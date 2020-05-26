LINC’s valuation is around 2.0x my estimate of2022 EBITDA and the stock will likely garner an 8x multiple.

The stock has been in a multi-year bear market since student starts peaked in 2010 after the great financial crisis.

Background

Lincoln Educational Services provides for-profit education focusing on technical schools for verticals like auto, electrical and HVAC, as well as healthcare courses. During a recession when unemployment rises, workers seek secondary education in greater numbers to stand out in a tightening job market. The demand is directly proportional to the unemployment rate. As a fixed cost business, LINC’s EBITDA goes parabolic during recessions.

It’s no secret that COVID-19 has crushed the US economy, resulting in millions of unemployed workers. The damage to the work force exceeds what occurred in 2009, and the pace of layoffs far exceeds what occurred during the great financial crisis.

It’s worth looking at LINC’s financial performance during the last recession to get a sense of what the company might earn during the current recession. Using data from S&P, LINC’s revenue more than doubled and it’s EBITDA nearly tripled between 2005 and 2010.

Source: Capital IQ

There are several things to note here. The company has a high fixed-cost base, so increases in revenue disproportionately flow through to EBITDA. During this time period, revenue increased $318m (+110%) but EBITDA increase $97m (+298%), which is an incredible amount of incremental flow through from each dollar of revenue.

Secondly, student starts don’t peak until well after the bottom of the recession occurs, which in the great financial crisis was March of 2009. This makes sense because it takes people time to plan important life events like returning to school, and LINC’s courses on average take 18-24 months to complete. Those who were laid off in 2009 wouldn’t start school until 2010, which is why LINC’s results continued to increase after 2009. LINC stock did very well over this time period.

What followed between 2010 and 2020 can only be described as a deep bear market for the for-profit education industry. During Obama’s two terms, the industry was tarred and feathered for practices that did not serve students well. At the same time, the US economy recovered from the recession and unemployment reached all-time lows, significantly decreasing demand for programs offered by LINC and its competitors. Many of the publicly traded companies in this industry went out of business. LINC, however, survived and is now set to thrive during the deepest US recession in living memory.

Time to Thrive

LINC’s EBITDA peaked at $146m in 2010 but there’s a caveat here when comparing today’s results to this prior period. Specifically, the campus base that LINC has today is not directly comparable to what the company looked like in 2010. Fortunately, the LINC’s CEO Scott Shaw provided some helpful perspective on the difference during the company’s first quarter conference call earlier this month.

“Remember, the same 22 campuses that we have today at approximately 18,000 students and generated over 80 million of EBITDA back in 2010 at the peak of the last recession.”

Source: LINC’s Q1’20 Investor Presentation

Scott’s comment tells us that on an apples-to-apples basis, LINC’s current campus footprint of 22 schools did $80 million of EBITDA in 2010. This is lower than the $146m the company reported in 2010 but still a very high number compared to LINC’s valuation today (more on that below).

Scott also pointed out on the call that the COVID-19 recession, demand for LINC’s courses could likely increase even faster than it did in 2009.

“During the last recession between 2007 and 2010, we saw consistent increases in leads enrollments and student population that peaked 2.5 years after the recession started. However, given the dramatic and unprecedented rise in unemployment during the past two months, one could imagine a much faster ramp up in our student population.”

Without directly giving guidance, Scott seems to be implying that LINC can again do $80m of EBITDA. If not, why mention that? Of course, this level of EBITDA probably will not occur until 2022, but if LINC earns anywhere near $80m of EBITDA this stock will see massive appreciation.

In my opinion, LINC will probably exceed it’s 2010 apples-to-apples EBITDA because I believe the damage to the work force from COVID-19 is worse than what occurred in 2009. Regardless of whether it’s worse than 2009 or not, it’s clear that LINC’s profits are about to increase significantly.

Valuation

We value LINC under three scenarios. First, it’s important to note that LINC has three pieces of its capital structure, debt, equity and preferred stock. My valuation assumes a fully diluted share count as if the preferred shares have been converted in two years.

Source: internal calculations

My bearish scenario assumes that LINC somehow significant underperforms it’s 2010 performance and only generates EBITDA of $40m, which is 50% lower than the last recession. We see no reason this would occur because tuition levels are similar, and the campus footprint is the same while the US economy has higher unemployment rates. Nevertheless, this yields a price of $7.10/sh, +100% above the current level.

Source: internal calculations

My base case is that LINC matches it’s 2010 performance and generates $80m of EBITDA. This yields a price of $14.00/sh, +290% above the current.

Source: internal calculations

My bullish scenario assumes LINC outperforms its 2010 level due to the COVID-19’s impact on the job market, ultimately earning peak EBITDA of $100m.

My bull case implies a price of $17.50/sh, +400% above the current.

I believe LINC provides better counter-cyclical exposure than other for-profit education companies and possesses a better balance sheet than others in its sector, like Adtalem Global Education (ticker: ATGE) which trades at ~9x FY 2021 EBITDA and does not benefit as much from counter cyclical employment dynamics.

Conclusion

It’s been a very long decade for LINC but the company is poised to break out and exceed all expectations. Importantly, there is almost no sell side coverage for this stock, and LINC has spent most of the last 10 years outside of the Russell 2000, so it has not benefited from ETF flows. These are the reasons the stock is exceedingly cheap. Like my previous article stated about Universal Technical Institute (ticker:UTI), I sincerely doubt the valuation discount is going to last much longer and believe LINC is a very attractive investment today.

Disclosure: Long LINC and UTI. No position in ATGE

Disclosure: I am/we are long LINC, UTI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.