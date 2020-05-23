Summary

Cabot is reducing CAPEX by 27% in 2020 versus 2019.

Cabot is projecting reduced production for the first half of 2020.

Cabot is projecting FCF (free cash flow) down more than 40% from 2019.

Natural gas pricing has historically not done well in recessions.

In a normal environment, Cabot should be worth $18, but this is not a normal environment.