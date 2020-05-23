Introduction

Here I layout a rather broad bear/neutral thesis for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT). First I discuss the investment thesis for some one long this stock. Next I discuss the nature of the investment as one in a depreciating fleet of ships. I highlight how in many quarters and years stockholders have experienced decreasing equity from profits being outpaced by ship depreciation. Next I review the trades of insiders selling the recent spike. And before concluding, I discuss the skewed risk to reward ratio indicated by the convertible notes.

I feel it is important to publish this as it appears many innocent investors were caught up in the recent oil storage craze and may have confused this stock for an investment; it isn't. The market for crude shipping is volatile, unpredictable, and does have some limited upside. Still, I struggle to see this stock do anything but underperform, meaning I give it a neutral rating.

What the Upside Isn't

I've seen other Seeking Alpha authors and TV personalities discuss this stock in the context of contango. No one is paying big bucks to store the oil in crude tankers to arbitrage the futures curve. The futures curve is almost flat. While it's impossible to predict the futures curve, if we assume it doesn't change much from its current structure, then according to Seeking Alpha contributor RockieK, as per this article, spot prices can't really exceed around $20,000 per day for VLCCs (very large crude carriers).

What the Upside Is

I think the main upside is that as the economy recovers and rising oil demand meets lower output and emptying storage tanks, shipments of oil to net consuming countries from net producing countries will need to be picked up, causing an increase in demand for shipping. New anti-climate change shipping regulations requiring more fuel efficient shipping at open sea might also give it an advantage since most of its fleet meets the new requirements.

Typically, higher oil prices result in better shipping profits. This is because higher prices in net importing countries incentivize traders to bring their oil to that market for sale. Competition between the traders to bring oil to market will cause them to pay a premium to the shipping company. However, this trend shouldn't continue for very high prices. Here, in promotional materials from the tanker company EuroNav, they explain that oil prices above $80 actually cause lower demand for oil, and thus oil shipments. However, oil will probably not reach those prices for the foreseeable future. Thus, we can expect that further price increases in oil markets should stimulate greater demand for shipping.

Past Performance Does Predict Future Results

Aside from the obvious disclaimer, that "no, indeed past performance does NOT actually predict future results," we can make some broad observations. For example, the stock market tends to rise over time. Similarly, tanker stocks fall over time. While tanker stocks do more than simply own ships, they also staff a crew for example, buying tanker stocks is essentially equivalent to buying a ship. It's like buying a used car to become an Uber driver. Sure, you'll make some fares on your trips, but after 300,000 miles of Uber driving, your car has to be sold for scrap and you've lost your entire investment.

People purchasing these tanker stocks thinking they might reach their previous highs are forgetting that the ships they're purchasing are depreciating assets. Or perhaps they feel profits from the existing trips will be used to finance new ships, thus the value of their fleet can be maintained overall. However, financing new ships directly cuts into the money that would otherwise go into a dividend. So have tanker stocks reinvesting some of their money in new ships worked out well? Historically, no! Figure 1 below shows how on a total return basis, investors in DHT have lost more than 90% of their investment.

Figure 1: Courtesy of DQYDJ, the chart above shows the total return enjoyed by an investor in DHT Holdings, Inc. since its IPO with dividends reinvested. An initial $10,000 investment would be worth $680 today.

It would be one thing if this historical trend of losing value was a fluke that was reversible; unfortunately, I don't believe this is the case as there are structural problems I predict will continue into the future. Not only are the ships depreciating, but also the service they provide of shipping oil is not very differentiated. You either have a ship or you don't. There's no difference between shipping companies that give them a protective moat. Any ship captain in the world can go to a bank, ask them to finance a new oil tanker, and then sail the oceans blue carrying oil in their new ship. This extremely low barrier to entry combined with the lack of differentiation among carriers makes the business extremely competitive with very low profit margins.

In fact there is typically a boom bust cycle. First, high prices cause people globally to order new ships. A few years later the ship construction has finished and a flood of new ships enter transport fleets globally, driving down prices to sometimes below cost. Next everyone scraps their 20-year old ships since they no longer turn a profit in the depressed price atmosphere (and with that, they scrap some of your invested dollars from when you bought the fleet). This decreases the supply, causing increased prices, leading to a new round of ship construction.

Depreciation Losses

The company has always made enough cash to pay its debt and a dividend; however, it hasn't always made enough cash to cover depreciation. According to most recent quarterly report (Q1 2020) summarizing results for 2019 and 2018, in 2018, there was a paper loss of approximately $47 million stemming from a paper loss of $107 million for impairment, depreciation, and amortization.

This paper loss of $107 million in 2018 would be realized if DHT Holdings sold its ships and used the proceeds to repay all debt on the ships. However, the company's intention is to keep the ships and continue offering them for transport services, so instead it is just a non-cash-flow-affecting reduction in net shareholder equity.

An equity loss is not necessarily a rare occurrence. Two of the four quarters in 2019 saw shareholders have an equity loss greater than the dividend they received from net cash provided by operating activities.

