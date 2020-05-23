Antero Midstream's (NYSE:AM) management found out firsthand how damaging it can be to be associated with one customer when that customer is rumored to have financial problems. Even though Antero Midstream has remained among the least leveraged midstream companies I follow, dire consequences for shareholders were just around the corner.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) just put an end to that discussion by repurchasing a fair amount of discounted bonds and some stock as well in the first quarter. In the meantime, the hedging operation yielded enough profits to keep things comfortable.

The banks maintained the committed borrowing amount while maintaining the committed part of the line. Interestingly the banks allowed a borrowing base that is more than $200 million above the amount that banks committed to loan. Those bank actions sent a loud message that this company is doing fine.

It is unusual for banks to not limit discounted debt repurchases. It is even more unusual to maintain the borrowing base during a crisis like the current time without reining in the debt repurchases. Clearly the banks left a message they would even consider a $200 million increase in committed loans.

Lenders definitely sent about the health of this company. Therefore Mr. Market can stop all the fidgeting about high costs and get back to concentrating on the profitable hedging operations and the value-added strategies that have served this company well. Maybe Mr. Market can figure why there was a migration from the "low-cost" dry Marcellus to the "higher cost" rich gas (with more liquids) Marcellus and Utica Shale in time to properly reward some decent execution.

Some have noted that the liquids (value added through incremental costs) strategy is temporarily out of order. That could mean a migration back to dry gas leases. Long term, the liquids strategy will probably predominate. So it is not yet time to abandon the liquids-rich areas.

The change in market attitude benefits Antero Midstream because now there are no thoughts of future extinction of the main customer served by the midstream company. Antero Resources began the crisis rated just below investment grade. Now management can get back to its goal of becoming an investment-grade company. That should result in a higher capitalization ratio for both companies in the long term. Antero Resources reported a surprisingly decent first quarter. The operations made surprising progress. That will aid the recovery of the stock price of Antero Midstream.

Background Review

For any new readers, the current Antero Midstream is really the old Antero Midstream General Partner (AMGP) that acquired Antero Midstream while using the name and the symbol of the company acquired. Therefore, for some, looking up history, this company can be a little confusing at times. Although management is usually very thorough about disclosing what readers are comparing in any given document.

The reason for this disclosure is that the midstream stock price became the general partner stock price (and dividend) about a year or so ago. One has to be very careful looking up the history of this company in different sources. The second quarter will be the first time that this company will have existed for both quarters in the usual financial statement comparison.

First Quarter

The shift in water handling by the midstream has resulted in a steady string of impairment charges. The last of the goodwill was written off by the midstream company in the first quarter. That is a non-cash expense in the current quarter. But it does represent expenditures made in the past that did not "work out" due to changing industry conditions. In this case much of the water can be reused without treatment which rendered the water treatment plant unneeded and has resulted in a realignment of assets for the future. This last charge basically eliminated the goodwill associated with the change in water use.

However, cash flow is clearly increasing.

Source: Antero Midstream First-Quarter 2020 10-Q

One of the very necessary checks is to make sure that the company cash flow follows the reported EBITDA higher. Sometimes that does not happen. Here it appears that cash flow is about to make a very large leap. The most likely reason is the declining level of operating activity (as well as the capital budget) due to the current natural gas industry environment and the coronavirus challenges.

Cash flow nearly doubled from the previous year even though "Income Taxes Receivable" swung to a large negative change. This is the kind of news that makes cheery management predictions far more believable. Cheerful EBITDA and distributable cash flow predictions are suspect if the cash flow from operating activities does not back up the calculations. It will take a few quarters of "normal" comparisons (after the simplification transactions) to verify that cash flow is indeed in a steady uptrend.

Leverage and Distributions

Despite all the announced purchases of common shares, the financial leverage remains under 4. That makes this one of the least leveraged partnerships that I follow. Furthermore the dividend coverage was calculated at 1.1. That is actually better than originally projected. The better-than-expected coverage is due to the repurchases of stock. The midstream common share price is still relatively low. Therefore repurchases will continue to result in a buildup of cash available for future dividends (for remaining shareholders).

This is a rare midstream that was unfairly beaten up by Mr. Market. Therefore the stock now offers significant appreciation potential as well as potential future dividend increases.

The only potential difficulty is that the string of impairments may signal potentially wasted expenditures that result in less future cash flow. That is certainly true for the idled water plant. Industry technology changed fast enough to make the water treatment plant unnecessary. But the impairment of goodwill may just signal the industry is at or near a cyclical bottom. The lower activity resulting in the impairment may recover.

The Future

Antero Midstream had to make a strategic change in its water business as the knowledge and conditions changed in the basin. That change cost a fair amount of money as demonstrated by the write-offs. So far, cash flow still appears to be in good shape despite those impairment charges.

Therefore a recovery in the price of the shares appears to be a good bet at the current time. Cash flow has not suffered in this downturn nor has the business level of activity. Management believes that the stock is cheap enough to have purchased roughly 25 million shares so far. The ROI on those purchases is sky high due to the dividend yield on the depressed stock price.

Growth will slow as a result of the coronavirus demand destruction. That would appear to affect the future and that slowdown will reverse as the recovery from current conditions continues. At least some states appear willing to risk a higher death rate as the price of returning to a more normal level of activity. Chances appear to be good that social risk-taking activities will spread.

Management has many times in the past stated that the current price does not support dividend increases. Therefore shareholders should expect more share repurchases. That means that the current shareholders should benefit from the relative low share price through a fairly significant reduction of shares outstanding.

Clearly the market overreacted by far on the downside. Now a return to normal offers an above-average return. The dividend itself was adequately covered and will become better covered as the stock is repurchased in the future. More importantly, this company has extra cash to repurchase stock and the credit line to expand the business. Leverage of this midstream is very conservative. Therefore more borrowing can be easily handled.

This is another example of how the distributable cash flow calculation fails to demonstrate the safety of the distribution. Low leverage allows the partnership to borrow to maintain the distribution for short periods of time. EBITDA may decline during the current period, but capital needs also decline. Besides a lower level of activity means less working capital is necessary which also frees up cash for either stock repurchases or distributions to shareholders.

Therefore it is very important to review the actual cash generated by operating activities before the changes in accounts. Then the investor can decide if the expenditures listed are suitable for someone with the investment objectives of evaluating the cash flow statement. No one measurement does it all.

Nonetheless, Antero Midstream's stock will probably at least triple over the next few years on its way to its former price levels. Some additional growth could lead to a higher valuation. The generous dividend is in no danger at all as long as the cash flow is maintained and the leverage remains low. This former partnership is surprisingly low risk given the total return potential.

