The 'Badge Of Honor' Goes To These 3 Battle-Tested REITs

For several months now, we've been focused on identifying the safest possible dividends in the real estate investment trust (REIT) sector. Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, we've seen numerous dividend cuts and suspensions. And we suspect there will be more to come.

Here are the equity REITs that have had to modify their payouts so far:

Of course, it wasn’t the shutdowns that prompted us to cautioned against chasing unsustainable high yields. We’ve long since focused on the mantra that a yield is only as good as its safety.

That’s because we know that many of our readers and subscribers are income-oriented investors who rely on dividend income to meet their financial goals.

However, we also understand that many of our readers and subscribers expect more than just static dividend yield. They also want regular and reliable dividend growth.

As such, we'll be focusing on some of the very best REITs for dividend growth investors down below.

What Is Dividend Growth Investing All About?

Dividend growth investing is a strategy that takes advantage of the power of long-term compounding. By focusing on companies that reliably increase the annual income they provide to shareholders, dividend growth investors compound their income streams in two ways:

Dividend increases Dividend reinvestments.

When both measures are combined, the results can be fantastic. Admittedly, this strategy does require patience. But over the long term, the power of exponential growth it taps into is undeniable.

That’s why, after the Great Recession, a sort of badge of honor was awarded to companies that maintained their annual dividend growth streaks. Prior to the unprecedented COVID-19 slowdown, the 2008-2009 period was thought of as the worst economic environment in a generation.

Now, of course, we know better. But at the time, many investors believed they wouldn't see a bear market like that again in their lifetimes. And it’s not hard to understand why.

There were fears that the modern banking system as we knew it was going to fail. Unemployment spiked to double digits. And the powers that be were resorting to massive government bailouts and easy monetary maneuvers to stabilize the economy.

Simply put, those were dire times. So any company that managed to produce enough cash flow to sustain dividend growth through that period? They proved they were worthy investments going forward.

Today, since we find ourselves faced with another round of “dire times,” we decided to use the same badge of honor to help us sort through worthwhile stocks.

But since this situation is even more unprecedented, we took it one step further.

Highest-Quality Dividend Growers at Your Service

When thinking about the highest-quality dividend growth REITs for today's environment, we went straight to Justin Law's Dividend Champions, Challengers, and Contenders List - specifically to the "champions" portion.

It’s true that this is a backward-looking metric. There are certainly many high-quality stocks that don’t have 25-year or greater dividend-increasing streaks that will still go on to provide great growth moving forward.

Already, some of today’s fastest dividend growers have far shorter runs to their credit. And perhaps we’ll cover those soon.

For this piece, though, we want only the highest-quality, most reliable stocks that can provide the greatest peace of mind. And that means relying on historical proof of sustainability.

Another important aspect of dividend growth investing is protecting one's purchasing power from inflation. After all, what good is a dividend yield if its usefulness decreases over time?

This is an especially important question to ask if dividends are your only source of income. So we've also limited this list to companies we believe are likely to produce annual dividend growth above 2%.

Using the CCC List, we saw that there were seven REITs that could call themselves U.S. dividend champions qualification. Of these, three met our additional qualifications:

Essex Property Trust (ESS) Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Realty Income (O).

The other four were:

National Retail Properties (NNN) Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) Universal Health Realty Trust (UHT).

Let’s discuss those final four first.

Champions Who Came Up Short

National Retail Properties has historically been one of the highest-quality, most reliable dividend growth names in all of REIT-dom. It has a 30-year annual dividend increase streak, and its one-, five-, and 10-year dividend growth rates come in at 4.1%, 4.2%, and 3.1%, respectively.

As such, NNN meets our backward-looking requirements. Yet we recently covered it in a focus ticker article that highlighted some potential concerns.

The company struggled to collect rent in April, taking in only 52% of what it was due. This makes us worry about its funds from operations (FFO) growth and therefore its ability to sustain its historical rate in the short term.

To be clear, we're not predicting it will cut its dividend. We can easily imagine NNN maintaining or even continuing to grow its payments. That’s especially true considering how management takes its status as a dividend aristocrat seriously.

