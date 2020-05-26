Deterioration of the main financial KPIs on a per-store basis confirms a scarce effect of the store closure strategy.

Signet Jewelers (SIG) has been experiencing fundamental deterioration on several fronts for a few years. The business has been hit very hard by the COVID-19 crisis, as it happened to many other retailers.

The very weak fundamentals and the several catalysts triggered by the COVID-19 crisis make it a value trap and attractive short opportunity.

Deteriorating fundamentals

Signet Jewelers' fundamentals have been deteriorating for several years. A quick snapshot at key financial KPIs disclosed in the most recent 10-K clearly confirm a poor performance over the years:

Source: 2020 10-K

Signet’s business has experienced shrinking revenue and margins since 2016, posting a 6.3% decline in revenue since 2016 and a decline in operating income of 77%.

To be fair, there are some items such as goodwill and intangible impairments that somehow distort the real profitability picture in 2020 and 2019. These items amounted to $47.7 million in 2020 and $735.4 million in 2019:

Source: 2020 10-K

I think an adjusted operating income metric that reflects Signet's profitability more accurately can exclude these costs.

Source: Author's calculations based on data from filings

However, operating income excluding impairments declined by 73% since 2017, another confirmation of long-term deterioration of fundamentals.

Signet seems to have adopted the same unsuccessful strategy that many retailers have used before, trying to shrink its way into better profitability by reducing its store base.

The number of locations has been in decline since 2017:

Source: Author's elaboration based on data from filings

Decline across all geographies

An additional sign of weakness is that Signet’s store base has shrunk in all geographies (with the exception of the Channel Islands, insignificant in size), which highlights how big and widespread the issue is.

The number of locations topped in 2015 in Puerto Rico, in 2016 in Canada and Ireland, and in 2017 in the United States and United Kingdom.

Source: Author's elaboration based on data from filings

The consistent trends across markets help exclude the possibility that Signet’s troubles could be related to local issues in specific markets. There is evidence of a global deterioration with only a few minor differences in terms of size and timing of the decline among the markets.

Below-industry growth

According to sources cited by the management itself, Signet Jewelers’ revenue trends are much worse than the industry average. In the most recent annual report we can read some statistics:

Signet operates in the US, Canada and UK markets. US According to the US Bureau of Economic Analysis, the total jewelry and watch market was approximately $78 billion at the end of 2019, an increase of 1% from the prior year. This implies a Signet jewelry market share of approximately 7%. Since 2009, the industry average annual growth rate is 2.7%. Around 82% of the market is represented by jewelry, with the balance being attributable to watches. According to the latest data from the US Labor Department, there were 19,800 jewelry stores in the country, down 2.0% from the prior year.

Canada The jewelry market in Canada, according to the latest data available to Signet from Euromonitor, has grown steadily over the past five years, rising to an estimated C$8.2 billion in 2018. This represents an increase of 2.9% from the prior year. UK In the UK, the jewelry and watch market was estimated at about £5.9 billion in 2019, up approximately 3.5% from the prior year, according to Mintel. Growth, per Mintel, was driven by demand for luxury watches and demi-fine jewelry. Self-purchasing among young women and gifting among men represent the largest parts of the precious jewelry market.

This means that Signet’s revenue is shrinking in a market that still grows at around 3% per year, which highlights significant relative weakness.

Scarce effectiveness of strategic closures

The need to optimize the store base by reducing it at a pace of 4% - 6% per year usually doesn’t characterize healthy retailers. We have plenty of examples of retailers in other categories where this strategy hasn’t helped stop the inexorable decline. Let’s think about Sears, JC Penney (JCP) or Bed Bath and Beyond (BBBY), to name a few.

Signet Jewelers is no exception and we can easily see why by analyzing some financial KPIs on a per-store basis:

Source: Author's calculations based on data from filings

• Revenue per store has improved since 2017, which confirms that the company has been focusing on closing the less productive stores in terms of sales. Revenue per store increased by roughly 10% since 2017.

• Gross profit per store has also increased by around 8%, confirming the optimization.

• The main troubles come from the SG&A side, which have increased by 17% since 2017.

• Even excluding impairments, operating income per store has deteriorated to $64k per store, down from $207k in 2017.

There has been no improvement in-store performance as a result of store closures, which confirms a truth we have seen several times in the retail space – It’s extremely difficult for retailers to shrink their way into profitability.

