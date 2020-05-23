Cabot Oil & Gas: Best Of Breed, But Appears Overpriced
About: Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG)
by: Bill Zettler
Summary
Cabot is reducing CAPEX by 27% in 2020 versus 2019.
Cabot is projecting reduced production for the first half of 2020.
Cabot is projecting FCF (free cash flow) down more than 40% from 2019.
Natural gas pricing has historically not done well in recessions.
In a normal environment, Cabot should be worth $18, but this is not a normal environment.
Despite its name, Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) is basically a natural gas producer (NG) not an oil company. In 2019, COG had zero revenue from oil and NGLs (natural gas liquids).
