Now It Seems To Be Hertz's Turn

The question seems to be "who is going to be next?" as the concerns over financial liquidity are turning into concerns over corporate solvency.

This just shows how quickly debt-loaded companies are falling behind as the spread of COVID-19 results in major declines in cash flows and/or declines in some market prices.

It looks as if the Hertz rental car company is falling into bankruptcy and only several months after credit rating agencies gave it the same rating as US government bonds.

The debt burden continues to grow.

Lots and lots of debt is not bad if the economy is growing, prices are increasing, and interest rates are low.

But, if the economy hits a bump in the road, like a spreading pandemic, all sorts of bad things can happen. The debt load can become a real burden.

And, the bankruptcies continue to pile up. Just recently, we saw J. C. Penney Co. Inc. (JCP) bite the dust. And, J. C. Penney followed J. Crew and Neiman, Marcus and Stage Stores, Inc.

Now, we come to Hertz rental car company. The Hertz situation is not unexpected as analysts have been predicting a possible bankruptcy for several weeks now.

The surprising thing is how fast this event came about.

Hertz In Good Shape

As Matt Wirz writes in the Wall Street Journal,

Bonds backed by Hertz Global Holdings Inc.’s fleet of rental cars had the same credit rating as the U. S. government just a few weeks ago.”

Then,

The rental-car company missed debt-related payments last month and a deadline on negotiations with lenders and bondholders is set to expire Friday.”

And,

the two sides are still far from a deal, people familiar with the matter said, increasing the likelihood that the company will file for bankruptcy court protection.”

This all happened, basically, overnight.

The Rental Car Business

Hertz leases it cars from banks and bond funds that buy asset-backed bonds and loans it uses to purchase the vehicles.

And, things seemed to be just fine until a couple of months ago. The company had a triple-A credit rating, similar to the rating held by the U. S. government on its bonds.

Then the coronavirus pandemic hit, and, as Mr. Wirz explains, “Covid-19 decimated rental reservations.”

As the pandemic crushed the use of cars in the United States and this resulted in a collapse of car sales. With the decline in new car sales, the sales of used-cars also tanked and this resulted in a huge decline in used-car prices.

Mr. Wirz writes that the “widely followed Manheim index of wholesale used-car prices fell 11.4% in April, more than double the previous monthly record decline in November 2008.”

Sale prices of rental cars fell even further—by about 12.6%—as Hertz and competitor Avis Budget Group Inc. started paring down their fleets.”

Here’s the problem

Before the crisis, the value of the Hertz car fleet “so far exceeded the worth of the bonds they backed that even if prices fell to historic lows in a liquidation, there would still be enough cash to cover the debt, investors and credit-ratings firms believed.”

Guess what?

The decline in prices that took place was so steep that fears arose that Hertz might sell part…or all…of its fleet.

Bondholders could take substantial losses.

The pressure grew that some sort of restructuring needed to take place. But, where would the restructuring take place. The questions about this effort centers around the sale of a lot of cars, the sale of a part of the company, or some other form of liquidation, even a liquidation of the company.

Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch Ratings cut their ratings of Hertz’s safest ABS bonds to single-A in recent weeks and are reviewing them for potential future downgrades

Radical Uncertainty

All of this has happened to Hertz in a matter of months. Who could have foreseen this coming? And, so rapidly?

This is what Jerome Powell and the Federal Reserve System have to deal with, what the federal government has to deal with, and what all the rest of us have to deal with.

As I have written elsewhere, the original concern over financial market liquidity could turn into a concern over solvency problems. It will be solvency problems that help to extend the length of the economic slowdown that the United States is going through, the reallocation of resources, especially labor resources, going forward, and the length of the time that passes before the recovery is achieved. And, this seems to be exactly what is happening.

There will be more bankruptcies, many more. Analysts have a fairly long list of what we might expect so don’t expect this thing to be over soon. But, this restructuring will be a major contributor to the transition of the US economy into its next era. That is why investors need to observe very closely what is going on and move with the economy as it re-constructs itself.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.