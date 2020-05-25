Summary

SolarWinds reported a strong Q1 with revenue growing 15% to $248.5 million, well above expectations for $240 million.

Management provided Q2 guidance which only calls for 4-8% revenue growth, a big deceleration from Q1.

Economic headwinds from the global pandemic combined with a new subscription pricing model aimed at reducing license revenue could be a several quarter growth impediment.

Valuation seems about right a ~7.4x forward revenue for a company who will see revenue decelerate for the next several quarters.