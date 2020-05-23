The purchase of Otezla and increased sales in other drugs pushed Q1 results higher.

Over the last year, several of the company's top selling drugs suffered double-digit sales losses.

I’m on a constant hunt for undervalued names with strong dividends and a firm financial foundation. While searching for new targets, I came across Amgen (AMGN), a biotech company with 39 drugs in its pipeline, roughly half of which are in phase 3 studies.

Amgen pays a dividend, an anomaly in the biotech industry. Growth in the dividend has progressed at a double-digit pace since its inception in 2011, and the payout ratio leads me to believe that trend will continue.

The stock reached an all-time high late last year at around $244 per share, then began a steady descent, well before the COVID crisis tanked the markets. The downturn offered investors a bargain when the stock reached a low of $177, and the shares have since returned to near the all-time highs.

Sales are declining in some of the company’s workhorse drugs, Nuelasta and Epogen; however, that has been known for some time and is seen as the cause of the first downturn in the stock price.

Nonetheless, there are also positive developments, and management forecasts a revenue gain for FY20 of roughly 7%. The COVID crisis has not altered that view.

Amgen has fallen of late, and I must ask if there is a present or near-term opportunity to invest in the company with a reasonable margin of safety.

The Bad News

In Q1 of 2019, Enbrel and Neulasta together accounted for roughly 40% of Amgen’s product sales. Fast forward a year, and Enbrel’s sales are stagnant while revenues from Neulasta dropped 40%. Meanwhile, looking at the rest of the company’s top ten performers, we find Xgeva and Aranesp in the doldrums, each eking out 2% sales gains. Sales of Epogen fell 29% and Cinacalcet (marketed as Sensipar and Mimpara) dropped 42%.

All in all, not an auspicious beginning to FY2020.

For The Glass Is Half Full Investor

Reading the last segment alone, you could be forgiven for believing Amgen is a moribund business. However, total product sales were up 12%, from roughly $5.3 billion in the comparable quarter, to nearly $5.9 billion in Q1 2020.

While the loss in sales must be considered, the company made up for the laggards with robust sales in other areas.

Sales of osteoporosis drug Prolia increased 10%, placing the drug in the number two position in Amgen’s portfolio. Cholesterol drug Repatha’s revenues jumped from $141 million to $229 million, a 62% increase that pulled that drug into the company’s top ten offerings. Kyprolis and Vectibix registered sales gains of 14% and 19%, respectively, cementing their place among the top ten.

Parsabiv, used for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism, common in patients with chronic kidney disease, increased sales by 39%.

Evenity, prescribed for osteoporosis, was introduced in the U.S. in April of last year. That drug garnered $100 million in sales.

Blincyto is a cancer medication. Sales of that drug are up 36% YoY and tallied $94 million.

Patent Protections

For the uninitiated, patent protections for drugs is not as straightforward as one might hope. Pharmaceutical companies apply for an initial patent; however, there are byzantine processes by which additional patents and drug exclusivity can be obtained. I strongly recommend this link for investors seeking a deeper understanding of the process.

One example of a means by which companies extend protections for a drug is to file additional patents for new formulations of a known compound which is clinically superior to the original drug formulation. Another strategy for providing additional patent protection is through devising new formulations that provide additional routes of administration for the original drug.

Consequently, there is seldom a definitive date on which a single patent marks the end life of a drug. For example, if you peruse Amgen’s most recent 10-K, you will find a list of patent expirations on page six. At the top of that list, you will find Enbrel’s patent expirations with the following information:

Enbrel Methods of treatment using aqueous formulations 6/8/2023 Formulations 10/19/2037 Fusion Protein and pharmaceutical compositions 11/22/2028 DNA encoding fusion protein and methods of making fusion protein 4/24/2029

In each case, the table would advise you of the territory in which the patent was enforced.

With that in mind, I am providing the earliest date of patent expirations in the U.S.

