SolarWinds: The Winds Will Change To Lower Revenue Growth For The Next Several Quarters
SolarWinds reported a strong Q1 with revenue growing 15% to $248.5 million, well above expectations for $240 million.
Management provided Q2 guidance which only calls for 4-8% revenue growth, a big deceleration from Q1.
Economic headwinds from the global pandemic combined with a new subscription pricing model aimed at reducing license revenue could be a several quarter growth impediment.
Valuation seems about right a ~7.4x forward revenue for a company who will see revenue decelerate for the next several quarters.
