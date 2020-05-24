In the few years I've been writing on this forum, I've come out with two articles on Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC). The first of these was bearish and the shares are down about 58%, against a gain of about 5% for the S&P 500. One of my reasons for avoiding the stock back in early January 2018 was the fact that it was trading at a price to free cash of 34 times. Twenty months later, I changed my tune and became quite bullish. The shares subsequently rallied about 10.6% against a loss of about .5% on the S&P 500. I noted that the valuation had moved from the mid-30s to about 12 times cash flow. I write that not to brag (though I'll admit that revealing myself to be a bit of a braggart is a pleasant side effect). I point out my record on Kraft Heinz to once again try to drive home the point I've been droning on about incessantly (and no doubt tiresomely) for years. Namely, the same company can be either a great investment or a terrible investment depending upon the price paid. Kraft Heinz is a great investment when the market gets too pessimistic and drives the shares to ridiculously low levels. Kraft Heinz is also a terrible investment when the market gets too excited about the company's prospects, and seems mesmerized by images of oceans of ketchup splashing all over the world's barbeques and sporting events.

In this piece, I want to try to understand whether the shares currently represent good value or not. I'll make that determination by looking at the sustainability of the dividend, and by looking at the financial history more generally. In addition, I'll look at the stock as a thing distinct from the actual business. In my latest article, I recommended a short put trade, so I'll offer an update on that and will recommend yet another option trade. For those who missed the title of this article, I'll come to the point. I think Kraft Heinz is a great buy at current prices, and I'll go through my reasoning below.

Financial Snapshot

The financial history here indicates to me that Kraft Heinz is somewhat of a cash cow. Both revenue and net income have been in long-term decline. In particular, over the past four years, sales have declined at a CAGR of about 1.2% and net income has been absolutely devastated. The worst time for shareholders was 2018 when the company suffered a near $16 billion goodwill and intangible loss. This has resulted in a slashing of the dividend here, from $2.35 in 2016 to $1.60 over the past four quarters.

Comparing the first quarter of 2020 suggests that the company remains challenged as far as turning revenue into profits goes. In spite of a 3.3% uptick in sales against the previous period, and a 64% decline in goodwill and intangible losses, net income was down about 5.7% relative to the prior period.

Dividend Sustainability

I think investors are interested in whether dividends are sustainable at the current time, given our current circumstances. In order to try to work out how sustainable (or not) the dividend of a particular company is, I am going to compare the upcoming obligations with current assets. I've compiled a list of the upcoming obligations in the table below for your enjoyment and edification. Note that I'm only clear on the CAPEX budget for 2020, as that estimate is found on pp. 33 of the latest 10-K. I've estimated future CAPEX requirements by averaging the previous four years, so CAPEX should be thought of here as a rough estimate.

Against these upcoming obligations, the company has an enormous cash hoard of about $5.4 billion. In addition, the company has an undrawn $1 billion credit facility due July 2023. These resources would obviously allow the company to meet its obligations for the next two years at least. For that reason, I consider the dividend to be relatively safe in this case, especially since annual dividend payments have been dropped to below $2 billion.

In sum, I think the financial picture here is fine and is consistent with a cash cow that has a very well covered dividend. I'd certainly be willing to buy these future dividend payments, at the right price.

The Stock

I want to try to make my articles interesting reading, but it's very challenging. 'Stock valuation' is one of the most dry topics imaginable, dear reader, especially when you can spend your time reading countless works of great literature or entertaining pulp fiction. Maybe pointing out how relatively dull valuation is makes this article somewhat less dry. Let's hope.

The theme running through all of my articles is that I'm a bit of a cheapskate when it comes to stocks. Thankfully, I'm not at all parsimonious when it comes to anything else. I'll happily spend money on art supplies or in pursuit of my whiskey "hobby", but I can't abide overpaying for stocks.

This cheapness is what allowed me to eschew this name when the shares were overpriced, and allowed me to recommend the shares when they were trading at a bargain. I think Kraft Heinz (and every other stock) can be a great investment or a terrible investment, depending on the price paid. For that reason, I need to write about the stock itself as a thing distinct from the company. In particular, I want to work out whether the shares are currently trading at a bargain or not.

