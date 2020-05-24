Long Ideas | Tech 

8x8 May See A Boost In The Stay-At-Home Economy

|
About: 8x8, Inc. (EGHT)
by: Healthcare on the Move
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Healthcare on the Move
Biotech, healthcare, Value, Long/Short Equity
Summary

UCaaS and CPaaS are becoming big opportunities in the stay-at-home economy.

The company has developed a broad strategy to expand topline, reduce costs and improve profitability in future quarters.

Investors should consider risks such as high costs, high debt and a high small business churn rate.

Business communications player, 8x8 (EGHT) can emerge as a major beneficiary in the golden age of communication, thanks to the advent of the stay-at-home economy. In a matter of few months, 8x8 has