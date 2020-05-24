Central Bank Week In Review For 5/18-5/22

The Fed has warned that its adverse economic scenario - where the country goes through a second lockdown in the winter - is just as likely to happen.

The Federal Reserve has changed the tone of its report, using far stronger language to convey the massive amount of damage done to the economy.

The Fed released the latest meeting minutes. They contain a large amount of key commentary. Let's start with the bank's assessment of the current economic situation (emphasis added):

"The coronavirus outbreak and the measures taken to protect public health were severely disrupting economic activity in the United States and abroad. The available information for the April 28–29 meeting indicated that U.S. labor market conditions deteriorated substantially in March and April, and real gross domestic product (GDP) declined sharply in the first quarter of the year. In addition, a variety of economic indicators were already pointing toward an extraordinary contraction in GDP in the second quarter. Consumer price inflation, as measured by the 12‑month percentage change in the price index for personal consumption expenditures (PCE), remained below 2 percent in February."

For the first time that I can remember, the minutes used non-benign adjectives to describe economic data: job losses "surged;" real business fixed investment "slumped;" industrial production fell "precipitously." This is very uncharacteristic as central bankers not only go out of their way to not only couch their analysis with caveats but also choose benign language to prevent tilting markets in either direction. That caution is gone, which is itself indicative of the severity of the damage.

The minutes' section describing financial risk higher that systemic risk increased sharply in mid-March but had lowered by late April. The Fed correctly attributed this decreased risk to the bank's many programs initiated in the inter-meeting period. Several measures of financial risk highlight the rise and decline:

The most notable data is the sharp rise and fall in the St. Louis Fed's financial stress index (in blue). The two measures from the Chicago Fed also increased. But they have fallen as well.

The Fed offered the following caveat regarding the economic outlook (emphasis added):

"The staff observed that uncertainty regarding the economic effects of the coronavirus outbreak was extremely elevated and that the historical behavior of the U.S. economy in response to past economic shocks provided limited guidance for making judgments about how the economy might evolve over coming quarters. In light of the significant uncertainty and downside risks associated with the evolution of the coronavirus outbreak, how much the economy would weaken, and how long it would take to recover, the staff judged that a more pessimistic projection was no less plausible than the baseline forecast. In this scenario, a second wave of the coronavirus outbreak, with another round of strict restrictions on social interactions and business operations, was assumed to begin around year-end, inducing a decrease in real GDP, a jump in the unemployment rate, and renewed downward pressure on inflation next year. Compared with the baseline, the disruption to economic activity was more severe and protracted in this scenario, with real GDP and inflation lower and the unemployment rate higher by the end of the medium-term projection."

Earlier this week, the CDC warned that a second outbreak in the fall or winter was likely. Assuming that happens, policy makers will be forced to make an incredibly difficult decision: shut the country down again and force a second massive contraction or let the disease run its course, creating the scenario for a large amount of "excess" deaths. Given the severity of the already-occurred labor market damage, I have to wonder how likely that second shutdown would be.

Let's take a look at the current US yield curve from several perspectives:

From Gurufocus.com

The blue line is the curve from February when part of the curve was modestly inverted. That changed by March, when the yield curve became "uninverted," where it has remained since.

Let's look at the 10-year relative to the 2-year and 3-month treasury:

The left chart shows a modest 10-year-2-year inversion. The right chart shows a much sharper 10-year-3-month inversion. That has changed due to the Fed cutting rates.

Adding up all this data, there is only one clear policy conclusion for the Fed: rates won't be going higher for a long time - as in at least 12 months and probably much longer. In fact, there's a higher possibility of additional non-traditional programs than a rate increase.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.