I laid down my arguments that Amazon is at a greater threat of interference from the government than Alibaba.

Both Amazon and Alibaba have become the go-to platform for groceries and entertainment, among other services as the pandemic raged on.

Amid the lockdowns in the U.S. and around the world, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has established itself as the go-to platform for groceries and entertainment. As much as users have embraced Amazon, investors have clamored for a piece of the company. Its share price soared by around 30 percent by mid-April from the trough in March and has fluctuated within a consolidation range thereafter.

In contrast, Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) enjoyed a milder appreciation in the same period and yet is already under downward pressure. The discrepancy is hard to reconcile when we understand China, Alibaba's home market, has reopened substantially from the previously imposed lockdowns, while the U.S., the main market for Amazon, is only gradually relaxing restrictions.

When we look at a longer time frame, the diverging price-to-sales (P/S) ratio evolution makes the lagging share price performance of Alibaba even more perplexing. The P/S ratio is, after all, deemed the most relevant metric for tech stocks. In the past three years, we have seen Amazon's P/S ratio climbing 25.5 percent, while Alibaba fell by 45.5 percent. This meant, crudely speaking, Alibaba has over the years become less "pricey" to own, while the opposite is true of Amazon.

Alibaba shines in comparison with Amazon and Netflix over a number of financial metrics

I understand that there have been calls for China to take responsibility for the coronavirus outbreak. Whether the claims are reasonable or not, I believe that is up to the politicians to find out and take action. Meanwhile, as investors, I have penned my thoughts on the issue in Unjustified Revulsion Towards Investing In Chinese Companies.

Having noticed that some readers are overly harsh on companies on the other side of the Pacific, I looked at the arguments and wrote Unfounded Criticism Of Chinese Tech Firms: It's Just Business, noting that when similar circumstances occurred at American companies, the reactions have been along the same line.

In this article, I will focus on the company-specific data. To facilitate a comprehensive analysis, I obtained a series of metrics across valuation, growth, and profitability criteria from a Seeking Alpha Premium feature. I also decided to include Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), another highly sought after COVID-19 stock, into the comparison to enrich the discussion. From the table, it's rather obvious that Alibaba wins hands down over Amazon and Netflix in a broad number of categories.

Whether it's P/E ratio on GAAP or non-GAAP, forward or trailing-twelve-month basis, Alibaba is in the healthy range of 21.4 to 34.2, while Amazon's numbers are all in three digits. Investors might argue Amazon is investing heavily in its future. Well, isn't Alibaba doing the same? It's interesting that Netflix, thought to be the free-wheeling spending tech stock, has P/E ratios much lower than Amazon.

I prefer the calculation of PEG to factor in the growth rate when deciding if the P/E ratio is excessive. On a non-GAAP forward basis, Alibaba scored a PEG of 1.2 while Amazon is 3.1. Although Alibaba has a price-to-sales ratio higher than Amazon, it's important to note that a substantial portion of Amazon's revenue comes from retail sales which inflates the overall number, while Alibaba has minimal recognition of direct product sales.

Some readers might argue that the EV/EBITDA ratio is a more reflective and "cleaner" metric to compare the two companies. In this case, Amazon's 34.3 is indeed more reasonable, but that is still higher than Alibaba's 25.6. In terms of price-to-book, Amazon is more than three times more "expensive" than Alibaba, though its saving grace is that it's lower than Netflix.

For those who like to dig deeper into the financial statements, you might be intrigued to know Alibaba also "wins" over Amazon on price-to-cash flow with its 18.9 some way lower than the latter's 30.6.

Although I have only extracted a portion of the vast comparison table made available on the Seeking Alpha Premium feature, it is still a long list here. Thus, I shall leave it to you to explore further. Nonetheless, it's clear from the color scale that Alibaba has overwhelmingly more "greens" and "yellows" while Amazon is seeing plenty of "reds". The contrast would be even starker without Netflix taking some of the hits for Amazon.

A metric I was particularly keen but not generated by the comparison feature is the change in the sales and marketing expense over revenue. It signals how aggressive the company is in growing its revenue. Higher spending could also imply a greater challenge in revenue growth. In this metric, we are seeing an uptrend at Amazon, while Alibaba has kept it manageable over the past five years.

So the question remains if Amazon doesn't look "better" than Alibaba whether from the perspectives of a value or growth investor, why did its share price rise over two times more than Alibaba? Does this mean Alibaba has a greater appreciation potential or are there other factors suppressing its share price?

The risk of Alibaba being delisted is mounting

I will address the biggest elephant in the room foremost. The recent passing of a Senate bill titled the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act appeared to heighten the possibility that Alibaba shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange could be delisted. The primary concern among shareholders is whether we would be given a fair price in the event it happens.

The secondary but more immediate concern is whether the Sword of Damocles hanging would suppress Alibaba's market valuation until further clarity emerges. After all, shareholders have already seen the share price largely stagnating in the past two years.

Fortunately, we get to hear from Maggie Wu, the chief financial officer of Alibaba, speak on the issue during the earnings call:

"We will closely monitor the development of this bill and I think it's important for investors to understand Alibaba's practice and issues raised under this proposed legislation. First, there is an existing framework of the [PCAOB] conduct -- of the [PCAOB] and for its conduct, an inspection of audit companies with Chinese operations. In this regard, we understand that there [have] been ongoing dialogs among the big four accounting firms China's securities regulator DSRC SEC and [PCAOB] [w]ith respect to the types of information that are permitted to be exchanged to issuers with Chinese operations while maintaining compliance with Chinese law. Number two, Alibaba's financial statements are prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and since our inception in 1999, we have been audited by PWC Hong Kong, PWC Hong Kong is the local affiliate of the worldwide PWC's firm and its auditing standards are overseen by the PWC national office in the United States. The integrity of Alibaba's financial statements speaks for itself. We have been an SEC filer since 2014 and hold ourselves to the high standards of transparency. Each year we have received and qualified by the opinion [of] our financial statements from PWC."

