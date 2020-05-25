5 'Battleground' REITs Yielding 10% Or Higher That We're Buying

Our portfolio modeling is based upon extreme vetting in which we carefully underwrite each REIT based on COVID-19-relevant metrics.

Our barbell approach is one in which we stay adequately diversified with an emphasis on long-term value creation.

Our strategy is to screen for value in all property sectors, hoping to capitalize on shares where we see a temporary setback.

Coronavirus has brought the world to a virtual standstill, and as a result many REITs are struggling to maintain their dividend. Some property sectors, such as those that do not rely on social gathering and benefit from work at home, have actually seen profits increase.

As we construct our REIT portfolio intelligently, we look to own shares in these defensive sectors such as data centers, cell towers, manufactured housing, and cold storage. Most all REITs traded down in March due to the coronavirus and these more defensive sectors are positioned to play offense and issue growth capital.

As illustrated above, we designed this COVID-19 property sector scoring model as a means to highlight the safest and riskiest property sectors. At the end of April, these safest property sectors had an average dividend yield of 2.2% and they had increased their average market cap by an average of 12% since January 1st.

Yet, many of the other property sectors are struggling and could see a boom once the COVID-19 crisis is over. Our strategy is to screen for value in all property sectors, hoping to capitalize on shares where we see a temporary setback.

Since January all U.S. equity REITs have lost $22 billion in market capitalization (-18%), compared with all retail REIT that have lost $65 billion in market capitalization (-40%).

Malls lost 48% in market capitalization since January 1 st ($48 billion to $25 billion)

since January 1 ($48 billion to $25 billion) Net lease has lost 35% in market capitalization since January 1 st ($58.5 billion to $38 billion

since January 1 ($58.5 billion to $38 billion Shopping center has lost 39% in market capitalization since January 1st ($56.8 billion to $34.6 billion)

Within the retail sector, most mall REITs have cut or suspended their dividends, and Simon Property (NYSE:SPG), Brookfield Property (BPY) and Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) are the all ones left standing.

A handful of shopping center and net lease REITs have also cut their dividend; yields in the shopping center sector have increased by 63% since January 1st and yields in the net lease sector have increase by 77% since January 1st.

Many REITs have seen their dividend yields soar as a result of the elevated COVID-19 risk and we thought it would be interesting to provide a recap of 5 REITs that we are currently recommending that yield 10% or higher.

Keep in mind that, even though we are recommending these REITs, it does not mean ]the payouts are safe and secure. The reason the shares are trading at bargain levels is the elevated probability of a dividend cut.

In these unprecedented times, 49 REITs have already cut or suspended their dividend, and this makes it challenging to forecast future earnings. Our team has tripled down on research as we are tracking rent collection, liquidity, stress-testing tenant performance, and maintaining close interaction with management.

Thus far we have avoided the landmines and our “Cash is King” portfolio has returned 18.5% since early March. We have been careful not to chase yield, but to maintain strict discipline, recognizing that certain sectors – especially in the mall sector – may never recover their market values.

Our barbell approach is one in which we stay adequately diversified with an emphasis on long-term value creation. We have no desire to market time trades, recognizing that certain business models (i.e., theater and convention hotels) may never return to their former glory.

Most of our picks are in the yellow zone (first chart above) that consists of net lease, industrial, healthcare, and shopping centers. However, we are allocating capital to a few of the red zone names too, recognizing that their business models warrant speculative capital.

Today we are providing you with a list of five REITs that yield 10% or higher. Many of these REITs are considered “battleground” names because of their combination of high yield and enhanced probability of capital appreciation.

5 Battleground REITs Yielding 9% Or Higher

Ladder Capital (LADR) is a commercial mREIT that been extremely volatile of late – shares hit a low of $3.39 on March 3rd and traded as high as $8.14 on March 9th. More recently shares have traded in the $7.50 to $8.00 range (recent close of $7.77).

With a dividend yield of 17.5% Ladder has become a battleground REIT given its tempting valuation and its record as a dividend growth stock. Most commercial REITs have not been able to grow dividends every year, but Ladder has managed to use its multi-cylinder platform to deliver steady growth and income.

However, these unprecedented times make it challenging for Ladder, and although the company as done a great job of maintaining liquidity (i.e., Koch Real Estate Investments providing a $200 million senior secured credit facility backed by existing loans the right to buy more than $30 million of Ladder's common stock), market sentiment remains skeptical given the outsize exposure to midsize landlords with loans ranging $15 million to $25 million.

