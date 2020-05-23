Summary

Newcrest Mining released its fiscal Q3 results last month, reporting quarterly gold production of 519,000 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $827/oz.

Despite challenges at the company's Lihir Mine this year, the company's second largest contributor to annual output, Cadia, has performed above expectations.

In addition, while costs are up year-over-year, the gold price has more than offset this, with all-in sustaining cost margin up significantly in the first nine months of 2020.

Based on sub-par operational performance in FY-2020 due to the guidance miss, but a solid, long-term outlook, I would view any dips below $19.00 as buying opportunities.