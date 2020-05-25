Despite promising signs and perspectives, investors need a lot of patience, first for the business to return to pre COVID-19 levels and secondly for the dividend to return.

When I initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) in December 2019 I concluded that the company can also perform reasonably well in times of recession.

However, if the cycle reverses, APLE's value proposition makes it very attractive to investors. That's a key factor guiding my investment into APLE, which should allow the company to continue paying its juicy dividend even in more challenging times.

At that time nobody could have predicted the massive impact COVID-19 was going to have on APLE, its peers, other sectors and the entire economy. It is not just "more challenging times" the business is facing but rather is confronted with a holistic disruption of its entire business within days.

As such it is no surprise that management quickly made the decision to suspend the monthly dividend, focus on liquidity and capital preservation as well as the health and safety of its employees and guests.

The REIT recently opened books on its Q1/2020 which overall was much better than expected, with some bright spots investors should know about.

What is going on at Apple Hospitality REIT?

Apple's first-quarter earnings unsurprisingly showed a significant decline in FFO to $0.17 (down from $0.38 in Q1/2019) with revenues declining over 20% Y/Y as the impact of COVID-19 disrupted the entire hotel industry.

In sheer numbers, occupancy dropped sharply beginning in the second week of March and collapsed to 15% by the end of March before seeing marginal improvement in late April. Prior to that RevPAR was flat Y/Y which should be considered positive given strong Y/Y comps.

Source: Apple Hospitality REIT Investor Relations

With every week we have data for, we can see solid improvement as states are opening up and guest traffic starting to rise albeit from very low levels.

As soon as it became clear that this is not going to go away quickly the REIT undertook various efforts to preserve capital and mitigate or soften the impact of COVID-19, most notably the following corporate measures:

suspend monthly distributions

postpone all non-essential capital improvement projects

significant compensation reductions

draw on $425M credit facilities

Alongside corporate measures which mostly are aimed to preserve capital, there have been various efforts undertaken on-site aimed at ensuring health and safety and cutting expenses wherever possible.

For instance, staffing was reduced by 70% to 75%, which allows the properties to operate at these depressed occupancy levels. Contrary to many of its peers in the industry, basically all of APLE's hotels have remained open and benefited from significant incremental cost savings by clustering operations. Now, we can also see past efforts paying off such as cross-trained employees which enable APLE to "effectively serve our guests with minimal staff present at each hotel."

Source: Apple Hospitality REIT Investor Relations

By end of March, APLE's liquidity amounted to $437M with no debt due in 2020 and only $32M coming with a 2021 maturity. At monthly occupancy between 15% and 20%, APLE is estimating monthly cash burn of around $18M which covers operations, property taxes and insurance, G&A as well as debt service. Or to put differently, its current cash pile could last up to 2 years. Now that figure excludes CapEx and other commitments but even if including regular CapEx ($10-15M until end of year) and the purchase of Hyatt properties in Arizona ($63M), liquidity could still last up to 20 months.

If by that time things have not notably improved in how we are dealing with the disease in terms of prevention, mitigation, care and everyday life, we will have much bigger problems to solve than just the hotels.

Apple Hospitality REIT is in a great position to benefit from the recovery

Apple Hospitality REIT is one of the largest owners of Hilton and Marriott hotels and owns a total of 235 branded hotels across over 30 states. The portfolio is well-diversified across the nation and 99% rooms-focused, i.e., there are no special amenities like extravagant pools, gyms, shows, etc.

The accommodation offered is not low-quality, low-budget, but rather mid-quality and slightly above with very affordable prices.

On top of that, the majority of hotels is located in so-called drive-to locations which make them independent from air travel picking up and as management points out likely the first to benefit once transient demands return.

With the majority of our portfolio located in drive-to markets outside of major urban city centers, and low dependence on large group business, we believe our portfolio will be among the first to see benefit from loosening government restrictions and the early stages of an economic recovery

Source: Apple Hospitality REIT Q1/2020 Earnings Call

The majority of existing occupancy at its hotels stems from groups and individuals working on the frontlines of this pandemic, i.e. nurses, healthcare professionals and first responders which typically pay discounted rates but allow APLE to continue to operate its properties.

