Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of May 24

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 800 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Challengers list declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

None

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday, May 25

Markets closed in observance of Memorial Day

Tuesday, May 26 (Ex-Div 5/27)

None

Wednesday, May 27 (Ex-Div 5/28)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) 6/12 0.31 30.35 4.09% 7 Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) 6/30 0.12 30.3 1.58% 9 Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY) 6/30 0.3325 9.3 14.30% 8 Cabot Corp. (CBT) 6/12 0.35 34.26 4.09% 8 Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) 6/15 0.23 15.45 5.95% 7 Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) 6/17 0.24 60.54 1.59% 8 Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) 6/12 1.03 182.77 2.25% 8 Materion Corp. (MTRN) 6/10 0.115 50.92 0.90% 8 Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) 6/30 0.21 107.28 0.78% 8 SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) 6/15 0.295 36.83 3.20% 9

Thursday, May 28 (Ex-Div 5/29)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS.PK) 6/29 1.25 179.93 2.78% 9 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (HY) 6/16 0.3175 36.38 3.49% 8 Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) 6/15 0.255 16.48 6.19% 8 NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) 6/15 0.27 29.86 3.62% 7 Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) 6/15 0.2 48.84 1.64% 5 Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) 6/15 0.2 17.99 4.45% 9 Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) 6/15 0.42 59.19 2.84% 8 UFP Industries (UFPI) 6/15 0.125 43.36 1.15% 8 Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) 6/15 0.09 44.96 0.80% 6 Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS) 6/15 0.23 79.54 1.16% 7

Friday, May 29 (Ex-Div 6/1)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Popular, Inc. (BPOP) 7/1 0.4 37.19 4.30% 6 Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) 6/12 0.31 24.96 4.97% 7 KeyCorp (KEY) 6/15 0.185 10.74 6.89% 9 Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) 6/12 0.09 150.05 0.24% 5

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) 5/29 0.1875 3.7% Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (BMTC) 6/1 0.26 4.0% Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (BWFG) 5/28 0.14 3.9% Cognex Corporation (CGNX) 5/29 0.055 0.4% Community Healthcare Trust Inc. (CHCT) 5/29 0.42 4.3% Cortland Bancorp (CLDB) 6/1 0.14 4.2% Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) 5/28 0.28 5.0% CTO Realty (CTO) 5/29 0.25 2.5% Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) 5/27 0.22 1.5% Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) 5/29 0.235 2.8% Entergy Corporation (ETR) 6/1 0.93 3.8% Enviva Partners LP (EVA) 5/29 0.68 8.0% Franklin Financial Services Corp. (FRAF) 5/27 0.3 4.8% Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) 5/29 0.07 7.8% Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) 5/29 0.11 2.0% HNI Corp. (HNI) 6/1 0.305 5.0% Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) 5/29 0.09 2.1% Idacorp Inc. (IDA) 6/1 0.67 3.0% Intel Corp. (INTC) 6/1 0.33 2.1% Gladstone Land Corp. (LAND) 5/29 0.0447 3.8% Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) 6/1 0.205 8.1% Macatawa Bank Corp. (MCBC) 5/28 0.08 4.6% Mobile Mini Inc. (MINI) 5/27 0.303 3.9% MSCI Inc. (MSCI) 5/29 0.68 0.8% Northfield Bancorp Inc. (NFBK) 5/27 0.11 4.1% Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) 5/29 0.56 2.8% ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) 6/1 0.54 2.8% Oshkosh Corp. (OSK) 5/29 0.3 1.8% Paychex Inc. (PAYX) 5/28 0.62 3.7% Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) 5/29 0.23 7.4% Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) 6/1 0.7825 4.3% Phillips 66 (PSX) 6/1 0.9 4.7% Shore Bancshares, Inc. (SHBI) 5/29 0.12 5.7% Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI) 6/1 0.23 1.8% Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (SMBC) 5/29 0.15 2.7% TCF Financial Corp. (TCF) 6/1 0.35 5.4% Truist Financial Corp (TFC) 6/1 0.45 5.4% Timberland Bancorp Inc. (TSBK) 5/29 0.2 4.7% Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) 5/29 0.17 0.9% Unitil Corp. (UTL) 5/29 0.375 3.2% Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) 6/1 0.51 8.4% Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) 6/1 0.2 0.6%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

