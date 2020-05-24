Among the three preferred series, we like OXLCP which offers the highest yield and the most convex profile as well as the most appealing asset-coverage cure option for OXLC.

We take a look at what they mean for the fund's preferreds and in particular the current asset coverage which we estimate to be in the 209-223% range.

Collateralized loan obligation closed-end funds can be tight-lipped about their internal mechanics adding to an already elevated level of anxiety about the asset class. In the recent weeks, however, news flow has been coming hard-and-fast. Just in the last two weeks, the Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC) has communicated three key pieces of information: Its latest NAV estimate, the unwinding of the $40m repo and a repurchase program for its preferreds. In this article we take a look at these developments in the context of the fund's preferred stocks.

Our takeaway is two-fold. Firstly, our asset coverage estimate is in the range of 209-223%, significantly above our 176% estimate for April but still uncomfortably close to the 200% level below which the fund would be unable to make distributions on common stock. Secondly, and more importantly for preferreds holders, the Series 2027 6.25% (OXLCP) looks the most attractive here given its convex profile. This series should also be a relatively more attractive repurchase choice for OXLC because it offers the best bang-for-the-buck in terms of both asset coverage and interest expense.

OXLC To Repurchase Preferreds

The most recent news from OXLC is its preferred stock repurchase program worth up to $40m of the outstanding shares through 30 September. Readers of our last update may recall that this was one of the likely scenarios that we flagged up. We don't claim any special forecasting gift; rather this is exactly what happened in 2016 when the fund found itself in a sub-par asset coverage situation with respect to its preferreds. In order to increase its coverage ratio, the fund repurchased preferreds in the market in order to continue making common distributions.

Arguably the situation is slightly worse for the fund currently. This is because in additional to the action on the preferreds, the fund has just recently also unwound its $40m repo with Nomura which further pressured its cash holdings. The end result of the 2016 episode was a reduction in distributions of one third. The general consensus appears to be a distribution reduction of at least twice that.

The size of the repurchase program is worth about 18% of the outstanding principal balance of the fund's preferreds. The key question for both tactical and strategic investors is which series will stand to benefit the most from the repurchase? In our view, there are three key criteria for the fund to consider: coupons, prices and maturities.

If the company is focused on reducing its interest expense, then it may want to focus on the highest-coupon stock which is the 7.5% Series 2023 (OXLCO). If the company wants to get the biggest asset coverage improvement for its buck, then it will buy back the series with the lowest price or the 6.25% Series 2027 (OXLCP). And if the company is nervous about being able to roll over the series with the shortest maturity, then it will buy back OXLCO.

Let's see what actually happened.

Source: Systematic Income, Tiingo

OXLCP saw the biggest jump of about 5% while OXLCO lagged at around 2.6% return on the day with the 6.75% Series 2024 (OXLCM) not far off OXLCP at a 4.2% gain.

The biggest price gainer - OXLCP - featured the lowest price but the longest maturity and the lowest coupon. This does suggest that the market thinks the fund will be targeting the lowest-price stock to get the most asset coverage bang for its buck. This probably makes sense for the fund as its asset coverage problem is more pressing than either the longer-term considerations of interest expense and refinancing.

However, there is a different way to think of interest expense than just looking at the coupons of the series. And this is because the fund is repurchasing the series in the open market rather than redeeming them at their liquidation preference.

So rather than looking at coupons we should really be looking at yields. A day prior to the repurchase announcement, OXLCM was an outlier in yield terms, offering an average of 0.43% pickup relative to the other two series. It is also the series that rallied most in yield terms, which also suggests that the market may be looking at interest expense in yield rather than coupon terms. On Thursday, the yield pickup of OXLCM went from 0.43% to just 0.19%. Now with OXLCM and OXLCP trading at the same yield, this relative yield compression is likely to be over.

Source: Systematic Income, Tiingo

Going forward, we expect OXLCP to outperform the other three series. There are two key tailwinds for the stock. The first is that from the fund's perspective, OXLCP is still trading at the lowest price while matching the highest yield of the three series. This means from the fund's perspective, it still offers a good combination of bang-for-buck asset coverage improvement and interest expense reduction.

Secondly, for investors, OXLCP offers the most convex profile. Because the series is trading at the lowest price it offers the least downside if OXLC were to suffer a catastrophic outcome and terminate. And if OXLC continues to recover, then both the improving asset coverage and the buyback pressure is likely to lead to highest price gains given the series boasts by far the longest duration of the three series. In other words, every basis point of yield compression will result in a larger price gain for the stock relative to the other two series.

