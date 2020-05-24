The recent collapse of interest rates has cast a shadow over the entire banking industry, and fairly so. Combine that with the reasonable fear of growing bankruptcies among small and medium-size businesses, and the result has been a sustained sell-off in bank stocks while much of the broader markets have recovered. One company in the banking sector that I believe deserves a closer look from investors right now is Brookline Bancorp (BRKL), as this company's conservative approach has left it better-positioned to withstand economic turmoil than its peers, while its stock still lingers near 52-week lows.

Let us start off with some of the best news. On the company's most recent earnings call, President/CEO Paul Perrault said, "We have had no furloughs and have actually been hiring for key positions, particularly in our call center and operations." It is hard to recommend a company unless it is busy and growing, and those traits are suddenly less common.

But the most important thing to consider when examining any individual bank right now is the levels of risk across its existing loan portfolio; how healthy will the company be under worst-case scenarios?

It turns out that some of the very worst-hit and highest-risk industries are those that Brookline Bancorp has avoided for years. During that most recent call, company CFO Carl Carlson said, "we have no direct exposure to airlines, auto lending, consumer credit cards, student loans or energy". That is a great start, but what does the company have exposure to?

There are four segments here, and two of them ultimately boil down to the question "how will real estate prices hold up in the Boston to Providence region?" More than half of the company's loan exposure is to commercial real estate, a segment that was actually still growing at a healthy clip in the latest quarter. And if you take a look at the company's LtV ratios across its CRE loans, you can see that they are high quality, conservative investments.

But most importantly for these two loan categories, I believe the likelihood of a collapse in real estate pricing due to this pandemic seems much lower in this region than most any other place in America, for one simple reason: the job-base here is safer.

Consider who the largest employers are in Massachusetts. There are eight with more than 7,000 employees, four of which are hospitals, two are school systems, and the others are Oracle (ORCL) and Raytheon (RTX). It is hard to imagine any of these companies going out of business. This region is dominated by healthcare and technology, two industries which are doing relatively well through this pandemic. The world-class higher education system in this region is not about to go away, either, and that will continue to provide employment and draw in students from around the world, even if remote-learning sticks around at these elite institutions.

And so far, these two loan categories have been holding up just fine, if one simply looks at the rate of loan deferment in the first quarter.

Only 2% of consumer loans have deferred payments, and 6% of CRE, and most of those CRE loans are still paying interest. But commercial loans look pretty rough, and equipment finance looks terrible. So what is the risk of those loans becoming non performing? Which segments are the worst?

The five categories most in trouble, by far, are Laundry, Tow, Fitness, Dunkin Donuts (DNKN), and Hotels.

First, let us address the elephant in the room. The largest segment of the company's commercial loans is $180 million of Food & Lodging. Out of that, $165 million is Dunkin Donuts. That's right; according to Mr. Carlson, "90% of our restaurant or food exposure" is represented by Dunkin Donuts, whose business model is perfectly positioned for to-go orders in this pandemic environment.

However, 49% of those particular loans are already in deferment! Still, these decisions to defer payments are not necessarily made of necessity, as simple prudence is also a likely factor. If you lived around New England, you would see why nobody expects Dunkin Donuts or Starbucks (SBUX) to close shop around here; they always have a line of cars waiting to order. I think it is safe to say that most of Brookline Bankcorp's exposure to the restaurant industry is going to do just fine.

Tow truck companies are going to do just fine. Traffic and parking will be just as bad in this area a year from now as they were a year ago.

Laundry companies are going to do just fine. People will always need clean clothes.

Hotels are at risk.

Fitness is most definitely at risk.

Company CCO Robert Rose emphasized these last two segments during that most recent earnings call, with his biggest fear being "the middle-priced and the higher-priced" exercise studios. When it comes to non performing assets, 44% of them are currently in equipment finance, and a whopping 40% from one questionable investment in taxi medallions. But overall, commercial finance seems to be doing fine; roughly 40% of the value of the deferred loans for this segment were Dunkin Donuts. Consumer loans are fine. CRE loans are fine. I believe it is only equipment finance loans that should give investors any true concern right now.

And if you have been watching the news, you will have seen that people have a strong itch to get back to their gyms and exercise studios. So there is a case for optimism even in the darkest corners of this loan portfolio. Still, it is logical to assume that there will be a wave of companies going out of business over the coming quarters, which should impact bank's earnings.

To balance against this likelihood of future losses, Brookline Bancorp took a huge EPS hit this past quarter, putting aside $54.1m as a provision for credit losses. What does that mean, exactly?

I asked the company's CFO, Carl Carlson, to clarify the situation with their provision for credit losses, and he told me "The provision for credit losses basically sets aside current earnings and in this case some past earnings into a reserve for possible future losses. Credit losses which may occur in the future would be charged against this reserve instead of earnings. We may or may not need to add further to the reserve depending on how the future unfolds. As uncertainty and greater visibility into the future suggests we have set too much aside, the reserves will be reversed through income."

So, is BRKL a bargain?

There are many factors at play, though earnings will ultimately come down to the economic forecast, as the company could be forced to put even more money into provisions for credit losses in the near term. However, the leadership at Brookline Bancorp gave a clear impression during that earnings call that management has already been very conservative in its estimates, and there is a fair possibility that future losses can effectively be absorbed by that PCL cushion. That would mean for all but the worst economic scenarios, the company has already paid for much of its losses, and thus future EPS could be higher than expected. And speaking of management and their faith in the company - all four trades from company insiders this month have been purchases.

The company has a market cap of $723 million, while shareholder equity is at $913 million. The company has paused its stock buy-back program, but has maintained its steadily-growing dividend through the pandemic, which currently yield over 5%. Not cutting its dividend gives a strong indication that Brookline Bancorp expects to continue earning enough profit to cover it, and analysts agree. On an annualized basis, the consensus EPS forecast gives the company a P/E of roughly 12.5 for the next four quarters. Combined with the strong dividend and the long-term potential for growth, and Brookline Bancorp stock appears to have a safe floor around these levels, which makes it look a lot better than holding cash to me.

Finally, take a look at this chart, which compares the last 6 months for the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE), Brookline Bancorp, and the S&P 500.

The S&P has rallied hard over the last few months, while bank stocks are still bouncing close to their 52-week lows. Meanwhile, this defensively-run bank with assets held in a region well-positioned for this pandemic is under-performing its peer group?

I believe that the drastic loss in Q1 due to the provision for credit losses has spooked investors and algorithms; instead, I believe it should inspire faith that future losses have already been paid for, so future results will be better than expected. The company has demonstrated a consistently conservative approach to all aspects of its business; once the economic benefits of this become clearer, the market should respond positively. I believe that this disparity has created a buying opportunity here for defensive and value-focused investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRKL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I don't own any other stocks mentioned in this article, though my wife is long DNKN.