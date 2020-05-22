The Best Stocks To Buy Now
Stock picking is becoming critical.
Focus on healthcare and technology.
Here are the top stocks to buy now.
Previously, I wrote how investors need to be more selective in picking stocks because the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) is approaching its 200-day moving average (DMA). If I've learned anything from helping professional money managers at mutual funds and hedge funds over the past 23 years, it's that big money pays attention to where markets and stocks are in relation to this data point.
Given the holiday-shortened week, warmer weather, the ongoing tug-of-war between weak economic data and unprecedented pro-inflationary intervention, and the S&P 500's challenging of resistance, it wouldn't surprise me if volume trends lower from here, at least until the market breaks out or breaks down decisively. If I'm right, then sector, industry, and stock concentration are going to matter a lot in the coming weeks because lower volume could make stock prices more susceptible to daily news flow.
It's anyone's guess if we head higher or lower short term, but our favorite overbought/oversold indicator is still tilting toward buying down days long term, something I discussed in an interview with StockCharts this week. Although this indicator isn't nearly as bullish as it was in March when 2% of our universe was trading at or above the 200 DMA, the current reading of 22.34% still supports buying best-in-breed ideas on weakness. If we get above 30%, I'll begin recommending selling broken businesses, and if we get above 40%, then I'll start recommending selling rallies to reduce margin exposure.
Source: Top Stocks for Tomorrow.
The top sectors to buy
Every week, our system ranks major market sectors and industries by market cap for members by aggregating individual stock scores.
I explain our system more here, but to paraphrase, our ranking incorporates forward earnings growth expectations, historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates, insider buying, short-term, and long-term institutional money flow, forward valuation relative to historical valuation, contra-trend short interest analysis, and quarterly seasonality over the past decade.
By grading stocks using these metrics and then, analyzing scores by the basket, we can see what areas of the market are the best ponds to fish in for new money-making ideas.
This week, the strongest large-cap sectors are healthcare, technology, services, utilities, and consumer goods. Healthcare, technology, consumer goods, utilities, and services are top rated in mid-cap, while healthcare, technology, financial, and basics offer upside in small-cap.
Financials and energy remain notably weak, reflecting concerns over delinquency and default growth risk and bankruptcy risk, respectively. Within those sectors, investors ought to remain industry specific. For example, natural gas producers in energy and financial data and stock exchanges in financials rank best in those sectors in our industry ranking, which we posted for members this week. Improving natural gas prices due to a lower supply of associated gas and an increased need for data to evaluate stock and credit markets provide tailwinds for each industry, respectively.
Source: Top Stocks for Tomorrow
The top stocks to buy
Stocks follow earnings over time, insiders only buy for one reason; money flow reflects institutional optimism or pessimism, and seasonal patterns often rhyme, so high scoring stocks in our research offer investors a great source for new investment ideas.
This week, we shared over 75 stocks with members, including the following top-rated stocks within these select sectors.
|Best Scoring
|5/21/2020
|4 WEEK MA
|Company Name
|Symbol
|Sector
|INDUSTRY
|SCORE
|SCORE
|Basics
|Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
|(AEM)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|GOLD
|100
|100
|The Sherwin-Williams Company
|(SHW)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|SPECIALTY CHEMICALS
|90
|67.5
|Ecolab Inc.
|(ECL)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|SPECIALTY CHEMICALS
|90
|71.25
|Consumer Goods
|McCormick & Company, Incorporated
|(MKC)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|PACKAGED FOODS
|95
|77.5
|Pool Corporation
|(POOL)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|LEISURE
|95
|86.25
|Brown-Forman Corporation
|(BF.B)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|BEVERAGES
|95
|70
|Central Garden & Pet Company
|(CENT)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|PACKAGED FOODS
|90
|85
|Monster Beverage Corporation
|(MNST)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|BEVERAGES
|90
|75
|Energy
|Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation
|(COG)
|ENERGY
|OIL & GAS E&P
|100
|98.75
|EQT Corporation
|(EQT)
|ENERGY
|OIL & GAS E&P
|80
|81.25
|Financials
|Moody's Corporation
|(MCO)
|FINANCIALS
|FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES
|95
|88.75
|MSCI Inc.
|(MSCI)
|FINANCIALS
|FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES
|95
|93.75
|eHealth, Inc.
|(EHTH)
|FINANCIALS
|INSURANCE BROKERS
|95
|86.25
|PayPal Holdings, Inc.
|(PYPL)
|FINANCIALS
|CREDIT SERVICES
|95
|97.5
|FactSet Research Systems Inc.
