This time we will present our readers with the Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG), which was incorporated in February 2007. It is a closed-ended fund that is primarily focused on global dividend-paying companies while using the strategy of writing index call options to protect shareholders in the case of a bearish market environment. It pays a regular monthly distribution of $0.0616 per share and offers a 10.62% dividend yield as of May 19, 2020. This fund has recently experienced a sharp market price decline of 44% in a month, as a result of the crash of global stock markets between the end of February-March 2020. In terms of the key bullish catalysts, we find the following: (1) an earlier than expected vaccine for COVID-19 available for the global population, and (2) no second wave of coronavirus infections.

About the Fund

This fund has similar portfolio contents as our previously analyzed fund from the same issuer - the Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY).

The fund can invest under normal market conditions:

up to 80% in a combination of domestic and global dividend-paying stocks and written covered call options;

at least 40% of its assets in securities from international issuers;

less than 10% of its assets in emerging markets; and

less than 25% in issuers from a single industry.

The fund is required to write call options on the S&P 500 index and at least one broad-based foreign stock index. It is also allowed to write on other domestic and foreign stock indexes as well.

In general, this particular strategy of writing index calls provides the fund with an additional revenue stream during market downturns, thus minimizing the losses of the entire portfolio. However, the strategy results in losses during a significant bull run, which limits the potential of outperformance compared to the underlying benchmark - MSCI World Index.

In terms of sector allocation, this fund has the highest exposure in the Financials (13.7%), Healthcare (15.2%), and Information technology (17.3%) industries. It is slightly more defensively oriented with a higher share in the healthcare sector and a lower share in the technology sector compared to the company’s similar fund in the field - ETY. Our readers can find more information about our view on Financials and Technology industries in our previous article analyzing ETY here.

The top 10 list consists of some of the largest companies in the tech and healthcare industries. In our view, companies like Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), Visa (V), Amazon (AMZN) and Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) are well-positioned to capture the potential rebound of global economic growth after the end of the coronavirus crisis. In addition, we like the fact that the fund has a 1.76% exposure to Keyence Corp. (OTCPK:KYCCF), which manufactures automation sensors. We believe that traditional manufacturing businesses will require an increased level of automation in their facilities to prevent unnecessary social interaction at the workplace and meet new rigorous health standards due to a coronavirus outbreak.

"People usually say they want a human element to their interactions but Covid-19 has changed that," says Martin Ford, a futurist who has written about the ways robots will be integrated into the economy in the coming decades. "[Covid-19] is going to change consumer preference and really open up new opportunities for automation." (Source: BBC News)

Therefore, we believe that there will be an increased demand for new technological advancements and innovations to adjust our corporate needs to new health standards. Further, we anticipate that new health innovations and medicines will enter the market to prevent new kinds of pandemic outbreaks in the near future. As a result, both industries should outperform the general stock market index over the next couple of years. In terms of portfolio structure, we like the fact that all of the companies in the top 10 have a weight of less than 5%, which creates an adequate diversification for our risk tolerance. Given that this fund has total equity holdings of 89, that makes up on average a weight of approximately 1.12% per individual stock.

In terms of key short-term risks, we would like to caution our readers about the strong rebound of the domestic stock market indexes after they reached a bottom in late March 2020. We believe that the next couple of weeks will be of crucial importance to whether the re-opening of our economy can be done in a safe manner without a potential second wave of coronavirus infections. If yes, then we believe that the Fed and the US Treasury have done an outstanding job to support local SMEs and the most affected participants of our labor force to spur the economic growth in the second half of 2020. If not, then we fear domestic stock market indexes can crash in double digits in a short period of time like was the case earlier this year. For instance, some of the world’s most famous investors like David Tepper or Marc Cuban are concerned that the recent stock market rebound has been exaggerated.

