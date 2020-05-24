Hercules Capital's 11.8% Yield: Despite Price Plunge, Less COVID Susceptibility
Summary
Hercules Capital has been severely impacted by the current crisis, and its share price has plunged.
However, its sector exposures and balance sheet position suggest it may have a much easier time weathering this storm compared to other BDCs.
This article reviews the business, the ongoing COVID impacts, risks, liquidity, valuation, and management. We conclude with our opinion about investing in the common stock and the bonds.