It’s just that, due to the uncertain times created by the COVID-19 operating environment - and NNN's exposure to industries that have been significantly disrupted by social distancing - we’re not comfortable including it on our list. Not today anyway.

We also just published an update on Tanger, highlighting its potentially strong upside and bargain-barrel valuation. However, that doesn't change how Tanger collected just 12% of April rent and recently suspended its dividend.

It’s still technically possible for the outlet landlord to maintain its annual dividend increase streak – which currently sits at an impressive 27 years – by offering abnormally large dividends in the second half of the year to cover what it missed in the first half.

But there’s no guarantee here. Hence its exclusion from our “Badge of Honor” review along with NNN.

Urstadt Biddle: The Next Not-Quite

In a normal kind of recession, Urstadt Biddle Properties would easily warrant investor goodwill with its 26-year dividend-raise track record. Furthermore, even its recent results have been fairly impressive.

In its Q1 earnings report, the company said that it has

paid 200 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception and has raised total dividends to its shareholders for the last 26 consecutive years.

Plus, while UBA has a lot of retail tenants, management appeared to remain bullish about its prospects, saying:

We expect that some segments of retailers will continue to be challenged in the current environment as they adjust to the new economy. But we are fortunate to have well-located properties in areas with strong demographics that are desirable for new tenants.

Following UBA's divestments from a restaurant and an office space in Q1, the firm's portfolio is made up of 81 properties. Its footprint covers 5.3 million square feet of real estate.

Also, importantly, 84% of its assets are anchored by grocery stores, pharmacies, and/or wholesale clubs – which adds reliability to its cash flow. That’s why we continue to view UBA's dividend safety with relatively high regard.

The problem for this piece lies in its historical dividend growth rates. UBA's one-, five-, and 10-year dividend growth rates are 1.9%, 1.7%, and 1.4%, respectively.

It is a potentially attractive option for investors interested in high yields, however, due to its current 8.86% dividend. And we wouldn't be surprised to see the company continue to increase its dividend streak in 2020.

And Then There’s This Healthcare REIT

Lastly, we arrive at Universal Health Realty Trust with its 34-year dividend increase steak. Management has clearly been able to increase its annual payments throughout several bear markets so far.

Yet, like UBA, its dividend growth rates are subpar. UHT's one-, five-, and 10-year dividend growth rates are 1.5%, 1.5%, and 1.3%, respectively.

What's more, the company is dealing with a couple of major upcoming vacancy issues regarding two hospital properties. And these do have the potential to present significant headwinds in the coming years.

UHT also has exposure to more sensitive areas in the healthcare space in its property portfolio. This includes preschool and childcare centers, and medical office buildings (MOBs), which may experience continued coronavirus headwinds.

With this in mind, we’ve reduced our dividend safety profile for UHT in recent months.

The vast majority of its properties are still operational in today's environment. And we can easily imagine a future where it continues to grow its annual dividend increase streak.

But we don't expect UHT's dividend growth to exceed the inflation rate in the short-term. We wish we could say otherwise.

The Best of the Best Dividend-Growth REITs

But enough of the companies that couldn’t quite make our list. Let’s talk about those that did.

For starters, Essex Property Trust focuses on multi-family apartment communities in supply-constrained areas. Its portfolio is concentrated on the West Coast, with many properties in Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, and Seattle.

ESS has an annual dividend increase streak of 26 years.

Its one-, five-, and 10-year dividend growth rates are very impressive too, coming in at 5.2%, 9%, and 6.5%, respectively. And what's probably even more impressive is the fact that, since its IPO in 1994, ESS has provided investors with 17% compounded total returns.

Its dividend yield is on the low side at 3.53%. But that’s to be expected when the stock has shown such good growth and generated such strong total returns over the years.

ESS recently reported Q1 earnings, with management spending a decent amount of time highlighting its April operating metrics. Delinquencies by its tenants came in at roughly 5% in the month compared to just 0.33% for the full-first quarter.

Management said that roughly 4,600 tenants – which represents 7.4% of its total portfolio – acknowledged they’re experiencing financial hardship due to the shutdowns. Of those, 36% paid rent in full in April, 36% paid partial rent, and 28% were unable to pay rent at all.