And already the impact of the recovery can be felt with 40% of properties at 25% occupancy or higher and 15% of properties above 50% in early May. It is great for investors that Apple breaks down these trends by week and very encouraging to see how it is currently trending.

Source: Apple Hospitality REIT Investor Relations

And then there is also the Carolina Beach Courtyard hotel which after reopening saw 70% occupancy at $170 average daily rate and was sold out over the weekend. While that is an exception, so far, it shows that the industry is not doomed as people avoid traveling as long as there is no vaccine.

The day after reopening following the government and post-closure as Justin mentioned, our Carolina Beach Courtyard ran 70% occupancy at $170 average daily rate and just this past weekend was sold out at over $200 average daily rates. With our broad footprint, low exposure to gateway cities, minimal dependence on inbound international business and almost 80% of our rooms outside of urban locations, we expect to benefit from continued react relaxing of restrictions over the coming months.

Source: Apple Hospitality REIT Q1/2020 Earnings Call (emphasis added by author)

Even better is that APLE will break even at much lower occupancy levels than 70%. Between 40% and 45% occupancy results in APLE to cover operating cost as well as corporate cost including debt service. But APLE will need that 70% occupancy level in order to resume monthly distributions.

How about the dividend?

In my initial coverage I termed APLE as "the lean mean monthly dividend machine." Right now, though, that well-oiled machine needs to undergo some heavy maintenance which could take a while.

The focus right now is rightly so on capital preservation and liquidity and as such APLE is in constant contact with its lenders and anticipates to soon enter into an amendment that includes waivers on covenants for up to four quarters, which has direct impact on the dividend even if business recovers to a point where it could pay one.

But in general, our lenders definitely understand our REIT status, and that we need to pay out 90% of our taxable income. So I think that there will be some flexibility at a point in time where we're making money and would need to pay dividends, but I wouldn't imagine that we would be able to, during the waiver period, pay out that distribution beyond that.

Source: Apple Hospitality REIT Q1/2020 Earnings Call (emphasis added by author)

It is a bit unclear to me what this exactly means. Will APLE not pay a dividend at all during the waiver period or not pay a dividend amounting to 90% of taxable income? In either case it does not look very likely that the former $0.10 monthly distribution will come back anytime soon.

Assuming it will return, the stock would currently be trading at a 12% forward yield but investors buying in today should not do so if they need income on a short-term basis.

Investor Takeaway

The hotel industry is facing unprecedented pain and Apple Hospitality REIT despite its diversified portfolio is also feeling a lot of pain. I applaud the company for reacting early and going into full-on crisis mode by suspending the dividend, raising cash, cutting costs and making smart business decisions such as its clustering strategy.

That gives confidence that management is staying on top of that uncertain situation and making prudent moves to increase resiliency and prepare for the recovery which is already underway. Most of that recovery is in suburban areas where APLE has a very strong foothold and is driven by an uptick in weekend traffic whereas business travel has not yet turned the corner.

With its flat service spectrum APLE should be in a great position to benefit from that recovery just as it has done during past cycles where during periods of economic difficulties people tend towards less expensive travel.

And during periods of economic difficulties, they have a tendency to trade down which has enabled us to maintain stronger occupancy throughout cycles. We anticipate that will continue and we'll be aided in part by what we anticipate to be a significant reduction in new supply over the next several years.

Source: Apple Hospitality REIT Q1/2020 Earnings Call

Nevertheless, despite these promising signs and perspectives, investors need a lot of patience, first for the business to return to pre-COVID-19 levels and secondly for the dividend to return. It will be a bumpy road toward these goals in a world of physical distancing and potentially permanently lower demand from certain customer groups like business travel which could also lead to permanently reduced earnings.

The current stock price despite having doubled from its March low is still around 40% lower compared to pre-COVID-19 which in my mind adequately captures the risk. Patience is a virtue here but long-term I am very confident that it will pay off provided you can accept the reality that the dividend won't return soon to its former level.

