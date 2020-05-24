Summary

46% net cash to market cap (including short-term investments) with no debt on the balance sheet. Representing $5.50/share post dividend cut of $3/share.

Recent 'special dividend' of 25% yield in mid-April representing ~50% of end 2019 cash balance or $130M. History of special dividend payouts.

FCF yield in 2020 and 2021 of 12.4% and 12.7%, respectively, on our estimates.

Biodiesel game-changer, 49% of annualized income. Q1 2020 saw +20% biodiesel revenues, as $1/gallon "BTC tax" catalyst reinstated till FY22.

Low 2020 P/E of 8.6x provides favorable risk-reward. Strong financial prospects and under covered stock makes FutureFuel attractive.