A bad business even before the COVID-19 crisis

Signet’s business has been in decline for a few years and even before the COVID-19 crisis, it was producing economic losses. For those who don’t have this concept fresh in mind, economic losses are generated when a company is not earning its cost of capital. To see this, we can calculate Signet’s Invested Capital and NOPAT (net operating profit after tax) and use them to estimate the company’s ROIC.

The calculation is based on the most recent annual results:

Source: Author's calculations based on data from filings

Some notes on the calculations above:

• To calculate the invested capital I used the operating approach but excluded goodwill;

• The calculation of NOPAT is based on my estimate of adjusted operating income, which excludes goodwill and intangibles impairments;

• I used 27% as a tax rate to reflect a scenario of increasing taxes in the United States after a reversal of Trump’s tax reform, which will be likely under a democratic administration.

Based on the calculations above, Signet’s ROIC is just 5.11%, well below any reasonable estimate of cost of capital for a cyclical, leveraged and risky business like Signet Jewelers.

Customer finance remains a wild card

Signet has always had a troubled relationship with consumer finance. Between 2016 and 2018, credit sales were declining from very high levels while net bad debt expense was increasing, highlighting a deterioration of the credit portfolio:

Source: 2018 annual report

In Q2 2018, as they entered into partnerships with investors such as CarVal and Castlelake to effectively move the credit risk onto its partners, Signet has started to classify non-prime accounts receivable as “held for sale” and doesn’t record bad debt expense anymore.

Source: 2018 10-K

This means that we don’t have a clear indicator of the performance of the credit portfolio anymore.

More in general, Signet has a series of partnerships with financial institutions to provide credit to customers and get it off the balance sheet:

• A partnership with Comenity Bank, which provides credit and services to the Zales and Piercing Pagoda banners and to prime-only credit quality customers for Kay and Jared banners.

• A partnership with Genesis Financial Solutions, which provides a second look program for applicants declined by Comenity Bank.

• Until recently, a partnership with CarVal and Castlelake, who would buy the non-prime receivables.

This can be checked in the most recent annual report:

The problem of these partnerships for the sale of sub-prime receivables is that the terms seem to be quite favorable to the partners in case of bad performance. In the annual report it’s disclosed the following:

In conjunction with the sale of the majority of Signet’s non-prime in-house accounts receivable to CarVal and Castlelake (collectively, the “Investors”), beginning in June 2018, the Investors began purchasing the majority of forward flow receivables of Signet’s non-prime credit from Signet for a five-year term. As previously disclosed, the Investors have a right to terminate the purchase of the forward flow receivables if the realized yield falls below an agreed upon threshold measured at certain contractual measurement dates.

In other words, in troubled times, the credit partners can terminate the purchase of the receivables. The conditions for terminating the partnerships were in place already in December 2019, when one of the partners, CarVal, decided to terminate the agreement:

As of the most recent contractual measurement date, December 31, 2019, the realized yield for the forward flow receivables was below the agreed upon threshold, which gave the Investors the right to terminate. On March 23, 2020, CarVal provided notice to the Company that it was terminating the agreement effective the same day. In the notice of termination, CarVal stated that it is willing to provide a 30-day purchase facility at substantially the same terms as the terminated agreement, but for a fixed term of 30 days from March 23, 2020. Signet is in discussions with CarVal regarding such transition agreement. Castlelake has informed Signet that, subject to their reservation of rights, they do not currently intend to terminate their agreement. On March 25, 2020, Castlelake and Signet entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding (“MOU”) regarding the parties’ shared interest in a potential definitive agreement whereby Castlelake would purchase 100% of the funding obligations on the forward flow and add on purchases on a go-forward basis. The above developments have no impact on the sale of the non-prime in-house accounts receivable completed in June 2018 and only applies to future forward flow receivables on a go-forward basis, which represented approximately 7% of Signet’s Fiscal 2020 revenue. Signet’s agreement with the credit servicer, Genesis, remains in place. Signet believes that the termination by CarVal will not have a material adverse impact on its financial condition or results of operations.

Here is the paragraph on the 10-K:

Source: 2020 10-K

Some important considerations from an investor’s perspective:

• The quality of the credit portfolio, as measured by the realized yield for the forward flow receivables was already declining well before the Covid-19 crisis, giving the credit partners the right to terminate the partnership. As disclosed by the company itself, CarVal decided to terminate based on poor performance according to the measurement in December 2019, well before the Covid-19 crisis hit Signet’s markets.

