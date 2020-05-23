Seeking Alpha
Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of May 24

|
by: Justin Law
Summary

A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions and Contenders.

Companies which changed their dividends.

Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.

Companies with upcoming pay dates.

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 800 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Champion or Contender lists declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company

Symbol

Ex-Div

Pay

Old Rate

New Rate

Increase

Yield

Years

American Tower Corp.

(AMT)

6/18

7/10

1.08

1.1

1.85%

1.81%

10

Chubb Limited

(CB)

6/18

7/10

0.75

0.78

4.00%

2.67%

27

Clorox Company

(CLX)

7/28

8/14

1.06

1.11

4.72%

2.24%

43

Flowers Foods

(FLO)

6/4

6/19

0.19

0.2

5.26%

3.49%

19

Medtronic plc

(MDT)

6/25

7/17

0.54

0.58

7.41%

2.45%

43

Northrop Grumman

(NOC)

5/29

6/17

1.32

1.45

9.85%

1.78%

17

Decreases:

Company

Symbol

Old Rate

New Rate

Decrease

Years

Foot Locker Inc.

(FL)

0.4

0

-100.00%

10

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc.

(HVT)

0.2

0.15

-25.00%

10

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. A

(HVT.A)

0.19

0.14

-26.32%

10

National Bankshares

(NKSH)

0.72

0.67

-6.94%

20

Ross Stores Inc.

(ROST)

0.285

0

-100.00%

26

TJX Companies Inc.

(TJX)

0.23

0

-100.00%

23

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday, May 25

Markets closed in observance of Memorial Day

Tuesday, May 26 (Ex-Div 5/27)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Chemed Corp.

(CHE)

6/17

0.32

477.16

0.27%

11

Jack Henry & Associates

(JKHY)

6/12

0.43

186.92

0.92%

30

Maxim Integrated Products

(MXIM)

6/12

0.48

56.12

3.42%

18

Xylem Inc.

(XYL)

6/25

0.26

62.22

1.67%

10

Wednesday, May 27 (Ex-Div 5/28)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Analog Devices Inc.

(ADI)

6/9

0.62

111.06

2.23%

18

Allstate Corp.

(ALL)

7/1

0.54

94.82

2.28%

10

Avista Corp.

(AVA)

6/15

0.405

38.07

4.26%

18

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP

(BEP)

6/30

0.5425

48.5

4.47%

11

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP

(BIP)

6/30

0.485

39.21

4.95%

13

Badger Meter Inc.

(BMI)

6/12

0.17

61.1

1.11%

27

Cboe Global Markets Inc.

(CBOE)

6/15

0.36

99.31

1.45%

10

Cullen/Frost Bankers

(CFR)

6/15

0.71

68.55

4.14%

26

CSX Corp.

(CSX)

6/15

0.26

68.53

1.52%

16

Dover Corp.

(DOV)

6/15

0.49

89.77

2.18%

64

Evercore Inc.

(EVR)

6/12

0.58

52.61

4.41%

13

FactSet Research Systems Inc.

(FDS)

6/18

0.77

289.34

1.06%

22

Corning Inc.

(GLW)

6/30

0.22

21.38

4.12%

10

Hubbell Inc.

(HUBB)

6/15

0.91

116.86

3.11%

12

NACCO Industries

(NC)

6/15

0.1925

27

2.85%

35

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.

(NUS)

6/10

0.375

35.48

4.23%

20

Perrigo Company plc

(PRGO)

6/16

0.225

54.28

1.66%

18

RLI Corp.

(RLI)

6/19

0.24

77.61

1.24%

45

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.

(RS)

6/12

0.625

91.46

2.73%

10

Stepan Company

(SCL)

6/15

0.275

95.6

1.15%

52

STAG Industrial Inc.

(STAG)

6/15

0.12

25.36

5.68%

10

Tennant Company

(TNC)

6/15

0.22

57.3

1.54%

48

Union Pacific

(UNP)

6/30

0.97

165.16

2.35%

13

Weyco Group Inc.

(WEYS)

6/30

0.24

18.69

5.14%

38

Thursday, May 28 (Ex-Div 5/29)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

(ASH)

6/15

0.275

63.48

1.73%

10

Emclaire Financial Corp.