CLO Market Update

The underlying loan market is continuing to face a difficult macro environment. In April, there were 11 defaults from loan issuers - the highest monthly total ever. The market is gearing up for further defaults judging by the still elevated percentage of loans below the 80 cent-per-dollar figure - a price level that tends to correlate well with eventual defaults.

Source: S&P

More relevant for the CLO market itself is the fact that 11% of the S&P/LTSA Index is composed of loans rated CCC and below versus just 2.7% five years ago. And although CLOs tend to hold a loan population boasting a slightly better credit profile, this is becoming a serious pain point for the asset class.

Source: S&P

Since March, nearly a third of the 1,500 or so loan issuers held by CLOs have been either downgraded or placed on negative watch. A large number of CLO tranches themselves have also been either downgraded or put on negative watch with S&P taking action on 418 tranches and Moody's on 859.

What is particularly troubling for the CLO space and how the current market differs from the last financial crisis is in the apparently preemptive nature of the rating agencies in carrying out downgrades this time around. This quick-to-the-draw downgrade wave in combination with the low price of lower-rated loans creates a particularly difficult environment for CLO managers. A sharp rise in the CCC bucket in CLO portfolios will likely lead to many CLOs failing their OC tests, cutting off CLO equity distributions and management fees. This incentivizes CLO managers to switch out of CCC into higher-rated loans; however, this will likely lead to a permanent capital loss given the depressed price level of CCC loans.

This can also lead to a kind of negative feedback loop for a fund like OXLC which is trying to deleverage. Selling down equity tranches to raise cash to unwind the repo facility and buy back preferreds will depress the price of equity tranches which will impair NAV and decrease asset coverage ratios. This will require even more selling of holdings, further depressing coverage ratios and so on.

One way in which the current environment can help CLO managers and holders of equity tranches is by being able to put the capital received from refinancings to work during the CLO reinvestment period. On this metric OXLC doesn't look as well as the Eagle Point Credit Co (ECC) which boasts a weighted-average reinvestment period of 2.9 years. OXLC has an average of about 1.8 years, although this figure is not weighted.

A Puzzle Of NAV Divergence

One slight puzzle for investors who follow both OXLC and ECC is the recent divergence in NAVs as of April-end. Historically the NAVs of the two funds have followed each other fairly closely, but have diverged since March-end. A reader kchung has suggested that this is due to the fact that the two funds mark their NAVs differently with OXLC using broker quotes and ECC using a combination of quotes and model estimates.

Source: Systematic Income, Tiingo

This NAV divergence can be interpreted in different ways. A positive spin on this may suggest that OXLC is being overly conservative in valuing its portfolio and that investors should expect a larger upside in OXLC than ECC if the market recovers.

A negative spin on this suggests that OXLC is doing the right thing by using more market-based estimates because it is more likely to have to go to the market and sell down holdings in order to raise cash to use for deleveraging.

A Look At Asset Coverage

Unfortunately, there is a huge amount of uncertainty around the current preferred stock asset coverage. This largely has to do with the very limited disclosure provided by OXLC.

The three key bits of financial information it has provided recently are the following:

NAV of $2.72 per share (using the midpoint of its estimates).

$33.1m of distributions received in April.

Unwinding of the $40m repo.

In order to come up with current asset coverage, we also make the following assumptions:

Subtract $40m of cash from the April cash estimate and add the April run-rate from the end of April.

Keep the number of shares flat from end of March in the absence of more information.

Estimate current NAV of $3.12 versus $2.72 based on our historic return regression approach.

Given these assumptions, we estimate a preferred asset coverage of about 223%, an increase from the 176% estimate as of April-end. A point of caution here is that if we keep the NAV flat at the $2.72 figure provided by the fund as of April-end, then the coverage drops to just 209%.

The key level to watch for common holders is 200%, below which the fund would be unable to make distributions.

Source: Systematic Income, OXLC

Conclusion

News has been coming out hard-and-fast from OXLC. The fund has recently unwound its repo, declared an NAV for April and instituted a repurchase program for its preferred stocks. Based on some patchy financials information provided by the fund recently, we estimate the asset coverage to be in the 209-223% range - uncomfortably close to the key 200% level. That said, within the preferred suite, our top pick is OXLCP due to its higher convexity, featuring less downside and more upside in different scenarios due to the combination of its lowest price and highest duration. It is also the series that should be the most attractive repurchase choice for OXLC given its lowest dollar price and highest yield.

Check out Systematic Income and explore the best of the fund, preferred and baby bond markets with our powerful interactive investor tools. Identify the most attractive CEFs and track the entire market with our evidence-based bespoke metrics. Pick up the best preferred stocks and baby bonds that fit your criteria. Get investment ideas and sector views from our Strategic Allocation Framework and Income Focus List. Check us out on a no-risk basis - sign up for a 2-week free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.