That pretty much addresses the concerns in my opinion. In addition, I believe the Trump administration is doing the right thing to protect U.S. investors and agree with the concept of the Act. At the same time, I don't think the lawmakers would do anything to harm the interest of shareholders owning stocks that are already listed on U.S. stock exchanges if they have been complying with the existing regulations.

Furthermore, I'm sure the major shareholders of Alibaba with influence over the White House would advise the policymakers against moves prejudicial to their interests. In any case, there is a three-year period after the enactment of the Act, allowing ample time for the PCAOB and China's regulators to resolve differences and negotiate common grounds.

The risk of government interference is stronger at Amazon than Alibaba

Perhaps a more pertinent question is whether Amazon or Alibaba is at a greater threat of interference from the government as that could affect their operations. A more stringent regulatory regime on games approval has negatively impacted game developers like Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF) and NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) since 2018.

Similarly, in the same year, Chinese regulators tightened rules and heightened the supervision of third-party payment companies including Alibaba's Alipay, Tencent's WeChat Pay, and JD.com's (NASDAQ:JD) JD Pay aimed at leveling the playing field to the advantage of smaller operators. The existing players also were "robbed" of their ability to pocket the gains from investing user deposits as those funds would have to be placed with the central bank.

These developments did not seem to have impeded progress at Ant Financial, the operator of Alipay. A month prior to the changes, Ant Financial raised $14 billion in a funding round, giving the finance unit an implied valuation of $150 billion. In January, Ant Financial was reportedly traded at a $200 billion valuation, based on the price levels transacted privately.

I have thus far not heard of any other government policy that has affected Alibaba in a significant manner. On the other hand, news of Amazon running afoul of the government or the law are surfacing at a higher frequency. For instance, amid the pressures of a spurt in orders, Amazon's safety standards and worker treatment have led to a wave of strikes, prompting the departure of a prominent AWS engineer. Meanwhile, 13 U.S. attorneys general have written to the company requesting data on worker infections and deaths as well as evidence the company is complying with paid sick leave laws.

Its woes weren't limited to pandemic-related issues. The U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee has requested Amazon to explain its usage of third-party sellers' data. The company has also stepped up its protest against the Defense Department on the $10 billion JEDI cloud contract which was awarded to Microsoft (MSFT).

In Amazon's lawsuit filed in November, the company complained that President Donald Trump played a part in steering the contract away from Amazon "to harm his perceived political enemy", Amazon head Jeff Bezos. We do not know what else the president would do that will harm Amazon.

Whereas for Alibaba, Jack Ma has shrewdly avoided clashing with the government and has retired from both executive positions and board chairmanship at the internet titan he co-founded. Alipay has even been roped in by the authorities to play a key role in China's digital currency as I have detailed in Alibaba's Game-Changing Role In China's Digital Currency.

The risk of monopoly-related fallout is stronger at Amazon than Alibaba

There have been warnings of "anti-trust storm clouds" gathering in the Beltway against Big Tech recently. It's not difficult to see that Amazon, Microsoft, and other prominent tech names are gaining market shares amid the measures taken to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. This comes after The Wall Street Journal reported the Justice Department and a group of state attorneys general were progressing well in filing antitrust lawsuits against Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

President Trump himself hinted potential actions "to remedy this illegal situation" of the "total command & control" by Big Tech and social media. Heightened scrutiny would not only hamper their businesses and negatively impact investor sentiment but also potentially thwart their acquisition efforts.

Tencent Holdings, one of China's internet behemoth, saw an antitrust case filed against it withdrawn by a lawyer who lodged the complaint. Despite having a virtual monopoly on China's instant messaging market with its nearly 1.2 billion monthly active users on its flagship WeChat messaging app, the lawyer reportedly said he "felt there was a lack of evidence" in accusing Tencent of a violation of the antitrust law.

The development bodes well for Alibaba with its leading positions in a plethora of sectors including e-commerce, e-payments, cloud computing services, navigation maps, and food delivery. In fact, its large user base came in handy for the Chinese government as the latter sought a solution to determine who is allowed the freedom of movement and who is required to self-quarantine or enter a supervised quarantine facility.

The ubiquitous nature of Alipay and WeChat enabled China to quickly roll out the QR-based health code system across the country. The success of the program reinforced the symbiotic relationship between Big Tech and the government. Any notion that their large clout might cause was greatly diminished.

Investor Takeaway

Amazon was one of my earliest company coverage when I began writing on Seeking Alpha in January 2017. It was months later that my first article on Alibaba was published. Since then, I continue to be very interested in the updates from the two tech giants and read avidly on developments about the duo.

Both companies have executed well, bringing them to what they are today. They have also invested heavily in their future to ensure bright prospects. Despite the narrative around Alibaba becoming more negative, I felt the home bias of American investors might have propelled Amazon's valuation too richly compared to Alibaba.

At the same time, Amazon is not immune to heightened regulatory scrutiny and antitrust concerns. It also faces rising employee displeasure. On the other hand, Alibaba has partnered with the government in a number of areas. A comparison of key financial metrics showed that Alibaba is less "pricey" over Amazon. For investors choosing between the two, Alibaba seems to be the superior option.