"Before Wednesday’s sell-off, it was “maybe the second-most overvalued stock market I’ve ever seen,” Tepper said on CNBC. “I would say ’99 was more overvalued.” “I think it’s almost impossible to predict where consumer and corporate demand is going to come from,” Marc Cuban said. “And because of that, it’s hard to create a valuation for businesses.” (Source: CNBC)

We are also concerned that a current bull run was primarily supported by the strong market optimism surrounding the Fed’s recent implementation of aggressive expansionary monetary policy tools, which, in our view, cannot impact the spread of the coronavirus or prevent health concerns of local businesses and end consumers. Therefore, we do not feel comfortable that now the S&P 500 index trades at a forward PE of 24.56 versus 22.07 a year ago. For instance, these days we face a lot of economic- and health-related issues because of a global coronavirus outbreak, which was not present a year ago. Another interesting event occurred earlier this week when biotech company Moderna (MRNA) reported positive phase I results for its mRNA vaccine (mRNA-1273) against coronavirus.

“With today’s positive interim Phase 1 data and the positive data in the mouse challenge model, the Moderna team continues to focus on moving as fast as safely possible to start our pivotal Phase 3 study in July and, if successful, file a BLA,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer at Moderna. “We are investing to scale up manufacturing so we can maximize the number of doses we can produce to help protect as many people as we can from SARS-CoV-2.” (Source: Press Release)

Even though the study had only 8 patients, the Dow Jones Industrial Index (DIA) finished the day up slightly more than 2% on Monday. Interestingly, Wall Street was very optimistic about the fact that Moderna can bring the vaccine as early as late 2020. In general, there is roughly a 10% probability for a phase I developmental candidate to receive an FDA approval. If we combine a 10% probability of an FDA approval with only 8 patients involved during the study, we can identify that stock markets overly react to even a small hope of a coronavirus vaccine, which could return our lives and business activities back to normal. In our view, this market reaction clearly points out how difficult it is to assign valuation for companies these days as there is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding the future global economic growth because of the coronavirus crisis.

Performance

According to the figure above, after the initial innings of the coronavirus crisis in the US, both NAV and market price have declined by 34% and 44%, respectively, between February 23 and March 23, 2020. Afterward, both market price and NAV have managed to recover for approximately 25% as a result of the rally in the global financial markets. A particular bull run was supported by aggressive moves of key central banks and treasuries around the world to prevent a depression kind of economic crisis.

(Source: Morningstar)

According to the figure above, the general S&P 500 market index has achieved a higher annualized return on a 3-year and 5-year basis for 820 bps and 600 bps, respectively. Further, EXG has even failed to outperform the S&P 500 by roughly 680 bps over the last 10 years. In our view, investors who would like to have strong exposure to the US stock market would be better off to hold a simple S&P 500 ETF (SPY) or any other relevant funds, which are primarily invested in the US. Nonetheless, EXG was able to outperform an options-based computed benchmark on a 3-year and 5-year basis by a slight margin of 70 bps and 20 bps, respectively. Therefore, this CEF has definitely performed well when looking at the universe of covered calls type of funds. We believe that this CEF is suitable for longer-term investors who would like to have such a fund utilizing the writing of index options in their portfolio.

This chart indicates that the fund has underperformed its closest peer on the market - BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) by generating a 670 bps lower total return over the last 5 years. This underperformance increases to roughly 820 bps when we compare this fund with the general Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT), which replicates the performance of this CEF’s underlying benchmark MSCI World Index.

According to the figure above, EXG outperforms BDJ by roughly 450 bps if we take a longer time horizon of 10 years, while it still underperforms VT by approximately 2,400 bps. Based on historical performance, investors would be better off if they would simply invest in ETFs like VT or the iShares MSCI World ETF - URTH, which are trying to replicate the performance of the global benchmark indexes MSCI World or MSCI ACWI. Nevertheless, we have experienced one of the longest bull runs over the last decade and EXG might outperform the global benchmark if we face unprecedented times or a longer recession because of a coronavirus outbreak over the next couple of years.

