.25 Adobe Inc. (ADBE) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE 100 100 Appian Corporation (APPN) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE 100 86.25 Avalara, Inc. (AVLR) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 100 96.25 Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 100 85 salesforce.com, Inc. (CRM) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 100 90 Utilities Terraform Power (TERP) UTILITIES UTILITIES-INDEPENDENT POWER PRODUCERS 95 82.5 Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) UTILITIES UTILITIES-DIVERSIFIED 85 80 Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) UTILITIES UTILITIES-RENEWABLE 80 63.75

Never miss a money-making idea. Weekly large cap, mid cap, small cap, and ADR rankings. Know what sectors, industries, and stocks to buy and when to buy them. Over 400 bps of excess return in the following 52 weeks since 2017. Free trial, special introductory pricing, and you can cancel anytime. Join the conversation. Sign up for Top Stocks For Tomorrow.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MNST, PYPL, DXCM, ILMN, NFLX, EA, ADBE, AYX, CRM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.