Enbrel 6/2023 Prolia 9/2021 Aranesp 5/2024 Cinacalcet 9/2026 Kyprolis 4/2025 Nplate 1/2022 Vectibix 4/2020 Repatha 10/2029 Parsabiv 7/2030 Blincyto 4/2023 Aimovig 11/2031 Imlygic 3/2022 Corlanor 2/2026 Evenity 4/2026 Otezla 12/2023

I urge readers to turn to page 6 of the 10-K for a full list of patent expirations. As stated, the list above only provides the earliest patent expirations. Three or more patents apply to most of the listed drugs.

In the United States, rivals have marketed biosimilar versions of Epogen, Neupogen and Neulasta and have approved biosimilars for Enbrel. As noted above, Enbrel and Neulasta combined provided nearly 30% of the company’s product sales in Q1 2020.

The Pipeline

The second line of this article stated there are “39 drugs in [Amgen’s] pipeline, roughly half of which are in phase 3 studies.”

When conducting due diligence on this stock, it is common to read something similar in articles touting the company as an investment. While the numbers are encouraging, investors should study pages 17 and 18 of the 10-K for a true understanding of Amgen’s phase 3 trials.

One can see the overwhelming majority of the phase 3 studies are to determine if current drugs can be used in ways not covered in the original patents. While this is not a negative in and of itself, to simply state that Amgen has a large number of phase 3 studies can be misleading.

Recent Developments

Late last year, Amgen completed the acquisition of Otezla. Acquired from Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for $13.4 billion in cash, Otezla brought in $479 million in revenues in Q1 2020. Management forecasts low double-digit year-over-year sales growth for Otezla until 2024.

Source: Q1 Earnings Presentation

Early this year, the firm closed a deal with BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE), acquiring a 20.5% stake in that company. The goal of the deal is to expand Amgen’s footprint in China. BeiGene will commercialize some of Amgen’s cancer drugs for sale on the Chinese market. The two companies will also partner in the development of 20 new drugs from its cancer pipeline.

AMG 510 and tezepelumab are in phase 3 trials and will likely launch in 2021.

Dividend, Debt and Valuation

Amgen has a yield of roughly 2.8%. The payout ratio is bit above 47% and the dividend coverage ratio is approximately 212%. The company’s dividend is safe and has a 5-year growth rate of nearly 19%.

Amgen holds $8 billion in cash and cash equivalents and has $31.8 billion in debt. Considering the company generated $2 billion in FCF in Q1 alone, investors should view Amgen as having a strong financial position.

Source: Q1 Earnings Presentation

As I type these words, the stock trades for $225.70 a share. The average 12-month target price of 28 analysts is $225.68. The average target of the 10 analysts rating the stock over the last month is $256.60.

The company has a PE of 17.85 with a forward PE of 13.43.

My Perspective

Amgen posted a profit margin of at least 23% in nine of the past 10 fiscal years. One in five cancer patients in the U.S. is prescribed an Amgen medicine.

In 2019, the company reported free cash flow of $8.5 billion. In the first quarter of 2020, revenues increased 11% YoY, and free cash flow rose to $2.0 billion in Q1, versus $1.7 billion in Q1 2019.

The quarterly results and growth prospects are testimony to management's ability to navigate through the declines in other product offerings.

The chart below is testimony to a shareholder friendly management team.

Source: Metrics form Macrotrends/Chart by Author

I rate Amgen a BUY.

I will note that just one week ago, I would have rated the stock as a hold; however, the shares have dropped by nearly $20 in that time frame and now provide my minimal margin of safety.

I should add that management reported there are no coronavirus-related supply problems and that the prior forecasts for FY 2020 stand.

One Last Word

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMGN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no formal training in investing. All articles are my personal perspective on a given prospective investment and should not be considered as investment advice. Due diligence should be exercised, and readers should engage in additional research and analysis before making their own investment decisions. All relevant risks are not covered in this article. Readers should consider their own unique investment profile and contemplate seeking advice from an investment professional before making an investment decision.