VLCC, Very Large Corporate Closeout

In the industry, VLCC stands for "very large crude carrier," a class of tanker ships. But it just as easily could stand for very large corporate clearance/closeout. As what could best be described as a hedge fund specializing in oil shipping has sold massive amounts of its stake in DHT. From its homepage:

BW Group is a leading global maritime company involved in shipping, floating gas infrastructure and deepwater oil & gas production, founded in 1955 by Sir YK Pao as World-Wide Shipping. It operates the world's largest gas shipping fleet, with a total of over 120 gas vessels including three floating gas terminals.

So it's not really a hedge fund so much as a company that specializes in oil and gas shipping. These insiders received approximately 47,724,395 shares of DHT as compensation for giving the company new ships. According to this disclosure:

On March 13, 2020, BWG sold 638,993 shares of Common Stock at a weighted average price of $6.6394 per share of Common Stock. The actual prices for these transactions ranged from $6.50 to $6.92, inclusive. On March 26, 2020, BWG sold 475,059 shares of Common Stock at a weighted average price of $6.5006 per share of Common Stock. The actual prices for these transactions ranged from $6.50 to $6.53, inclusive. On March 27, 2020, BWG sold 3,285,664 shares of Common Stock at a weighted average price of $6.9306 per share of Common Stock. The actual price for these transactions ranged from $6.50 to $7.33 per share of Common Stock. On March 30, 2020, BWG sold 4,055,306 shares of Common Stock at a weighted average price of $7.0049 per share of Common Stock. The actual prices for these transactions ranged from $7.00 to $7.10, inclusive. These transactions were effected in the open market through a broker.

Adjusting for the dividend paid to record holders on May 19, 2020, of $0.35 means the insiders believe the stock is a sell at prices above $6.15. However, it does appear as if there have been no additional sales since then suggesting they are happy holding the stock at the current prices. Another promising sign is that the number of shorted shares has dropped from approximately 8.5 million at the end of March to 8 million at the end of April, suggesting short sellers may also not expect the stock to continue downwards.

Convertible Notes

In securing financing, the company has issued ~$125 million in convertible senior unsecured notes. The exact value can vary. $125 million represents ~15% of DHT's market cap as of 1:04 pm on Tuesday May 19 which Yahoo Finance which gives as ~$861 million. However, because the strike price for the conversion is $5.3470 per share, the dilution will actually be a bit different.

At $5.347, $125 million worth of notes equals 23,377,595 shares. Given the current total number of shares outstanding according to SEC filings as of March 31, 2020, is 146,945,050, this represents a dilution in the value of the current shares by approximately ~14%. Of course this is all expected to be factored into the current market price. However, given how close the strike is to the current market price and given the high recent volatility, it'd be interesting to know if convertible note holders were shorting the stock with the intention to exercise their conversion rights.

Regardless of what actions the convertible bond holders are taking, their existence does skew the risk to reward profile. Assuming all information is perfectly priced into the stock at this exact moment such that there is a 50/50 chance of new material information being either negative or positive, then a common shareholder is accepting 100% risk on the downside, but only receives 86% of the gain on the upside.

While a perfectly efficient market would account for this asymmetric risk profile by simply discounting the current share price until the up and down risks are equivalent, I think the future of the oil tanker market is too unpredictable for the market to successfully do this. Additionally the extremely high volatility over the past few weeks when relatively little fundamental for the company has changed suggests that the market may not be efficient. In fact, anyone who attempts to own this stock to make money must fundamentally believe the market is not efficient or else that person would simply buy an index fund.

Future Cash Flows and Market Conditions

The thesis I present above is more based on first principles rather than mathematical projections of future cash flows, spot market prices, future shipping demand, future ship building, etc. Some of this, like future demand-to-supply balances, is hard to predict, while other aspects, like how much money DHT would make given an assumed supply and demand situation is relatively easily predicted: Olav Furset and Eirik Hordnes wrote a 100-page analysis about it here. Their analysis is about how supply and demand affects spot prices, but it is trivial to predict DHT's earnings given an assumption about how much money it can rent its ships for, the spot price. Further analysis of future market conditions is beyond the scope of this article.

Conclusion

The analysis presented here is mainly to make you consider whether you really understand the tanker market well enough to be investing in this. I personally think history will repeat itself and that these tanker stocks despite a 20% annual yield will continue to underperform on a total return basis. At the very least, I wouldn't take the risk of owning it. However, I am not shorting the stock. As far as I can tell based on the trades of insiders, short sellers, and reading a variety of articles about the subject, the current price could be accurate. Thus the official recommendation I will give at 11:40 pm Eastern Standard Time on May 18th, 2020, as the stock sits at a price of $5.98 per share as of its most recent trade at 7:50 pm is this: Sell all holdings and stay neutral. I think discounting future cash flow by 10% annually, the stock will never return $5.98 worth of dividends over its lifetime, meaning someone who buys it for that price will lose money.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: On Friday May 15, 2020, I discovered my client had a long position in this stock. On Monday May 18, 2020 I advised her to sell her position. I do not know if she actually did or not. On Tuesday May 19, 2020, I submitted this article for publication here on Seeking Alpha.