The company is improving both margins and its overall financial health, which will lead to increased shareholder returns and fiscal strength.

AMD's newly announced GPU, the Radeon Pro VII, is equivalent to Nvidia's high-end GPUs, but at a fraction of the cost.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), or AMD for short, is one of the largest tech companies in the world with a market capitalization of more than $60 billion. The company has recently made the news for crushing Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in the CPU business; however, that's not all that matters. As we'll see in this article, the company is working to quickly become more competitive in the GPU business, which could mean significant growth.

Wikipedia

New Enterprise GPU Business

AMD has announced the release of some new enterprise-grade GPUs. The new Radeon Pro VII GPUs are based on Taiwan Semiconductor's (NYSE:TSM) 7 nm process which has supported the company's CPU success.

Radeon Pro VII

AMD's new Radeon Pro VII GPUs have some impressive specifications. They come with 16 gB of HBM2 memory and 6.5 TFlops of double precision computing power.

GPU Specifications

The impressive GPU is expected to come with a retail price of roughly $1,900. Let's compare that to Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) enterprise GPUs. The valid comparison here is Nvidia's 16 gB v100 GPU starts with 16 gB of memory and 7 teraflops of double-precision performance, and 5120 Cuda cores. However, the key difference is in price.

Nvidia's equivalent GPU is more than $10 thousand. The 16 gB model with 5 teraflops still costs more than $7 thousand. For those who need raw computing power, AMD is incomparable, and it's clearly priced itself to eat Nvidia's lunch. That's especially impressive given the company had a minimal position in this market recently.

As Nvidia's data center revenues continue to grow, that's impressive. Nvidia's data center revenues recently topped expectations for the first time at more than $1 billion. AMD has shown the ability to take a more than 30% CPU market share, and if it can do the same with data center GPUs, that means more than $1 billion in high-margin fresh annual revenue.

For a $65 billion company, that's still respectable.

Continued CPU Strength

It's also worth highlighting here that the other aspects of AMD's business have continued to perform quite well, specifically the company's market-leading CPU business.

CPU and Overall Portfolio - Investor Presentation

AMD has a market-leading CPU portfolio that has supported the company's market share. That is especially true in the server CPU business. Now, the company has released its AMD 4000 series mobile processors. The company is partnering with HP (NYSE:HPQ) and Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY) to release its market-leading CPUs for mobile devices, something that will support increased market share.

Going forward, AMD will not only see its mobile processor revenue increase, but its revenue in other sectors will also increase. This is especially true in data center market where the company is stealing Intel's market share. The company's strength in some aspects of the CPU business will support others, like mobile processors, supporting its overall earnings.

The continued strength in the CPU business, combined with the company's new releases in the GPU business, means strong shareholder returns.

Financial Strength

In the long run, AMD's returns for shareholders will be based off of its growing revenues and margins.

Gross Margin - Investor Presentation

AMD has been steadily improving its gross margin. Over the past two years, the gross margin has increased from 37% to 46%, an increase of 25%. That's a significant increase in margins, which lines up as the company is respectably increasing its revenues. These two things together will result in dramatically higher EPS for shareholders.

Debt and Leverage Trend - Investor Presentation

Not only is AMD rapidly improving its gross margin, but the company is also significantly improving its debt and leverage trend. The debt balance has dropped significantly, as the TTM adjusted EBITDA has improved dramatically. Simultaneously the cash pile has also improved dramatically to give the company a net cash position.

However, even without cash, the company managed to cut its debt by 80% in two years, all while investing a significant amount in market-leading R&D to beat its peers. Putting this all together, and we can see AMD's financial strength. That, combined with continued growth in the future, will support shareholder returns.

Risks

AMD's risk is that the company operates in an incredibly competitive market with peers spending billions on R&D.

AMD has been at the lead of its market before. Both in the early-2000s and right after the 2008 crash, the company was ahead of Intel in GPUs. For a while the company was incredibly competitive with Nvidia with GPUs too until the mid-2010s. The company's loss from both positions dropped its share price into the low single digits, from which it's bounced back admirably.

However, there's also no denying at this point that a significant amount of success is priced into AMD's stock. Whether the company delivers on that success remains to be seen - it's a tough industry. We believe it'll deliver; the evidence is it'll deliver, but it's not guaranteed. Still we feel that this risk is small enough that investors should take the advantage of current prices to invest for the long run.

Conclusion

AMD recently announced its new GPU on the back of its incredibly popular Ryzen line for CPUs. These new GPUs are incredibly powerful and come in at a fraction of Nvidia's respective price. Of course, they're not perfect, but for those who want raw computing power, there's nothing better out there.

Additionally, the company has continued to expand its Ryzen line, releasing a new line of mobile CPUs. These CPUs are incredibly powerful, and deals with HP and Lenovo will allow the company to expand its hold in the CPU market. In the long run, the company's businesses are incredibly strong, which will support improving margins and financials. That will translate to shareholder returns.

We recommend taking advantage of current prices to invest for the long run.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD, NVDA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.