• The option to terminate these contracts prematurely is still there and can lead to a sharp increase in leverage.

Besides the obvious negative impact on sales, the Covid-19 crisis will have some consequences on the quality of the credit portfolio as well:

• Fewer customers are going to get financing and many applicants will be declined by Comenity Bank as their status has fallen from prime to sub-prime during the crisis.

The result is a dangerous combination of lower sales and a larger percentage of sub-prime customers, with the risk that Castlelake may terminate the partnership with Signet due to the deteriorated quality of the credit portfolio. This means multiple factors affecting Signets leverage at the same time.

The balance sheet will get much more leveraged

The most recent annual report shows that Signet has loans and overdraft of $95.6m, short-term operating lease liabilities totaling $338.2m, long-term debt totaling $515.9m and operating lease liabilities for a total amount of $1,437.7m. This amounts to a total financial debt of $2,387.4. However, for the total leverage, we also need to add $697m in accrued expenses and other liabilities of $116.6m, plus $32.9m of tax liabilities.

If we focus on the short-term side, Signet has $1,396.4m in total current liabilities excluding deferred revenue.

Source: 2020 10-K

The company also gave us an update on what happened after the end of the reporting period on February 1st. According to the most recent filings:

On March 19, 2020, the Company elected to access an additional $900 million on the ABL Revolving Facility. At the time of draw down, the Company had more than $1.2 billion in cash and approximately $292 million available on the ABL Revolving Facility.

Signet barely has the liquid resources to deal with short-term liabilities and will probably have to tap secondary sources of liquidity to deal with the additional losses, such as dumping inventory at a loss, which will have a further impact on the business’ health.

Moreover, the quality of the credit portfolio has been already impaired, and credit sales, which still account for almost half of the total, will suffer significantly.

Regarding financial debt, Signet's luckily doesn't have big maturities in the near term:

Source: 2020 10-K

However, non-financial liabilities remain high and the recent increase in leverage to deal with the COVID-19 crisis will further decrease the quality of the balance sheet. Moreover, the recent access to the ABL revolving facility places some restrictions on additional debt the company can raise, and to the divestitures Signet can make. This is disclosed on page 108 of the 10-K:

Source: 2020 10-K

This places further uncertainty on the company's ability to raise additional debt or divest some assets if needed, for example in case of a shock to credit sales or in case its credit partners decide to terminate the contract or downsize their involvement.

Some Thoughts on Valuation

Some investors would argue that Signet is an attractive turnaround play considering the current valuation at just 7.3x LTM earnings, a valuation that surely assumes a further fundamental deterioration.

However, a rebound of margins even to the already low levels of Fiscal 2020 is extremely unlikely due to the permanent damage of the COVID-19. Besides the lost sales and less favorable consumer credit conditions potentially affecting future sales, Signet is experiencing increased leverage and interest expense due to negative free cash flows of the past few months. Just due to the $900 million accessed via the ABL revolving facility at a 2.8% interest rate, Signet will have to face an increase in interest expense of $25.2 million. Other conditions held equal, this means that interest expense alone would be above $60 million this year (it was $35.6m in Fiscal 2020). Or close to $70 million if the company decides to tap the remaining $292 million available in the ABL facility, a likely outcome considering the sharp losses generated during the lockdown.

Source: 2020 10-K

As I have already shown, Signet has been generating economic losses for a while, which means the business is currently destroying value rather than generating some. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, economic losses will turn into accounting losses and negative FCF. With the deteriorating balance sheet, falling margins and the increasing leverage driving interest payment up, I don't think the company will go back to profitability anytime soon. This has happened on top of long-term fundamental deterioration, accelerating the business' decline.

Even assuming an unlikely return to small accounting operating profits a few quarters or years from now, Signet's business has started to destroy wealth by generating economic losses well before the COVID-19 crisis and will continue to do so even in a moderately optimistic scenario. Moreover, operating profit is going to be pressured by the increased interest expense for the foreseeable future.

As I expect the company to continue to destroy value and even generate accounting losses for a while, I think the best approach here is to assume that the going concern (the operating business) is not worth anything and that the best estimate of Signet's value here is its liquidation value. In the table below, I show my estimates for the liquidation value of Signet's assets and compare it to the value of liabilities.

• For current assets, I estimate the liquidation value based on rule-of-thumb valuation methodologies used by Graham and Dodd, who used to value inventories at 67% of their book value, and accounts receivable and other current assets at 80% of their book value.

