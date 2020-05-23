Kadmon Holdings Reports Positive Topline Results

Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN) announced positive topline data from the pivotal trial of belumosudil (KD025). The trial was designed to evaluate the drug candidate in patients suffering from chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD) who have received at least two prior lines of systemic therapy. The study has already met the primary endpoint of Overall Response Rate at the interim analysis.

ROCKstar is the pivotal trial and the drug candidate achieved clinically meaningful and statistically significant Overall Response Rates of 73 percent with 200mg once a day dosage and 74 percent with 200mg twice a day dosage. The complete responses were experienced in all organ systems and across key patient subgroups. The primary analysis was carried out six months after completion of enrollment. The results showed that the drug candidate achieved even better efficiency in cGVHD patients.

49 percent of the patients maintained their response for at least 20 weeks as on the time of primary analysis. The median duration for the treatment was 29 weeks. Harlan W. Waksal, M.D., President and CEO of Kadmon, said, "We are excited to participate in the FDA's Real-Time Oncology Review pilot program, which seeks to promote efficient review of much-needed treatments. We continue to work closely with the Agency through their review of our data as we prepare to complete our NDA submission." The drug was found to be well tolerated.

Kadmon plans to file its New Drug Application to the US FDA under its Real Time Oncology Review pilot program. This pathway was introduced by the FDA through its Oncology Center of Excellence. The company is looking to complete the process of NDA submission during the fourth quarter of 2020. The data has not shown any cytomegalovirus infection or reactivation. No prominent drug-related cytopenias were reported either.

ROCKstar is an ongoing open label trial. It aims to test belumosudil (KD025) in adults and adolescents with cGVHD who have received at least two prior lines of systemic therapy. The participants were randomized for receiving either belumosudil (KD025) at 200 mg QD or 200 mg BID. 66 patients were enrolled in each cohort. The primary endpoint of the trial was Overall Response Rate and the statistical significance was deemed to be achieved if the lower bound of the 95% CI of ORR exceeds 30%.

The interim analysis was conducted two months after completing the enrollment. The respective arms showed ORRs of 64 percent and 67 percent, thus hitting the target. The primary analysis was conducted six months after completing the enrollment and showed ORRs of 73 percent and 74 percent, respectively. cGVHD is a common outcome of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The condition involves transplanted immune cells attacking the patient's cells, causing inflammation and fibrosis in multiple tissues. It may involve lung, liver, gastrointestinal tract and esophagus.

Belumosudil (KD025) is a selective oral inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2. It is the signaling pathway which regulates inflammatory response. In its Phase 2 study, the drug candidate showed an ORR of 65 percent. The study results were instrumental in this drug receiving the FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for treating patients with cGVHD who have received at least two prior lines of systemic therapy. The drug also has Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA. The drug candidate is currently a part of Phase 2 clinical trial observing patients with diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis.

Anavex Life Sciences Goes Ahead with Early Stage ANAVEX3-71 Trial

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) announced the initiation of its early stage trial for assessing ANAVEX3-71. This First in Human clinical study is the company’s second novel clinical sigma-1 and muscarinic receptor program running parallel to ANAVEX2-73. The drug candidate is primarily being developed for treating Frontotemporal Dementia. It holds orphan drug designation for this indication.

ANAVEX3-71 is an orally-administered small molecule which works by targeting sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors that is intended to be useful for treating neurodegenerative diseases. The Phase 1 trial intends to recruit minimum 36 healthy subjects, both male and female. Christopher U Missling, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Anavex, said, “Considerable efforts over the last few years to progress this program through IND-enabling GLP animal toxicology, manufacturing and drug formulation development have resulted in an orally available drug candidate with potential disease-modifying properties for vulnerable aged patients with serious morbidity and mortality associated with neurodegeneration,”

The Phase 1 clinical trial is a prospective double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study. The participants will be given single escalating doses of ANAVEX3-71. The trial aims to assess the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of the drug candidate. It also seeks to measure the impact of food and gender of its pharmacokinetics in healthy participants. This phase will be succeeded by longer duration dosing including FTD patients. The latter study will also deal with exploratory efficacy and disease biomarker measures.

ANAVEX3-71 has demonstrated disease modifying activity against the major markers of Alzheimer’s disease in transgenic mice. Some of these markers are tau pathologies, amyloids and cognitive deficits. It also showed the beneficial impact on mitochondrial dysfunction and neuroinflammation.

Entera Bio Stock Slumps on Disappointing Interim Data

Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) reported interim limited biomarker data from its Phase 2 clinical trial of EB613 in osteoporosis patients. The mixed data showed disappointing results from lower dosages of 0.5 mg and 1.0 mg, while 1.5 mg dosage showed statistically significant impact. This clinical trial involves oral delivery of parathyroid hormone 1-34, or PTH.

The Phase 2 clinical trial of EB613 is a dose-ranging, placebo-controlled, clinical trial. It aims to assess the impact of the drug candidate in treating female patients with osteoporosis, or low BMD. Adam Gridley, CEO of Entera, said, “We saw a meaningful increase in the bone marker data for the patients enrolled in our Phase 2 clinical trial of EB613 after just one month of treatment with the 1.5mg dose, the highest dose we tested, with no CTX increases relative to placebo. We believe that these dose responses, and these early positive trends with the highest dose warrant investigating at least one additional higher dose to select for potential Phase 3 development.” The primary endpoint of the study is related to the change in P1NP from baseline during treatment with oral PTH doses at three months in comparison to the change from baseline with placebo.

Out of the 80 patients enrolled in the trial, 72 completed three-month treatment visits. The mean serum CTX % change from baseline was numerically lower than placebo at all time points for all EB613 treatment groups. While the study showed statistically significant effects on the P1NP biomarker after one month of treatment and meaningful increases at months two and three as compared to placebo for 1.5mg dosage, the two lower doses of 0.5 mg and 1.0 mg showed suboptimal increases.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.