When I last reported in April 2019 in an article "Inovio: Good Times Ahead?", I focused on its later stage therapeutic vaccine opportunities as shown on its pipeline. I made no mention of Inovio's (INO) infectious disease vaccines as contributing to any future potential prosperity.

Today, these later stage opportunities are still lurking nearby; however, they are not the ones driving the bus. Today, focus on Inovio is directed to a significant extent on its infectious disease COVID-19 vaccine.

Inovio is joining pharmas around the world, large and small, who are mobilizing to produce an effective vaccine to combat SARS-CoV-2

There are >100 vaccine makers with visions of achieving viable COVID-19 vaccines. On 5/15/20, the WHO published its draft list of the COVID-19 vaccine landscape. Each of these companies will face questions not only of vaccine efficacy but also of production capacity.

The list included 110 aspirants who have vaccines in preclinical development and 8 whose products are in the clinic. This latter list is set out below:

In a different world from where we find ourselves in 2020, the origins of these efforts might not merit attention. In today's world, I note of these eight, five are Chinese, two American, and one British.

Last week, I reported on the other American entrant, Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), in "Moderna: Answering The COVID-19 Call". While the ultimate efficacy of its efforts is currently under question in some quarters, I have to say that I was quite impressed by its efforts to scale production should that ever become an issue.

The fact that Moderna and Inovio are the lone American entrants currently in the clinic should not be taken as any suggestion that they are likely to be the first to cross the finish line. There are dozens of other aspirants, including such notables as Pfizer (PFE) and Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) Janssen Pharmaceuticals who will soon be crowding into the clinic. I expect that there will be plenty of jockeying for the lead among top contenders, with the possibilities of a dark horse always there.

Inovio is upping its game, making a serious play for COVID-19 vaccination

Founded in 1979 by Joseph Kim and David Weiner, Inovio has long been focused on the serious business of designing DNA medicine for insertion directly into cells. Over its four plus decades, it has been perfecting its technology.

Its path has not been smooth, operating under several names, including Biotechnologies & Experimental Research, Inc. and Genetronics. It took on the name "Inovio" after a Norwegian gene delivery company that it acquired in 2005. Now, at this seminal time where the US is just starting to regain its footing after its COVID-19 shutdown, Inovio is stepping forward with a promising vaccine candidate to tame this pest.

Per Inovio's Q1, 2020, 10-Q (p. 28), its long tenure has not yet managed to net it any product sales for lack of regulatory approval permitting any such sales. The 10-Q proceeds with boilerplate that it does not expect any product sales for at least the next several years - oops, that can't be. Surely, it has not given up on its rapid COVID-19 vaccine deployment plans.

Let's turn away from the lawyers in the basement churning out SEC documents and see what co-founder CEO Joseph Kim has to say on this subject:

In addition to our plan to determine the true efficacy of our vaccine and a large well designed randomized Phase 2/3 study we're also planning to pursue the emergency use authorization task to achieve emergency approval of INO-4800. We plan to utilize immunogenicity, and safety data from our Phase 1 trial, as well as from an early subset of Phase 2/3 participants, along with our anticipated pre-clinical efficacy data from our ongoing animal challenge studies to form our [EUA submission] being planned for potentially fourth quarter of this year.

In its May 2020 slide presentation, Inovio set out its time line, past and present, for its INO-4800 as follows:

Assuming Inovio's COVID-19 trials go well, it should succeed with its emergency use authorization request even though such a use would be unprecedented. CEO Kim noted in response to a Q1, 2020 earnings call question this authority has been used in therapeutics and diagnostics but not yet for a vaccine.

The Inovio game plan for such an authorization envisions:

One is, the vaccine has to demonstrate some level of safety, and immune responses, and especially if you can tie those immune responses to any challenge model data, if they're relevant. So, I think we would be at INOVIO to be in position with our Phase 1 primary data readouts in June, with multiple animal challenge studies, including non-human primates, ferrets and mice to be reported in the next couple of months, that we will be in a great position to collect those data, evaluate and prepare a proper submission to the FDA an [EUA]. So, you know, I think the exact mechanism and the process will be clarified in the next couple months, but we should be in a great position to apply for that.

An emergency use authorization fits in perfectly with Washington politics and the newly pronounced operation warp speed. If it holds, Inovio would likely enjoy product sales sooner than the 2022-23 time frame envisioned by the 10-Q.

Electroporation is a process for promoting the entry of DNA into cells

Electroporation in one form or another has been integral to Inovio's process techniques for a long time. Electroporation allows Inovio to introduce its DNA into human cells. It does so by introducing protective antigens into human cells.

In order to for the DNA to pass through a cell's protective barrier, electroporation issues brief pulses of electricity. An Inovio YouTube video from 2014, "How Inovio's DNA Vaccines are Delivered", illustrates the process in more detail.

Inovio has 48 trials registered with clinical trials.gov going back as far as 2005. The vast majority, if not all, include some form of electroporation.

Over the years, I have struggled to evaluate the significance of Inovio's electroporation devices in the overall scheme of an Inovio investment. On the one hand, I think of it as presenting an additional hurdle for licensure. In this respect I note the following disclosures on its Q1, 2020 10-Q (p.39):

We need FDA approval prior to marketing our electroporation equipment and products in the United States. If we fail to obtain FDA approval to market our electroporation equipment and product candidates, we will be unable to sell our products in the United States, which will significantly impair our ability to generate any revenues.

Then, when I consider it in the context of its COVID-19 vaccination, I see it less through the lens of a medical device needing a separate regulatory approval and more as a package deal. Inovio's COVID trials are not evaluating INO-4800 for possible sale as a separate item that can be delivered independently of electroporation. No, if it is approved, it will be for use as described in its clinical trial per excerpt below:

An interesting 5/20/20 New York Times article emphasizes the importance of scaling up production in connection with the COVID-19 vaccinations. During his Q1, 2020 earnings call, CEO Kim noted that in connection with INO-4800, you can't really proceed with the plasmids without the device to deliver them.

Accordingly, Inovio recognizes that in its race to scale up, it has to include the device. This promises to complicate any efforts that it may make to respond to demands for a COVID-19 therapy.

As noted by CEO Kim in its Q1, 2020 earnings call:

In the device side, we've already both produced enough arrays and devices to meet the 1 million need. So, those processes are ongoing, both within our GMP facility in San Diego, as well as our additional contract, device and array manufacturers that we have brought on. So, these are very extensive efforts. You know, we've never had to prepare for hundreds of millions of doses if not billions of doses that might be required to combat COVID-19 globally. Prior to this year, most of our doses that we were planning for were in hundreds of thousands of doses, if at most millions of doses. So, I think this is a challenge our team has taken on. And I think we're making a great progress in this regard.

I take this as the sort of complicating factor that could easily prove to be a bridge too far.

Conclusion

Inovio has been on a tear in the glow of its advanced place in the race to find a COVID-19 vaccine. Its share price, its market cap and its share count have all been racing ahead as shown by the chart below:

Data by YCharts

It has reached an interesting point in its long life where the stars appear as if they may be aligning in its favor. I can understand why bulls are excited. It has its ordinary pipeline which I do not discuss in this article, and it has the added sauce of its INO-4800 prospects.

Perhaps, I could agree that its value has increased as its pipeline has matured, bringing its candidate therapies closer to possible decision points. However, given that it has recently more than trebled in market cap, I regard it as ahead of itself. When I add that consideration to its long history without any product sales, I stand back.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may buy or sell shares in JNJ over the next 72 hours.