|(FDS)
|FINANCIALS
|FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES
|90
|72.5
|Goosehead Insurance
|(GSHD)
|FINANCIALS
|INSURANCE-DIVERSIFIED
|90
|88.75
|Healthcare
|Johnson & Johnson
|(JNJ)
|HEALTHCARE
|DRUG MANUFACTURERS
|110
|102.5
|Centene Corporation
|(CNC)
|HEALTHCARE
|HEALTHCARE PLANS
|110
|108.75
|Medpace Holdings, Inc.
|(MEDP)
|HEALTHCARE
|DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH
|110
|90
|AbbVie Inc.
|(ABBV)
|HEALTHCARE
|DRUG MANUFACTURERS
|105
|85
|Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
|(DGX)
|HEALTHCARE
|DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH
|100
|93.75
|UnitedHealth Group Incorporated
|(UNH)
|HEALTHCARE
|HEALTHCARE PLANS
|100
|86.25
|DaVita Inc.
|(DVA)
|HEALTHCARE
|SPECIALIZED HEALTH SERVICES
|100
|85
|DexCom, Inc.
|(DXCM)
|HEALTHCARE
|DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH
|100
|100
|Illumina, Inc.
|(ILMN)
|HEALTHCARE
|DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH
|100
|78.75
|Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
|(LGND)
|HEALTHCARE
|BIOTECHNOLOGY
|100
|83.75
|Industrials
|Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.
|(ODFL)
|INDUSTRIALS
|TRUCKING
|100
|103.75
|Marten Transport, Ltd.
|(MRTN)
|INDUSTRIALS
|TRUCKING
|95
|98.75
|Siteone Landscape Supply
|(SITE)
|INDUSTRIALS
|INDUSTRIAL DISTRIBUTION
|95
|73.75
|Saia, Inc.
|(SAIA)
|INDUSTRIALS
|TRUCKING
|90
|71.25
|REITs
|Safehold Inc.
|(SAFE)
|REITs
|REIT-DIVERSIFIED
|95
|93.75
|CoStar Group, Inc.
|(CSGP)
|REITs
|REAL ESTATE SERVICES
|95
|83.75
|CyrusOne Inc.
|(CONE)
|REITs
|REIT-SPECIALTY
|90
|91.25
|Services
|Chegg, Inc.
|(CHGG)
|SERVICES
|EDUCATION & TRAINING SERVICES
|105
|105
|Strategic Education, Inc.
|(STRA)
|SERVICES
|EDUCATION & TRAINING SERVICES
|100
|82.5
|Equifax Inc.
|(EFX)
|SERVICES
|CONSULTING SERVICES
|100
|91.25
|Dollar General Corporation
|(DG)
|SERVICES
|DISCOUNT STORES
|100
|97.5
|Netflix, Inc.
|(NFLX)
|SERVICES
|ENTERTAINMENT
|100
|98.75
|Electronic Arts Inc.
|(EA)
|SERVICES
|ELECTRONIC GAMING & MULTIMEDIA
|95
|95
|Etsy, Inc.
|(ETSY)
|SERVICES
|INTERNET RETAIL
|95
|95
|Lululemon Athletica Inc.
|(LULU)
|SERVICES
|APPAREL RETAIL
|95
|78.75
|MercadoLibre, Inc.
|(MELI)
|SERVICES
|INTERNET RETAIL
|95
|81.25
|Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.
|(OLLI)
|SERVICES
|DISCOUNT STORES
|95
|93.75
|Technology
|Alarm.com Holdings, Inc.
|(ALRM)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|105
|83.75
|Coupa Software Incorporated
|(COUP)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|105
|100
|HubSpot, Inc.
|(HUBS)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|105
|86.25
|CoreLogic, Inc.
|(CLGX)
|TECHNOLOGY
|INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES
|100
|85
|Intuit Inc.
|(INTU)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|100
|86.25
|Adobe Inc.
|(ADBE)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE
|100
|100
|Appian Corporation
|(APPN)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE
|100
|86.25
|Avalara, Inc.
|(AVLR)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|100
|96.25
|Alteryx, Inc.
|(AYX)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|100
|85
|salesforce.com, Inc.
|(CRM)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|100
|90
|Utilities
|Terraform Power
|(TERP)
|UTILITIES
|UTILITIES-INDEPENDENT POWER PRODUCERS
|95
|82.5
|Dominion Energy, Inc.
|(D)
|UTILITIES
|UTILITIES-DIVERSIFIED
|85
|80
|Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.
|(BEP)
|UTILITIES
|UTILITIES-RENEWABLE
|80
|63.75
Never miss a money-making idea. Weekly large cap, mid cap, small cap, and ADR rankings. Know what sectors, industries, and stocks to buy and when to buy them. Over 400 bps of excess return in the following 52 weeks since 2017. Free trial, special introductory pricing, and you can cancel anytime. Join the conversation. Sign up for Top Stocks For Tomorrow.
Disclosure: I am/we are long MNST, PYPL, DXCM, ILMN, NFLX, EA, ADBE, AYX, CRM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.