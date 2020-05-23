Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week
Stocks finished mostly higher Friday heading into the three-day weekend, capping a strong week of gains sparked by optimism over a potential coronavirus vaccine and the reopening of the U.S. economy. Tensions between the U.S. and China continue to bubble up, as the U.S. Commerce Department added two dozen Chinese companies to its entity list limiting access to American technology. But sentiment was helped by Dr. Anthony Fauci, who said he supported an economic reopening. For the week, the Dow gained 3.3% for its best weekly showing since early April 9, and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also rose more than 3%.
Shares of the biotech company soared 20% to $80 on Monday amid positive data from an early-stage coronavirus vaccine trial. At day 43, or two weeks following the second dose, levels of binding antibodies in the 25 microgram group were at the levels generally seen in blood samples from people who recovered from COVID-19. Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) took advantage of the elevated price to announce a capital raise - pressuring shares during the week - until optimism from Dr. Fauci boosted the stock on Friday.
Jury over Zoom? It's happening in Texas
Lawyers in Collin County District Court selected a jury on Monday to hear an insurance dispute by videoconference, in what is believed to be the first virtual jury trial to be held nationally during the COVID-19 crisis. "You can't drag people down to the courthouse and make them sit together for days at a time," Texas Supreme Court Chief Justice Nathan Hecht declared. "It's just too dangerous." It's yet another boon for Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM), which has seen its stock take off since January. In fact, at a market cap of $49B, Zoom is now worth more than every publicly traded U.S. airline - combined.
U.S.-China tensions on display
Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM), the world's biggest contract chipmaker, halted new orders from Huawei after the U.S. Commerce Department unveiled new restrictions on the Chinese tech giant. It didn't stop there. The U.S. Senate unanimously passed an oversight bill that could delist Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges, while U.S. equities felt some pressure mid-week as President Trump said the coronavirus "pain and carnage" that spread from the country "all comes from the top."
Walmart (NYSE:WMT) logged strong sales for the first quarter, but had higher costs for paying and protecting employees. In fact, Walmart's e-commerce sales in the U.S. shot up by 74%, and same-store sales grew by 10%, though the company said it would discontinue Jet.com and phasing out the brand. Despite a strong outlook, traders bid down Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on what could have be some profit-taking action, while Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) warned of a "low point" of 2020 as margins took a hit from the coronavirus pandemic.
In a sign of unity, France and Germany agreed to support a €500B aid package to help EU regions and sectors hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement boosted the euro as Chancellor Angela Merkel said the bonds issued by the European Commission would be repaid from the EU budget (most of which is covered by Germany). "The plan amounts to a historic step by Germany away from its long-held opposition to mutual debt to fund other EU member states," said analysts at Eurasia group.
Spotify inks deal with Joe Rogan
The Joe Rogan Experience is headed to Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) in an exclusive licensing deal worth more than $100M, sending SPOT shares up 8% on Tuesday. His full podcast library, dating back 11 years, will debut on the service Sept. 1, and will be exclusive to Spotify via a multi-year deal later this year. "We're going to be working with the same crew doing the exact same show," Rogan declared. "The only difference will be it will now be available on the largest audio platform in the world."
Last issued in 1986, the Treasury brought back the 20-year bond, which debuted in a $20B auction amid strong demand. "That gives us the ability to extend the duration to raise a significant amount of funds... and lock in a significant amount of very low interest rates," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in testimony to Congress. The government's borrowing needs have jumped dramatically in recent weeks due to pandemic spending, and the national debt now stands at more than $25T, up 15% since a year ago.
TikTok owner passes $100B private valuation
According to Bloomberg, the valuation of TikTok owner ByteDance (BDNCE) rose to more than $100B in recent private share transactions, up from $75B during its last funding round two years ago. The sky-high number reflects expectations the company will keep pulling in advertisers despite the coronavirus storm. Some trades recently valued the Chinese company as high as $140B, but the private transactions might not reflect broader investor sentiment.
Mark Zuckerberg announced that Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) would shift permanently toward more remote work as it looks to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The outlook marks an expansion of a previous stance that allowed all employees to work from home though 2020 (a move topped by Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), which granted the option indefinitely). Facebook also plans on building three new "hubs" in Atlanta, Dallas and Denver, where remote workers in those areas could occasionally convene to "foster community."
Following the pro-democracy protests that rocked Hong Kong in 2019, China detailed new national security legislation on the city that would clamp down on dissent, with opposition lawmakers warning the territory's status as an international financial center would be in jeopardy. "Any effort to impose national security legislation that does not reflect the will of the people of Hong Kong would be highly destabilizing," the U.S. State Department declared, as stocks in Hong Kong slid 5.6% on Friday. The law is expected to pass China's National People's Congress before the end of its annual session on May 28.
U.S. Indices
Dow +3.3% to 24,465. S&P 500 +3.2% to 2,955. Nasdaq +3.4% to 9,325. Russell 2000 +7.6% to 1,353. CBOE Volatility Index -11.7% to 28.16.
S&P 500 Sectors
Consumer Staples -0.1%. Utilities +1.9%. Financials +4.6%. Telecom +4.%. Healthcare -1.%. Industrials +7.3%. Information Technology +2.9%. Materials +4.2%. Energy +6.8%. Consumer Discretionary +4.4%.
World Indices
London +3.3% to 5,993. France +3.9% to 4,445. Germany +5.8% to 11,074. Japan +1.8% to 20,388. China -1.9% to 2,814. Hong Kong -3.6% to 22,930. India -1.4% to 30,673.
Commodities and Bonds
Crude Oil WTI +13.2% to $33.28/bbl. Gold -1.2% to $1,734.7/oz. Natural Gas +5.7% to 1.739. Ten-Year Treasury Yield -0.1% to 139.2.
Forex and Cryptos
EUR/USD +0.76%. USD/JPY +0.54%. GBP/USD +0.53%. Bitcoin -1.6%. Litecoin +3.2%. Ethereum +6.5%. Ripple +1.2%.
Top Stock Gainers
Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) +279%. AeroCentury (NYSEMKT:ACY) +170%. Renren (NYSE:RENN) +126%. Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) +126%. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:NAVB) +121%.
Top Stock Losers
Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) -46%. Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) -29%. Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) -28%. Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) -25%. Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) -24%.