(EMCF)

6/19

0.3

19.58

6.13%

10

Expeditors International

(EXPD)

6/15

0.52

72.06

1.44%

26

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.

(HIG)

7/2

0.325

36.99

3.51%

10

Kellogg Company

(K)

6/15

0.57

62.09

3.67%

16

Lockheed Martin

(LMT)

6/26

2.4

369

2.60%

17

McDonald's Corp.

(MCD)

6/15

1.25

184.41

2.71%

44

McKesson Corp.

(MCK)

7/1

0.41

149.42

1.10%

12

MGE Energy Inc.

(MGEE)

6/15

0.3525

65.63

2.15%

44

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

(MOFG)

6/15

0.22

17.89

4.92%

10

Nike Inc.

(NKE)

7/1

0.245

93.75

1.05%

18

Northrop Grumman

(NOC)

6/17

1.45

325.91

1.78%

17

Realty Income Corp.

(O)

6/15

0.233

52.15

5.36%

27

Principal Financial Group Inc.

(PFG)

6/26

0.56

36.93

6.07%

12

Silgan Holdings Inc.

(SLGN)

6/15

0.12

32.38

1.48%

17

Friday, May 29 (Ex-Div 6/1)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

L3Harris Technologies Inc

(LHX)

6/16

0.85

180.45

1.88%

19

NextEra Energy Inc.

(NEE)

6/15

1.4

233.85

2.39%

26

Stanley Black & Decker

(SWK)

6/16

0.69

121.49

2.27%

52

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Yield

AmerisourceBergen Corp.

(ABC)

6/1

0.42

1.8%

Aflac Inc.

(AFL)

6/1

0.28

3.2%

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc.

(AIT)

5/29

0.32

2.3%

Apartment Investment & Management Co.

(AIV)

5/29

0.41

4.6%

Allete Inc.

(ALE)

6/1

0.6175

4.6%

Ameriprise Financial Inc.

(AMP)

5/29

1.04

3.1%

American States Water

(AWR)

6/1

0.305

1.5%

Bunge Limited

(BG)

6/1

0.5

5.7%

Black Hills Corp.

(BKH)

6/1

0.535

3.6%

Church & Dwight

(CHD)

6/1

0.24

1.3%

CMS Energy Corp.

(CMS)

5/29

0.4075

2.9%

Carlisle Companies

(CSL)

6/1

0.5

1.7%

Enterprise Bancorp Inc.

(EBTC)

6/1

0.175

3.2%

Enbridge Inc.

(ENB)

6/1

0.81 CAD

7.3%

Eaton Corp. plc

(ETN)

5/29

0.73

3.7%

W.W. Grainger Inc.

(GWW)

6/1

1.44

2.0%

Heritage Financial Corp.

(HFWA)

5/27

0.2

4.5%

IDEX Corp.

(IEX)

5/29

0.5

1.3%

Kroger Company

(KR)

6/1

0.16

2.0%

Landstar System Inc.

(LSTR)

5/29

0.185

0.7%

MarketAxess Holdings Inc.

(MKTX)

5/27

0.6

0.5%

Middlesex Water Co.

(MSEX)

6/1

0.25625

1.6%

Oil-Dri Corp. of America

(ODC)

5/29

0.25

2.9%

Pool Corp.

(POOL)

5/29

0.58

1.0%

J.M. Smucker Co.

(SJM)

6/1

0.88

3.2%

SJW Group

(SJW)

6/1

0.32

2.1%

Southwest Gas Holdings

(SWX)

6/1

0.57

3.1%

Sensient Technologies Corp.

(SXT)

6/1

0.39

3.4%

Territorial Bancorp

(TBNK)

5/28

0.23

3.8%

WEC Energy Group Inc.

(WEC)

6/1

0.6325

2.9%

Walmart Inc.

(WMT)

6/1

0.54

1.7%

Williams-Sonoma Inc.

(WSM)

5/29

0.48

2.9%

Essential Utilities Inc.

(WTRG)

6/1

0.2343

2.3%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MDT, O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.