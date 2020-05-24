WTI Weekly: Last Week's Breakout Holds As The Rally Continued To 34.66s

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving WTI's price action.

As noted in last week's WTI Weekly, the primary expectation for this week was for price discovery higher, barring failure of 27.79s as support. This expectation played out as last week's breakout held, and a rally ensued to 33.10s. Balance developed, 33.10s- 31.08s, into mid-week before the rally continued to 34.66s into Thursday's trade. Minor sell excess developed there, halting the rally before an aggressive selloff developed to 30.72s, testing key support. Buy excess formed there before rotation higher ensued to 33.46s ahead of Friday's close, settling at 33.25s.

18-22 May 2020

This week's auction saw last Friday's breakout hold as an aggressive rally ensued in Monday's auction. Price discovery higher developed, achieving a stopping point, 33.10s, in Monday's trade. Minor sell excess formed there, halting the rally as balance developed, 33.10s-31.08s, into Monday's NY close. Narrow balance continued in Tuesday's trade as triangle formed before selling interest emerged, 31.61s, ahead of Tuesday's NY close.

Tuesday's late sellers failed to hold the auction as rotation higher developed through the range. A buy-side breakout attempt developed to 33.75s through the EIA release (-4.9mil v +1.1mil expected). A minor pullback developed to 32.68s, testing the breakout as buying interest emerged, 33.07s, into Wednesday's NY close. Wednesday's late buyers held the auction as the rally continued in Thursday's trade, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 34.66s, into Thursday's NY open. Sell excess developed there, halting the rally before an aggressive selloff developed to 30.72s, testing key support and likely shaking out weak trend chasers near the high in Friday's auction. Buy excess formed there, halting the selloff as rotation higher ensued to 33.46s ahead of Friday's close, settling at 33.25s.

This week's primary expectation was for price discovery higher, provided 27.79 held as held as support. This probability path played out as the rally phase continued through the Option Wall at the $30 strike to 34.66s near the Option Wall at the $35 strike. The rally sees an unsecured high into the week's end. Following the development of the major support area, 6.50s-10s, which could be identified via market structure (the buy excess formed 21-22 April from 6.50s-9s), response to the Option Wall developed at the $30 strike was key this week. Sell-side failure there likely resulted in dealer futures buying as delta/gamma hedging occurred further facilitating the rally back toward the current key upside option wall, $35. This week's rotation (510 ticks) traded just shy of the average weekly range high expectancy (624 ticks).

As noted in recent weeks, the selloff to 20.52s six weeks ago was likely a momentum extreme (both in amplitude and volume). Price extremes generally follow momentum extremes. The subsequent historic collapse to 6.50s is likely to serve as that price extreme. The large buy excess, 6.50s-9s, formed 21-22 April is structural indication of a halting of the prior sell-side sequence.

Focus into next week centers on response to key resistance above, 34.66s, following the lengthy rally phase of recent weeks. Sell-side failure to drive price lower will target key supply clusters overhead, 35s-36.35s/41s-43.50s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure at the current key resistance will target key demand clusters below, 31.30s-30.75s/27s-24.80s, respectively. While extended, the near-term bias remains buy-side barring failure of 30.72s as support.

Source: Sharedata Futures, Inc.

It is worth noting that market posture warranted caution on the sell-side near the January 2019 low, 42.50s, as Managed Money (MM) long posture bottomed there. Similarly, in October 2019, market posture reached similar levels. This market posture was once again present in March 2020 amidst the historic sell-off. In all three cases, the market saw meaningful rallies. Recent week's positioning into the current lows has exhibited similar posture. This week's report shows MM net long posture (+348k contracts), an 18-month high as MM short posture (-44k contracts) continues its decline. The current upward trend of MM net long posture is a bullish underpinning to the market. However, this level of MM net posture historically has occurred ahead of market highs.

Contract roll period for the oil ETF, USO, ended 14th May. While last month's contract roll period created substantial dislocation in WTI pricing, it is important to remember that this was largely a function of USO's monthly position roll. Following the historic negative pricing associated with last month's roll, USO has adjusted its portfolio process to disperse holdings out along the futures curve rather than concentrating positioning in the front month futures contract. As a result, USO currently holds only 8% of its portfolio in July contracts. In total, USO continues to hold 131k contracts along the curve, representing approximately 33% of all MM long contracts. While USO holds a large percentage of MM length, a similar pricing dislocation did not occur in the June to July contract roll. It is also worth noting that brokerages are now adopting the policy of preventing new accumulation of long exposure 5-6 days out from contract settlement. This "best practice" essentially shifts speculative liquidity from the prompt month into the second month several days earlier than the general norm had been prior.

Source: USCF Investments

MM Long: Short Ratio, MM Net Long As % Of Open Interest, And MM Net Long Posture have all trended higher from levels of historical extreme pessimism and now trend into levels of historical extreme optimism.

This development continues as WTI now trades off the major support area in the typically bullish season (January-June). While the market sell-off has been aggressive and historic in duration and amplitude, so too has the subsequent rally from 6.50s to 34.66s. A near-term high is likely to form when the current rally from 25s completes. The low that developed coincides with the seasonal lows formed over the last 10 years. All things being equal, seasonality is supportive of oil prices into the June-July months.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe both where asymmetric opportunity and risk reside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.