The Return Of Starbucks Begins

About: Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)
by: Mark Roussin
Summary

China and US stores, the company's two largest markets are almost fully open under modified hours.

The company saw 80% of prior year same-store sales recovered in China and 60-65% prior year same-store sales recovered in the US.

The company has a set of "action plans" to help the company adapt to this post-COVID environment, including adding more drive-thru options.

Over the course of the last week, shares of Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) rose nearly 5% as the company moved to open more stores that were previously shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The