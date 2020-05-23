We're more than two-thirds of the way through the Q1 earnings season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and it's been a satisfactory start to the year, except for most Australian gold miners, like Saracen Mineral Holdings (OTCPK:SCEXF) and Silver Lake Resources (OTCPK:SVLKF), that have over-delivered massively. Unfortunately, Newcrest Mining (OTCPK:NCMGF) is one Australian miner that's seen sub-par showing in FY-2020, with the Q3 results tracking quite a bit below FY-2020 guidance. It's worth noting that this guidance was already revised lower by over 200,000 ounces earlier in the year, from 2.45 million ounces at the mid-point; therefore, the potential miss on revised guidance is certainly a disappointing performance for FY-2020. The good news is that FY-2020's challenges should not affect the business long-term, and further weakness would likely present a buying opportunity for this senior producer with industry-leading margins. Based on this, I would view any pullbacks below the US$19.00 level as a low-risk area to start a position.

(Source: Company Website)

Newcrest Mining released its fiscal Q3 results late last month, and the senior producer reported 519,000 ounces of gold production at all-in sustaining costs of $824/oz. This sub-par quarter has pushed year-to-date gold production to just 1.58 million ounces, a mile away from the initial guidance midpoint of 2.45 million ounces in FY-2020, and on track to miss the revised guidance midpoint of 2.15 million ounces of gold as well. This significant underperformance is a result of challenges at the company's Lihir Mine in Papua New Guinea, with guidance slashed nearly 20% earlier this year. Let's take a closer look at the company's primary operations below:

(Source: Company Website, Quarterly Report)

Beginning with the company's Cadia Mine in Australia, the mine continues to perform exceptionally, producing 195,000 ounces in fiscal Q3 at all-in sustaining costs of $137/oz. Production was down 19% sequentially due to lower throughput and lower grades. This was well within guidance as the company completed planned shutdowns of both concentrators and underground mining infrastructure/equipment. Despite the closures, however, the mine still managed to post industry-leading all-in sustaining costs, more than 85% below the industry average of $980/oz. Meanwhile, Cadia remains on track to beat its initial FY-2020 guidance of 800,000 ounces, with year-to-date production currently at 606,000 ounces in the first nine months. The other piece of good news is that the company's total reported injury frequency rate (TRIFR) continues to improve, coming in at 5.0 per million hours worked in fiscal Q3, and 4.5 year-to-date. This is dramatically lower than the 6.4 TRIFR per million hours worked in FY-2019.

(Source: Company Website, Quarterly Report)

Moving over to the company's Telfer Mine in Australia, and it's the third-largest contributor to total output, we saw quarterly production of 96,000 ounces in fiscal Q3 at all-in sustaining costs of $1,160/oz. Quarterly production at Telfer was down 6% sequentially from 103,000 ounces in fiscal Q3. This was due to a reduction in mill throughput and weaker gold recoveries, affected by higher sulfur content in the ore. Unfortunately, this offset the higher grades of 0.97 grams per tonne and 0.17% copper, which are tracking 22 and 8 basis points above FY-2019 levels, respectively. While total copper production is tracking in line with guidance, gold production will have a tough time meeting the FY-2020 guidance midpoint of 380,000 ounces, absent a blowout fiscal Q4. The silver lining at Telfer, however, is that the gold (GLD) price strength has picked up most of the operational slack as all-in sustaining cost margin is up nearly 60% sequentially from $257/oz to $409/oz, despite the similar costs.

(Source: Company Website, Quarterly Report)

Finally, moving to the company's most significant contributor to production, the Lihir Mine in Papua New Guinea, it's been an extremely disappointing year, explaining the share price weakness for Newcrest. The Lihir Mine produced 187,000 ounces of gold in fiscal Q3, with all-in sustaining costs (AISCs) coming in at $1,159/oz. These costs are tracking a country mile above FY-2019 AISC of $896/oz, with year-to-date AISC also tracking 25% above FY-2019 levels at $1,156/oz. As some investors might be aware, the company already was forced to slash its guidance at the Lihir Mine by 15% earlier this year, as the initial guidance midpoint was 960,000 ounces for FY-2020 and was revised down to 800,000 ounces. Currently, it's looking like the mine will be lucky to hit the already revised outlook, with year-to-date production at 569,000 ounces with only a single quarter to go.

(Source: Company Quarterly Report)

The challenges at Lihir this year have resulted from required shutdowns due to difficult mining and geothermal conditions, leading to a sub-optimal blend of ore feed to the processing plant. As we can see in the head grades at Lihir year-to-date, they are tracking more than 20% below FY-2019 levels (2.90 grams per tonne gold) at just 2.35 grams per tonne gold. The culprit is the ex-pit, and stockpile ore that's been fed to the mill being problematic according to Newcrest, and this re-sequencing has forced Newcrest to focus on the less productive mining areas in FY-2020. The silver lining, fortunately, is that this should hopefully be remedied by Q1 2021, but it's undoubtedly weighed on performance massively this year. This underperformance at Lihir wouldn't be such a big deal if this weren't Newcrest's largest contributor to annual output, but the jump in costs has led to a drop in the company's cost rankings vs. other producers based on year-to-date results. Let's take a closer look below:

(Source: Author's Chart)

As we can see in the chart above which compares nearly all of the gold producers in the sector by all-in sustaining costs, we can see that Newcrest finished FY-2019 with a rank of 11th among 56 gold producers, but this rank has slipped significantly in FY-2020. Currently, based on year-to-date all-in sustaining costs jumping 16% year-over-year, the company has dropped to a rank of 19th out of 56 gold producers. While this is still a very respectable ranking, given that the company remains in the top-third of the sector from an all-in margin standpoint, it likely explains the underperformance vs. peers. Ideally, we are going to need to see costs come down at Telfer in FY-2021, or improve materially at Lihir to get costs back to where they were below $750/oz going forward. It is worth noting that Newcrest's costs are still below the majority of senior gold producers (1-million ounce annual gold producers) despite this year-over-year increase. Let's see how the company's valuation stacks up below after a year of sub-par share price performance:

(Source: YCharts.com)

As we can see from the chart above, which compares senior gold miners (1-million ounce annual producers) on an EV to EBITDA basis, the peer average is 8.02x currently, and Newcrest Mining is tracking well above this figure at 10.76x. This premium valuation can be explained by the fact that Newcrest Mining's margins are better than the majority of senior producers, and its reserve base is the largest, giving the company a secure mine life without pressure to acquire to drill like crazy to replace ounces. Therefore, this premium isn't anything to be alarmed about, nor is a deterrent for potential investment. In fact, if we look at the company's historical EV to EBITDA, the stock generally trades at a much higher multiple, evidenced by the fact that Newcrest traded above 12x EV to EBITDA for nearly two years between mid-2016 and mid-2018. Based on this, I believe that Newcrest's valuation would get quite attractive if we were to see further weakness, and the EV to EBITDA ratio fell closer to 10, baking in a significant margin of safety.

(Source: YCharts.com)

Newcrest Mining has been a disappointing miner to hold in the space the past year, and the reason for the weakness is the ambitious FY-2020 guidance that the company has massively under-delivered on, unfortunately. The good news is that the challenges at Lihir do not seem to be long-term issues that will weigh on FY-2021 performance, and a high gold price has picked up most of the slack operationally. Therefore, I believe the senior miner's valuation has improved considerably here and has likely priced in much of the recent weakness at the Lihir Mine. Based on this, I believe any pullbacks to the $18.90 level would provide a low-risk area to start a position in the stock. The key for the bulls going forward, however, will be defending $18.50 on a monthly closing basis to stay in control of the long-term technical picture.

