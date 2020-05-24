A stable path higher in the world’s reserve currency- The dollar is the next shoe to drop.

In a piece on Seeking Alpha last week, I suggested that where there is smoke, there could be fire when it comes to negative interest rates. Gold is already rising in the next leg of its bull market that began in the early 2000s and experienced a technical breakout last June above the 2016 high.

I suggested that I believe a logical allocation of gold exposure is 10%-20% and recommended dividing it between the metal, leading mining shares, and junior mining stocks. The VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF product (GDX) had an 11.23% exposure to Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO) and Royal Gold (RGLD). Both companies operate with a royalty stream model. While they own production around the globe, all of Royal Gold’s employees are in Denver, Colorado, while Franco Nevada’s are in Toronto. At last count, the two companies with a combined market cap of approximately $37.9 billion. Both firms together have 61 employees. Now that’s efficiency.

A stable path higher in the world’s reserve currency- The dollar is the next shoe to drop

Gold reached a low of $252.50 in 1999. After reaching $255 in 2001, the price began moving steadily higher. The first two decades of this century have been a bull market for the precious metal.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart highlights the rise of the gold price from 2001 to 2011. The yellow metal rose to a high of $1920.70 per ounce. From 2004 through 2011, price momentum and relative strength indices remained in overbought territory. After a correction took gold to the $1046.20 level and a period of price consolidation, gold broke out to the upside last June when the price rose above the 2016 high of $1377.50 per ounce. Since 2018, gold has rallied for six consecutive quarters. A close above $1577.10 at the end of June would mark the seventh.

Gold has been rallying alongside the world’s reserve currency, the US dollar over the past two years.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart shows that the US dollar index, which measures US currency against other foreign exchange reserve instruments, has been appreciating since the February 2018 low. Gold has made a new all-time high against all other leading currencies over the past months, including the euro, yen, pound, Australian and Canadian dollars, and many others. The last currency to fall to a new record low against gold was the Swiss franc. At the $1730 level at the end of last week, gold was less than $200 away from achieving the same feat in US dollar terms. Citigroup analysts have projected that gold will rise to the $2000 level, and Bank of America expects the yellow metal to reach $3000 per ounce.

Central banks around the world hold gold as an integral part of their foreign currency reserves.

Source: Central Banks and other institutions

As the chart shows, the world’s central banks have been net buyers of gold since Q4 2010. While it is probably that the global pandemic caused less buying in Q2 2020, the official sector will likely continue to accumulate the precious metal. The Central Bank of Russia, the leading buyer of gold since late 2005, suspended its buying program on April 1.

Two reasons why central banks will continue to buy gold

Central banks that added to gold reserves over the past years have seen the value of the metal appreciate in dollars, and all other currencies, which is the first reason they are likely to remain net buyers of the metal. The trend is likely to continue.

At the same time, central bank policy to stabilize markets in the face of the global pandemic has created a tidal wave of liquidity that weighs on the value of fiat currencies. Central banks and governments can print legal tender to their heart’s content, but they cannot create more gold without extracting the yellow metal from the crust of the earth. Even if central bank buying is not at the same level as in the past years, the gold bull market has attracted significant investment demand. Before the turn of this century, gold had a minor role in most investment portfolios. In the late 1990s, the Bank of England sold half of its reserves as it considered gold a dead asset. They were wrong. Over recent years, the percentage of gold or exposure to gold-related assets held in portfolios has been rising. The companies that mine for the yellow metal offer investors a leveraged position as they tend to outperform the price action in the gold market on a percentage basis when the price moved higher.

The royalty stream model is efficient

A royalty is the right to receive a percentage or other denomination of mineral production from a mining operation. The stream is when the company receives a percentage of production. Royalty stream companies finance exploration and production for mining companies in exchange for a stream of the output. At the same time, most of the royalty stream companies have low debt, if any. They also are highly efficient as they have the lowest overheads in the gold mining industry.

The top royalty stream companies in the gold market are Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) and Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD).

Franco-Nevada- Impressive performance since March

Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) has only 38 full-time employees while having interests all over the globe. The company’s profile states:

Source: Yahoo Finance

In 2018, gold traded to a low of $1161.40 per ounce. On May 22, the price was trading at $1730, a rise of 49%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, FNV shares moved from $58.26 to $146.57 or 151.6%. FNV has a market cap of $27.963 billion and trades an average of over 1.3 million shares each day.

In March 2020, FNV fell to a low of $77.18 per share. The stock appreciated by 89.9% as of May 22.

Royal Gold- A bigger winner since the dip

Royal Gold (RGLD) has 23 full-time employees with a wide range of producing properties. The profile states:

Source: Yahoo Finance

RGLD has also outperformed the price action in the gold market since 2018. Since March, the company did better than FNV.

Source: Barchart

RGLD reached a bottom of $70.16 in 2018 and was at $136.69 on May 21 or 94.8% higher. In March, RGLD shares fell dramatically as risk-off conditions hit the stock and gold markets, and the shares found a bottom at $59.78 on March 16. Since then, RGLD was 94.8% higher.

RGLD’s market cap was at just below $9 billion, and an average of 876,776 shares change hands each day.

Unprecedented levels of central bank liquidity weigh on all of the world’s fiat currencies, and central bank buying and rising investment demand for gold are a potent bullish cocktail for the price of the precious metal in US dollar terms. FNV and RGLD offer investors leveraged exposure to the gold market. If Citigroup and Bank of America’s projections pan out, these stocks should move much higher over the coming months and years.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author is long gold