• For non-current assets, such as property, plants and equipment, intangible assets and other non-current assets, Graham and Dodd used to apply very large discounts to the book value of these assets. I applied only a 20% discount assuming that Signet's properties, brands and other assets would retain most of their book value in the eyes of a potential acquirer.

Author's calculations based on data from the most recent 10-K

I used the value of cash as it's reported on the balance sheet as of February 1st. I didn't use the information provided in the note regarding the ABL revolving facility. That's because the higher cash accessed corresponds to higher debt, so the net impact on liquidation value would be zero.

With an estimated total asset value of $4,625.88 million in case of liquidation, and total liabilities amounting to $4,459.5 million, my estimate for Signet's liquidation value if the business was liquidated right now is just $166.38 million.

This compares to a current market cap of around $532m. Even assuming no negative cash flows to worsen the situation, Signet would have around 70% downside based on liquidation value.

However, there are currently no rumors nor indications from the management that the business may be liquidated soon, as the management is still trying to right the ship. What we know is that this quarter Signet will generate large losses which will lead to a poor year in terms of income and FCF generation. With 80% to 90% of the stores closed or experiencing very soft levels of traffic, I expect Signet's FCF in the first half of the year to be around a negative $150-$200 million, which could push Signet's liquidation value into negative territory. Any weakness in foot traffic and sales protracting beyond the first two quarters of 2020 or problems with customer credit would put Signet in a difficult situation. Liquidation value would suffer from additional losses/negative FCF, and dealing with current liabilities and the additional debt recently raised could become harder.

That's why I have a first target price of around $3.05 (for a 70% downside), with further downside potential if losses keep damaging the balance sheet or another bearish catalyst among the ones I mentioned hits the business.

Technicals and final comments

Signet is operating in one of the sectors most hit by the COVID-19 crisis. While the market as a whole has traded higher on the massive monetary and fiscal stimulus, Signet stock has underperformed and depicted a rising wedge formation at the bottom of the sharp decline of February/March.

Source: Tradingview.com

I don’t think we will have to wait until the earnings release in June to determine whether the stock will break up or down. In these conditions, a sharp move higher could happen due to the high volatility and the ongoing narrative related to COVID-19. However, the constant fundamental deterioration, the poor balance sheet and the abundance of strong bearish catalysts make it a value trap with limited long-term upside.

To understand the potential bearish catalysts that would steepen the decline it's worth mentioning that difficult access to enough credit, covenant restricting asset sales or debt raises, problems in the customer finance segment or COVID-related sales and traffic weakness protracting for more months would all pose a very strong threat to Signet’s business in the future.

Trading Technicalities

As we can imagine, Signet Jewelers is not paying its dividend on the common stock, so shorting the stock would not require paying the dividend.

The short interest is quite high at 31%, so depending on the broker involved, there could be a significant cost in borrowing the shares. I pay 6.95% borrow fee with my broker, which is acceptable considering the potential downside. Borrow rates of 15%-20% or more would make this short less attractive at these levels.

The stock is quite volatile, so any stop-loss would have to leave significant room for ordinary fluctuations. I will place my stop-loss around $16.50, as ugly as it would look to leave room to 60% upside from the current prices of $10.12 (as I am writing this) because it's a technically relevant level that is unlikely to be reached without real hopes of a turnaround. However, I think it would make sense to reduce the short if the stock closes the gap at $12.6 and starts to trade higher from there.

A trade via put options may also make sense for some investors, but I won't discuss the technicalities of that in this article.

I generally don't put more than 5% of my portfolio in any short idea, and won't in this case either.

Risks to the bearish thesis

We are living in a period when Fed policies seem to have taken a predominant role in determining the direction of financial markets and the availability of liquidity often determines the fate of companies and competition among firms. If Signet is able to raise equity and/or debt to face the increased liabilities and deal with the drain created by the negative FCF, the company could survive and hope for a turnaround later in the years.

Moreover, governments in some of the world's main economies, including the United States, seem to be willing to increase debt to finance government spending to support the economy. This could boost consumer spending and have the effect of a "rising tide that lifts all the boats", including companies with poor fundamentals. This would help Signet survive for longer, or even spark a potential turnaround.

The right execution and some luck could lead to an optimization of the store fleet and a return to sustainable accounting and economic profits. However, as I showed, the experience of the past few years suggests that store fleet optimization hasn't worked well in optimizing profitability, and there are no good reasons to assume that this strategy will lead to different results now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in SIG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.