We have always been attracted to Ladder because of the diversified lending base (190 loans) and sector diversification (multifamily and office are the top categories), yet analysts are seeing more than a 50% decline in earnings in 2020. That puts the company in the direct path of a dividend cut (six-analyst consensus, as per FAST Graph).

Although we sold some shares when they topped $8.00, we maintain a speculative Buy rating. Given the inside ownership and solid experience within the management ranks, we believe that Ladder is well positioned. However, there is succession risk to consider (Brian Harris the CEO with little visibility over his replacement) and we see continued volatility in Q2 and Q3 given the pressure on rent collection.

Arbor Realty (ABR) is another high-yielding commercial mREIT that offers a mouth-watering yielding of 15.1%. While we think there’s a greater than 75% chance that Ladder will cut its dividend, we are not as skeptical as it relates to Arbor.

In a recent article I explained,

unlike other commercial mREITs that are tied heavily to lodging and retail, Arbor has over 90% of its book in senior bridge loans. And approximately 82% of the portfolio is in multifamily assets, which has been the most resilient asset class in all cycles.

Sheltering in place offers tremendous value in the real estate sector and we are bullish that Arbor’s unique approach will provide lasting repeatability in these unprecedented times. As I said in the above-cited piece, "one of the reasons we’ve remained so bullish with ABR before was its predictable track record of dividend growth” - it has increased in every year since 2013. And the CEO recently said the company

will be able to generate consistent quarterly earnings for the balance of the year despite the significant dislocation from the pandemic in large part due to its capital light agency business that generates significant poor earnings and cash flow.

Arbor shares are trading at a 30% discount to normal valuation levels (based on P/FFO) and the payout ratio stands at ~100%. We like the strong insider ownership, but we believe there’s an enhanced probability that the dividend will get cut or at least suspended.

Thus, we are maintaining a speculative weighting (recommendation) given the potential for the dividend to be right-sized.

CoreCivic (CXW) is yet another "battleground" REIT that focuses on the private prison population where roughly 5% of the 2.3 million people incarcerated in the U.S. are housed.

Of course, much of the debate over private prisons is centered around the fact that without prisoners, there would be no rental income to produce dividends for these REITs. Thus, some may have moral concerns over investing in prisons because the investor is essentially being rewarded for incentivized incarceration.

More recently shares in CoreCivic and its direct peer, GEO Group (GEO), have declined due to the fact that the U.S. borders are now closed due to the coronavirus. Recently I spoke with CXW’s CEO, Damon Hininger, and he explained to me that “the biggest impact is the ICE population and asylum seekers have been turned away from the border”.

Hininger told me that most of the contracts have occupancy guarantees so this means that while many property sectors in retail and lodging are seeing drastic rent collection declines, the prison sector has seen “100% rent collection and there are no credit quality issues”.

One of the risks with CoreCivic lately is the fact that it's harder to obtain capital. But Hininger reminded me that the company has $315 million of liquidity and the company paid over $50 million of dividends in April. The company has been focused on reducing capex (around 10% to 15%) that was previously guided at $50 million to $60 million (should drop by $6 million to $7 million).

Also, keep in mind that much of the FFO growth in 2019 ($2.62 per share) was due to a surge in the ICE population as the government was trying to fill up every detention center. That demand has decreased “temporarily” but once the borders open back up again, ICE will need the beds again. (Note: CXW told me that ICE put out guidance reducing occupancy to 75% capacity as it relates to social distancing.)

CoreCivic’s dividend yield is a tempting 15.3%, and while the distributions appear to be well covered by FFO, there’s always a chance the government renegotiates lease contracts.

We maintain a speculative Buy on CXW, give the political headwinds and higher risk payout ratio. Also, capital markets remain challenged.

On Friday I interviewed the CEO of Iron Mountain (IRM), Bill Meaney, and in the rare conversation (available on iREIT on Alpha) he said, “We're a business that has this financial beast and we're deploying a lot of that excess capital after we pay a healthy dividend over to that business.”

He added that the data center business is small, “but it's still driving almost a third of our organic growth which is an income oriented stock 4% EBITDA growth organically is pretty good.”

He went on to say,

People will be storing paper a lot longer than a lot of what I would say companies that are associated with either technology or a specific product, because as they say 97% of that revenue is stuff that we were storing months and even years ago that keeps it's a gift that keeps giving.

I have always been intrigued by the Iron Mountain business model because of the long shelf space of the product. The company has an incredibly high customer retention rate with a current turnover rate of just 2%. In other words, once it receives documents to store, more than 50% of the boxes stay in its facilities for 15 years or longer.