I try to answer this question in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value. The less an investor has to pay for $1 of future economic benefit, the better in my estimation for two reasons. First, the probability that prices will rise from these levels as markets "mean revert" opens up the possibility of future capital gains. Second, buying inexpensive stocks is massively less risky in my view than the alternative. Shares are cheap when the market is not sanguine about a company's future. If the market is already dour on a given company's prospects, more bad news won't do much to price in my experience.

I was bearish "back in the day" (as the young people say) because the stock was trading at a price to free cash flow in the mid-30s. I became bullish 20 months later because the stock was changing hands at 12 times free cash flow. At the moment, the valuation is quite compelling in my view, per the following:

In addition to looking at the ratio of price to free cash flow, I want to understand what the market is assuming about the future. In order to do that, I turn to the methodology described by Professor Stephen Penman in his book, "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman walks investors through how they can isolate the "g" (growth) variable in a standard finance formula to work out what the market is assuming about a given company's future. Applying this methodology to Kraft Heinz suggests that the market is assuming the company will be bankrupt in about 14 years. I consider this to be a massively pessimistic forecast, which I like to see. For these reasons, I recommend the shares at current levels.

Options As Alternative

Given the world we're facing at the moment, I can understand how an investor might be a bit "gun shy." I can recommend to such people an alternative to waiting interminably for shares to drop in price. I think selling put options is superior to waiting for a price drop that may never arrive.

In my previous article, I recommended selling the March 2020 puts with a strike of $22.50. These were bid-asked at $.70-$.85. These puts were just exercised, and the shares have rallied nicely from my net buy price of $21.80. This buy price represents a dividend yield of about 7.5% on these shares.

I like to repeat success, so I'm going to recommend another short put option. At the moment, I prefer the January 2021 Kraft Heinz put with a strike of $22.50. These are currently bid-asked at $1.17-$1.22. Given that I am comfortable owning the shares at a net price under $21.50, I consider this a "win-win" trade. If the shares remain above that strike price, I'll simply pocket the premia. If the shares drop, I'll own this dividend machine at a price set to yield north of 7%. Neither of these outcomes is much of a trauma in my estimation.

I really hope that I've gotten you somewhat excited about the "win-win" profit potential of put options, dear reader, because I'm about to absolutely destroy the optimistic mood by talking about risk. Investing, like life in general, involves making choices among a host of imperfect trade-offs. There is no 'risk-free' option. We do our best to navigate the world by exchanging one pair of risk-reward trade-offs for another. For example, holding cash presents the risk of erosion of purchasing power via inflation and the reward of preserving capital at times of extreme volatility. The risk-reward trade-off of buying shares should be self-evident in early 2020.

I think the risks of put options are very similar to those associated with a long stock position. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money and the short put writer may be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors typically want to see higher stock prices.

Puts are distinct from stocks in that some put writers don't want to actually buy the stock; they simply want to collect premia. Such investors care more about maximizing their income and will, therefore, be less discriminating about which stock they sell puts on. These people don't want to own the underlying security. For my part, I'm too much of a coward to sell puts on anything other than companies I'm willing to buy at prices I'm willing to pay. For that reason, being exercised isn't the hardship for me that it might be for many other put writers. My advice, dear reader, is that if you are considering this strategy yourself, you would be wise to only ever write puts on companies you'd be happy to own.

In my view, put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in a critical way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This circumstance is objectively better than simply taking the prevailing market price. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day.

Allow me to pad this article even further by indulging my tendency toward repetition. I'll use the trade I'm currently recommending as an example. An investor can choose to buy the shares of Kraft Heinz today at a price of ~$29.80. Alternatively, they can generate a credit for their accounts immediately by selling put options that oblige them - under the worst possible circumstance - to buy the shares at a net price 28% below today's level. In my view, that is the definition of lower risk.

Conclusion

I hope my history with this stock has gone some way toward demonstrating that the exact same company can be either a great or a terrible investment, depending entirely upon the price paid. I think the shares will remain relatively buoyant given that the dividend is rock solid in my estimation. I think the shares of this dividend machine are quite inexpensive at the moment, and therefore, I recommend that people buy them at current levels. I think another way to make manifest this bullish thesis is the lower risk put option trade I recommend. For my part, I'm both buying a few more shares and selling the puts mentioned above. I think investors should consider joining me in these trades.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KHC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'll be adding another couple hundred shares next week and will be selling 10 of the puts mentioned in this article today (May 22)