Some Extra Income For Uncertain Times

These opportunities keep popping up over the last few months. When investors don't consider a wide enough field of opportunities, they can miss out.

This swap gave us a 27% boost to income. We were able to get additional upside to call value in the same trade.

The market can be inefficient at times, giving investors the opportunity to increase their income with a similar risk profile.

A quick little swap between two similar positions can be all it takes to enhance an investor's income.

We love finding opportunities in the mortgage REIT preferred shares. The last couple of months have been exceptionally "exciting." We've placed more trades than normal as we keep finding opportunities on our doorstep.

As we will demonstrate, we were able to increase our yield and our upside. Let's start by discussing the risk for the securities though.

Risk

The risks for the mortgage REIT preferred shares are driven by the underlying portfolio (held by the mortgage REIT) and the leverage.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) has a portfolio of ARMs (adjustable-rate mortgages). Anworth (ANH) has a combination of agency mortgages and non-agency mortgages, but ANH has been moving toward a larger focus on agency.

At the end of Q4 2019, non-agency MBS were 12.8% of ANH's assets.

At the end of Q1 2020, non-agency MBS were only 8.3% of ANH's assets.

The Trade

We closed our position in CMO-E (CMO.PE) and used the proceeds to purchase shares of ANH-A (ANH.PA). We need to highlight that ANH.PA is quite illiquid. Investors should be very careful when opening positions to avoid pushing the market. Investors should only use limit-buy and limit-sell orders for preferred shares, never use market orders.

Here are the trades:

Source: Fidelity

The Preferred Shares

The ratings and stats as of our trade date are shown on the index cards:

Source: The REIT Forum

Source: The REIT Forum

Why We Traded

The chart below demonstrates the change in our position:

Source: The REIT Forum

There are several things to like here:

Total Call Value up 10.64%

Upside to Call Value up 97.32%

Income up 27.23%

Shares of ANH-A historically were usually trading above $25.00 because the fixed-rate coupon (a massive 8.625%) is so attractive. With shares trading just over $20.00, the yield is around 11%.

At this point, I must emphasize that the bid-ask spreads can be wide and investors should only be using limit-buy and limit-sell orders. Investors should never use market orders on preferred shares.

These preferred share prices were regularly fairly stable for a few years, prior to the pandemic. We expect they become much more stable again. However, we are taking advantage of the market as long as it will allow us to.

Common Share Market Capitalization vs. Book Value

One of the factors we use is the ratio of the common market capitalization compared to the liquidation value of the preferred equity.

It looks like CMO wins by a healthy margin at 1.81x, compared to ANH at 1.49x. However, if we consider estimated common equity using book value (rather than market cap of common equity), it gives ANH a better coverage ratio.

The reason those metrics are different is that ANH’s common stock trades at a much larger discount to book value.

Logically, we would expect that the preferred shares will generally have higher yields when they come from a mortgage REIT which trades at a larger discount to book value. A discount on the price-to-book ratio and a discount on the preferred shares both reflect the market having less confidence in the stock. However, we are comfortable with the risk/reward profile.

Conclusion

Investors hunting for income should remain aware of many potential investments. Tracking the preferred shares throughout a subsector, such as mortgage REITs, can be a great way to spot opportunities. Considering shares that are relatively comparable can give investors an opportunity to change investments if the risk/reward ratios become skewed. There was nothing wrong with CMO-E, but ANH-A was offering a more attractive entry price.

One reason for these opportunities to appear is the weaker liquidity within the preferred shares. Large investors who want to enter or exit a position can end up pushing the market price further than they would for the common shares. That creates an opportunity for investors who are willing to own either share, so long as they get a better price.

Sometimes these opportunities will even occur between different preferred shares issued by the same REIT. The market simply isn't efficient enough to bring adequate buyers and sellers every day. By providing some liquidity to the market, purchasing shares that are out-of-favor and selling shares that are in-favor, we're able to enhance the portfolio. If you want to learn more about enhancing your portfolio, click the follow button next to my name.

Got questions about this trade? Let us know in the comments. If you've got feedback on how to enhance the presentation of a trade (the green and yellow box), we would love to hear it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ANH, ANH.PA, ANH.PC, CMO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.