What's more, its pricing power allows the company to generate organic sales growth on those boxes. And as Meaney told me last week, "Project Summit has put several primary measures into place that should improve efficiency and lower costs dramatically”. He added,

… we upsized the size of Project Summit from $250 million to $375 million based on a short few months of digging and rethinking things. I think it also opened our eyes (regarding COVID-19) in different ways that gave us some more opportunity.

I asked about dividend safety and Meaney responded,

[during] the darkest point of this thing we issued our earnings and we also declared our dividend and kept the dividend flat and reaffirmed our confidence in being able to get into that mid 60s AFFO payout ratio without cutting the dividend. … So we feel really good about where we are … and also we have levers to actually reduce our costs associated with activity levels.

Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is around 86% (using FAST Graphs data) and in 2020 analysts forecast AFFO to decline by 3% (six analysts), and more important, the 2021 consensus forecast is for AFFO to grow by 15% (6 analysts). After speaking with Meaney, we remain bullish with this name in which we are maintaining a Strong Spec Buy.

Last on the list is the big bad "battleground" REIT referred to as Simon Property Group (SPG). As I explained at the beginning of this article, “malls lost 48% in market capitalization since January 1st ($48 billion to $25 billion) and the majority of mall REITs have cut or suspended their dividend – except for Simon!

It’s interesting that Simon is the only mall REIT on the high yield REIT list with an A rating. I’ll do some digging, but I’m not sure there is any public company (C-Corp, REIT, or otherwise) with an A rating and that is now yielding a whopping 15.3%.

It seems highly likely (and Mr. Market has already cast his vote) that Simon will cut or suspend its dividend soon. The latest earnings results were better than expected:

Generated $980.6 million (or $2.78 per share) in FFO

Comparable property net operating income was flat compared with 2019 and portfolio-level NOI was nearly identical at -0.2%

Occupancy was healthy at 94.0%

Retailer sales per square feet increased a compelling 6.5%

But remember, that was Q1-20, and the bulk of the damage to the battleship brand was during Q2-20. The CEO, David Simon, scoffed at disclosing the percentage of rents collected in March and April. He “reminded the analyst group that the lease term ultimately dictates what tenants pay over time. Outside of insolvency, he said he expects tenants to pay regardless of collection statistics for one specific period.”

I get it. It’s the “golden rule”: He who has all of the gold, makes up all of the rules.

Now that malls across the country are beginning to reopen, Simon does have some leverage over its tenants, but it also must defend against the wave of retail bankruptcies coming down the tracks that includes two of the largest department store chains, Neiman Marcus (NMG) and J.C. Penney (JCP).

Perhaps instead of the so-called “retail apocalypse” this becomes the “department store apocalypse”, and the question one has to ask is whether Simon will be able to maintain its commanding wide moat advantages (scale and cost of capital) during a cycle in which the department store model is in such a state of rapid decline.

Simon’s balance sheet is healthy, as is evidenced by the strong liquidity profile. The company drew down its revolver, giving it $4 billion of cash with another $4 billion of capacity of needed. To be clear, the only reason I’m maintaining a Spec Buy on the name is because of the SWAN balance sheet and I confident that the Taubman (TCO) deal gets re-traded.

Meanwhile, Simon is holding the dividend close to the vest, just like the rent collection, and of course they are both connected at the hip. There is a chance (albeit modest) that Simon maintains its dividend, but I believe the more likely outcome is that the company reduces the dividend after it determines taxable income for 2020 (deferrals and abatement negotiations and underway).

Note: Maybe I should have become a workout attorney (to make the big bucks)

Nonetheless, when the dust settles (in 2021), we see Simon maintaining its dominance, while the fallout (from the other mall REITs) is likely to get nasty. While there is certain to be a “bloodbath” in Q2, with likely credit downgrades and bankruptcies, Simon should ultimately gain market share and could be one of two mall REITs left standing.

Analysts forecast Simon to grow FFO in 2020 by -20% (nine analysts) and by +12% in 2021 (nine analysts).

In Closing...

Our portfolio modeling is based upon extreme vetting in which we carefully underwrite each REIT based on "COVID-19" relevant metrics that include liquidity, rent collection, diversification (tenant and geographic), property sector, and financial analysis.

In addition, we are conducting interviews with numerous CEOs in order to better understand the company's risk management profile.

During this unprecedented environment we recognize that there are enhanced risks that must be considered, and we remain highly selective, recognizing that outperformance is measured based on long-term IRRs.

I want to thank you for reading this article and I hope readers can appreciate the time and effort undertaken to provide sound reasoning for our recommendations. I wish everyone a safe and healthy Memorial Day!

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