There was also roughly 0.6% that requested to be released from their lease agreements. ESS allowed that "enabling the residents to move forward with their life and the company to potentially avoid future delinquency."

Talk about a great combination of ethics and smarts.

A West Coast Gem

For years, ESS has traded with a premium valuation because of its strong presence in attractive property markets. This is one of those blue-chip names investors rarely have the opportunity to buy at a discount.

But today is one of those rarities. The stock now trades with a P/FFO multiple that’s below its long-term average.

Source: FAST Graphs

It is worth noting that ESS's FFO growth has slowed in recent years. And the shutdowns are expected to further that trend in 2020 and 2021.

Honestly, we weren't as interested in accumulating these shares in recent years when they were trading with P/FFO multiples greater than 20x. However, 17.5x is a much more attractive level.

Over the last 20 years, the company’s average P/FFO multiple has been 18.7x. And, as you can see on the FAST Graph above, the only other time in the last 15 years shares have dipped below that was during the Great Recession.

Investors could certainly do worse than buying dividend aristocrats at bear-market bargain prices.

52 Years and Counting

Right off the bat, we have to mention that Federal Realty Investment Trust has the longest annual dividend increase streak of any REIT at 52 years. We recently published several in-depth articles on it, highlighting:

Its strong dividend performance The unique bargain it’s currently offering investors.

FRT has an impressive history with regard to dividend growth. Its one-, five-, and 10-year rates come in at 2.2%, 5.1%, and 4.6%, respectively. That said, it's true that FRT's dividend growth has slowed down in recent years.

It also might prove true that this trend continues in 2020 due to the shutdown’s impact on its cash flows. After all, FRT collected just 53% of rent last month.

However, management did say it saw trends improving in recent weeks. And due to the incredibly strength of its balance sheet and its strong liquidity position, we expect to see the company keep its place as a dividend king.

We admit that this year's increase will likely disappointment comparatively speaking. We certainly don't expect to see a mid-single-digit raise.

Even so, this is a true best-in-breed type name. And, due to the unprecedented discount being placed on so many shares right now, we're willing to include it on today’s list. Any short-term pain will likely be made up for in the mid to long term once we move past COVID-19.

In short, we're not willing to bet against FRT and its stellar track record.

Source: FAST Graphs

As you can see on the FAST Graph above, shares are trading significantly below its long-term premium valuation. The 13.4x P/FFO ratio they currently carry is roughly 33% below the stock's long-term average P/FFO ratio of 20.1x.

Just as long as FFO stays steady and we see multiple expansions inspired by mean reversion in the coming years, this implies a roughly 50% upside.

O, Yeah!

Last but certainly not least, we arrive at perhaps the most popular dividend growth name in REIT-dom and possibly the entire stock market: Realty Income.

Realty Income has branded itself as "The Monthly Dividend Company," having made 598 consecutive monthly payments. And counting.

Like ESS, it went public in 1994 and has generated market-beating results ever since. O’s shares have produced compounded annual total returns of 14.6% since inception.

What's more, this company is not only known for reliable monthly dividend payments, but also for inflation-beating dividend growth.

What more can you ask for?

Realty’s one-, five-, and 10-year dividend growth rates are 3%, 4.3%, and 4.7%, respectively. Its annual dividend growth rates have declined over the years, but management continues to view the dividend as "sacrosanct."

So we continue to expect increases that protect long-term shareholder's purchasing power.

Naturally, the stock-market selloff has pushed its valuation down below long-term averages. But that’s rare. Very rare.

Dating back to 2010, the 16.3x P/FFO threshold has served as strong support for these shares. In late 2019, they were even trading for as much as 25x.

So we believe the current price represents an attractive long-term buying opportunity.

Source: FAST Graphs

Realty Income maintains its buy rating at iREIT. And Nicholas Ward even recently added to his personal Realty Income position.

Simply put, in today's volatile market, O shares represent one of the few true SWAN options for conservative investors to appreciate.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FRT, O, UBA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.