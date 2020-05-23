Proteostasis Therapeutics: A Clinical Stage Company That's Worth The Risk
About: Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (PTI), Includes: VRTX
by: Andy Jones
Summary
Proteostasis is developing a triple combination therapy of CFTR modulators for CF similar to an already marketed product from Vertex.
PTI hopes to distinguish its therapy by targeting rare mutations and utilizing pre-testing on patient tissue samples to predict efficacy.
Proteostasis shares are trading for far less than even a conservative estimate of peak sales of its therapy assuming it eventually makes it onto the market.
Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) is developing a combination therapy for cystic fibrosis that is ready to enter Phase 3 trials. The cystic fibrosis space has gotten a lot more competitive over the last few