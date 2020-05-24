Hertz filed for Chapter 11 on May 22 and the company will now try to come to an agreement with its lenders to remain operational.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) filed for bankruptcy on May 22. Just over two weeks ago, I warned investors to distance themselves from falling Hertz shares. I am, however, not even remotely excited about getting my call right because I personally know a few investors who still wanted to bet on this falling knife, who are not really fond of what they are seeing after the 35% collapse of the share price in the after-hours trading session on Friday.

I believe any investor who paid attention to the macro-economic conditions facing Hertz would have reached the same conclusion I did. The drastic drop in the share price might entice an investor, or a speculator as I would like to put it, to invest in Hertz shares. However, for reasons that I will discuss in this analysis, it is better not to. To present the most important points of this analysis in an easy-to-read format, I will use a question as each subheading so you'd be able to find the answers to your questions more efficiently.

What happens now?

For now, Hertz will operate as usual. The purpose of filing for Chapter 11 is to remain operational until the company is in a position to service its debt. Generally, when a company files for bankruptcy, the company tries to negotiate debtor-in-possession financing with a bank to enable it to function normally. In Hertz's instance, this might not be required for now as the company has more than a billion dollars in cash as per the latest filings. However, in the official statement released by Hertz, the company hinted at raising even more debt to remain solvent if operating conditions remain difficult for a few more months.

Also important to note is that Hertz's Chapter 11 filing does not include its international operations. However, the future of these business lines is in jeopardy as well and franchise owners around the world are waiting for an update from the company.

The company will now discuss with its creditors the way forward. In the following weeks, we would be in a better position to know the future of Hertz as the company tries to come to an agreement with its lenders to avoid liquidation.

Will Hertz be liquidated?

Hertz might be forced to sell some of its assets and to scale down significantly to remain operational. It's only natural if senior lenders force Hertz into liquidating its fleet of vehicles. After all, a vehicle will only lose its value with every day that passes by, so it makes sense to sell the vehicles as soon as the second-hand vehicle market gains some strength, which is already happening. The downside risk is that a massive number of vehicles entering the market could once again lead to depressed prices. In any case, liquidation is not what equity investors want, but there are reasons to believe that Hertz might have to go down that path.

An anonymous Wall Street analyst who got in touch with The New York Post seems to be certain that Hertz will face a very real liquidation threat. Here's an excerpt from the article published on May 22.

The researcher thinks Hertz’s creditors could fetch more than $2 billion through piecemeal sales, including two profitable business units — the Donlen division, which manages vehicle fleets for large companies like Anheuser-Busch and PepsiCo, and its European car-rental arm. Other assets, including real estate, trademarks and its fleet of cars, could score another $750 million — for a total of $2.25 billion, or 66 cents on the dollar for senior lenders, the researcher said. The researcher asked to remain anonymous because his firm has a stake in Hertz’s bankruptcy, but Jefferies analyst Hamzah Mazari also believes Hertz creditors could get a pretty penny selling off parts of the company.

Another market rout can be expected if creditors push for liquidation, which might not be too far away.

Does restructuring really work?

History might or might not repeat itself. However, I'm a huge fan of looking from the rearview mirror to evaluate the odds of an outcome. A study conducted by Boston Consulting Group involving 1,600 companies in 35 countries found out that the success rate of a business restructuring is below 50%. This is not exciting news. To make things worse, companies that initiated the restructuring process when the macro-economic outlook was not favorable had an even lower success rate.

Source: The Boston Consulting Group

Investors need to pay attention to the restructuring costs that would be incurred by Hertz as well as these might run into millions of dollars. The process, as you might now understand, is not as easy as it might sound.

What the future holds for Hertz is not promising. Hertz's competitors such as Uber (UBER) are looking for ways to expand their horizons even though the going is tough, whereas Hertz is forced to restructure its business just to remain solvent. Even if we assume that the company will live long enough to see light at the end of the tunnel, its competitors would be in an even stronger position to bury Hertz for good in the coming years.

Will Hertz be acquired?

I don't see Uber or Lyft even remotely considering the need to acquire Hertz as the ridesharing industry and the rent-a-car industry lies in the two extreme ends. Hertz leases its fleet of cars, whereas ridesharing companies do not. This gives them the much-needed flexibility to navigate difficult economic conditions better. So the possibility of Uber or Lyft gobbling up Hertz is not very real if you ask me.

One of Herz's direct competitors such as Sixt or Avis Budget Group (CAR) might want to grab Hertz, but this would only happen at dirt-cheap prices. Even if this distant reality materializes, Hertz investors are not likely to get away with a handsome return for bearing the risks of investing in a depreciating business.

Can Hertz survive?

At best, Hertz will survive to see another day. The macro-economic conditions were already proving to be a difficult challenge and then came Covid-19. Even Uber, a company that I'm bullish on, will come under pressure in the coming months as the global population is likely to stay indoors whenever that's possible. The acceleration of the stay-at-home economy is not good news for the industry either. Going by these indications, it's only reasonable to assume that Hertz will fail to come out strong from this bankruptcy filing if it comes out at all.

In any case, I bet investors would want to invest in growing companies, not companies whose mere survival is hanging by the thread.

Takeaway

Hertz reminds me of Maisie Cliffton in Jeffrey Archer's best-selling series, Cliffton Chronicles. When you think her troubles are over, a catastrophic event will take place. This is what has been happening with Hertz over the last decade. Hertz paid far more than it should have for Dollar Thrifty in 2012, was forced to restate its financials thanks to accounting malpractices in 2014. All this while, ridesharing companies were eating into the market share of Hertz. Now, the company is on the brink of collapse.

I believe troubles are far from over for Hertz. If restructuring costs or an eventual liquidation of the company does not bury Hertz, macro-economic headwinds will. It's only a matter of time until Hertz delivers another punch in the gut for investors.