Looking at a historical discount/premium to NAV, it has reached a bottom approximately -18% in late March 2020, as a result of a global financial markets rout. Even though the discount to NAV rebounded to -8.5% over the last two months, we wouldn’t buy this CEF at this point of time solely because of this discount. We would prefer to wait to see whether a second wave of the coronavirus spread might occur as early as next month because of reopening too soon of the key global economies including the EU and the US. There are already reports of a second wave in China as the Chinese authorities have ordered quite strict lockdown measures for the city of Shulan over the last week.

“Last week, the city was reclassified as high risk after a cluster of cases emerged connected to a woman with no known history of travel or exposure to the virus. In response, authorities ordered the temporary closure of public places, schools and public transport.” (Source: The Guardian)

Distributions

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

EXG shareholders have experienced a consistent decrease in dividend payments since its inception in 2007. In fact, the fund has cut its monthly distribution rate from $0.475 before the beginning of the financial crisis in 2007 to the present level of $0.0616 per share, which has been in place since early 2019. Further, shareholders received an annual distribution of $0.739 in 2019, which makes up a distribution rate (market price) of 10.62% as of 05/19/2020. For instance, EXG offers a 200 bps higher annual distribution yield (market price) as of 05/19/2020, compared to its closest peer BDJ. Nevertheless, we should definitely check whether this distribution rate can be sustainable in the near future.

(Source: Annual Report)

According to the figure above, the fund reported a total investment income of $57.5 million in FY 19, while the total expenses were more than 50% lower at $27.4 million. That makes up a net investment income of $30.1 million, which was in line with the total distributions paid to shareholders of $29.8 million.

(Source: Annual Report)

On the other hand, net realized loss of $30.4 million was primarily negatively impacted by a loss of $53.7 million coming from written options, while investment transactions reported a gain of $23.4 million. Nevertheless, this fund was positively impacted by the strong bull run in 2019, as the fund reported a gain of $312.7 million in unrealized appreciation of investments, resulting in a net increase in net assets from operations of $301.2 million. That definitely points out that this fund has strong portfolio characteristics during a bullish market environment. However, we are slightly concerned that the coronavirus crisis might take a toll on distribution payments in the near future. Even the portfolio management team of the fund points out how unprecedented the current market conditions are for the future performance of this fund.

“The impact of this outbreak, and other epidemics and pandemics that may arise in the future, could negatively affect the worldwide economy, as well as the economies of individual countries, individual companies and the market in general in significant and unforeseen ways. Any such impact could adversely affect the Fund’s performance or the performance of the securities in which the Fund invests and may lead to losses on your investment in the Fund. The effects of the outbreak may also cause issuers of securities held by the Fund to reduce, delay or eliminate previously anticipated dividend payments, which may adversely affect the Fund’s distribution rate.” (Source: SEC Filing)

Conclusion

This fund has an interesting mix of underlying written index options and allocation into global equities. Based on our historical data, it has failed to outperform both the S&P 500 and Vanguard Total World Stock ETF; however, it has outperformed its option-based index. Maybe now might be a great buying opportunity in the case that the coronavirus outbreak never happens again in the near future. In our view, that seems quite unlikely at this point in time, therefore, we assign a NEUTRAL rating over the next twelve months. We anticipate that the fund should be able to maintain its monthly dividend payment of $0.0616 in the second half of 2020. Unless the second wave of coronavirus infections results in additional and even longer lockdowns of global economies than the previous one. In terms of major risks, investors should consider any further deterioration of the global economic growth due to a coronavirus crisis, the violent second wave of coronavirus infections, or an excessive share dilution.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article does not constitute a bid or an invitation to bid for the purchase or sale of the financial instruments in question. Neither is it intended to provide any kind of personal investment advice, therefore, readers should conduct their own due diligence. Investing in financial instruments may always be associated with risk. Please contact your personal financial or investment advisor for any additional questions or materials regarding this article. We shall not be liable for any type of damage or loss arising from the use of the information contained in this article.