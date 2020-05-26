Crude oil is the energy commodity that powers the world. The price of nearby crude oil rose to its high in 2020 in early January when brief hostilities between the US and Iran broke out in Iraq. The price of nearby NYMEX West Texas Intermediate futures rose to a high of $65.65 per barrel, and Brent futures reached $71.99.

The spread between the two benchmark grades of crude oil can be volatile. Since 2010, Brent has mostly traded at a premium to the WTI. However, over the past decades, WTI often was at a higher price than the Brent futures.

The Brent-WTI spread is a location, quality, and political risk differential in the oil market. The United States Oil Fund (USO) tracks the price of WTI futures while the United States Brent Oil Fund (BNO) follows the Brent futures price. The spread between the Brent and WTI prices can provide clues about the price direction of crude oil.

There are many grades of crude oil around the globe. Other petroleum grades trade at premiums or discounts to the WTI and Brent benchmarks.

WTI is a lighter and sweeter grade

West Texas Intermediate crude oil is the pricing mechanism for approximately one-third of the world’s crude oil consumers and producers. WTI is a light and sweet crude oil, meaning that it has a lower sulfur content of around 0.24% compared with Brent crude oil. The API gravity of WTI crude oil is 39.6. Oil gravity rates on a scale of 10 to 70. If the API is higher than 10, it will float on water, below 10, the oil sinks. WTI is a preferable grade of crude oil for processing into gasoline.

WTI futures trade on the New York Mercantile Exchange division of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. The delivery point for the NYMEX crude oil is in Cushing, Oklahoma. Cushing is a hub for intersecting pipelines and shortage facilities with access to refiners and suppliers of the energy commodity. WTI is the crude oil that comes from North America. Over recent years, the US has been the world’s leading producer of the energy commodity.

Brent is the input for distillate products

The Brent North Sea crude oil benchmark is the pricing mechanism for approximately two-thirds of the world’s oil. Production from Europe, Russia, Africa, and the Middle East employs the Brent benchmark. Brent is also a sweet crude oil, but it is less sweet than WTI as it has a 0.37% sulfur content. Brent’s API gravity is close to WTI at 38. Brent is the preferable crude oil for refining into distillate products like heating oil, jet, and diesel fuels.

Brent futures trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. Since 2010, Brent has mostly traded at a premium to WTI crude oil.

A location, quality, and a political risk spread

The differential between WTI and Brent crude oil is three spreads within one. Since WTI comes from North America and Brent from the North Sea, it is a location spread. The location differentials can be significant as transporting WTI or Brent to consumers worldwide by ocean vessels involves freight costs from each production point.

The price differences also reflect the grades of crude oil. WTI is slightly lighter and sweeter with lower sulfur content, while Brent has a marginally lower API gravity.

Meanwhile, perhaps the most significant difference comes from the sensitivity to geopolitical events. The Middle East is home to over half the world’s crude oil reserves, and it tends to be the most turbulent region in the world.

The quarterly chart shows that the Brent premium traded to a high of $27.64 per barrel over WTI in 2011 during the height of the Arab Spring that swept political change across the Middle East. Political uncertainty in the region creates supply concerns for consumers around the world. When the Brent premium rises, it tends to be a supportive factor for the price of both Brent and WTI crude oil. Therefore, Brent futures tend to be highly sensitive to geopolitical events, while WTI futures have less sensitivity. Hostilities in the Middle East always have the potential to disrupt production, refining, or logistical routes. In the US, price is the determining factor when it comes to production and refining levels.

The WTI-Brent spread declines for three reasons

In 2020, we have witnessed lots of price action in the crude oil arena. The year started with hostilities between the US and Iran in Iraq, which lifted the prices of Brent and WTI crude oil. In January, the Brent premium rose to a high of $6.67 per barrel.

The chart of nearby WTI minus Brent futures highlights the rise of the Brent premium in January. When OPEC and Russia decided to flood the world with crude oil in early March, the pressure on the price of Brent crude oil sent the premium to a low of 17 cents during the week of March 16. As the price of both benchmarks fell, the spread became highly volatile.

Brent is a seaborne crude oil, and WTI travels by pipelines. The lack of storage sent the price of nearby WTI futures into negative territory for the first time on April 20. The wild trading conditions when WTI fell to around $40 below zero in a case of petroleum hot potato, sent the differential to an $11.52 premium for nearby Brent over WTI. Brent crude rolls to the next active month on the last day of the month. On April 1, Brent was already trading June futures which fell to at low of $16 while the NYMEX June contract’s low was around the $6.50 level. June Brent and WTI never traded in negative territory.

Since then, Brent’s premium has been shrinking. OPEC, Russia, and other world producers cut output by 9.7 million barrels per day in April. The Saudis are adding another one million barrels to the cut starting on June 1 with other producing nations in the Middle East increasing their quotas. They are also pushing to extend the production cuts past the initial two-month period. At the same time, US production has been dropping like a stone. In mid-March, US output rose to a record 13.1 million barrels per day, as of May 8 it fell by 1.5 million to 11.6 million. The number of oil rigs operating in the US stood at 258 as of May 15 compared to 802 last year. The spread between the two benchmarks has moved from an $11.52 premium for Brent on April 20 to around a $2.00 premium as of May 22. The move in the spread reflects a more significant cut in Brent than WTI crude oil. Gasoline is the most ubiquitous oil product. The summer months are the peak of the annual season of demand for driving. The economy is slowing reopening. The spread is likely telling us that the demand for WTI is rising relative to Brent at a time when US output is falling. Moreover, the potential for bankruptcies of debt-laden US oil companies could weigh on output, pushing the price of WTI back to a premium above the Brent benchmark. Before the Arab Spring in 2010 and when the US was not the leading world producer of the energy commodity, WTI typically traded at a small premium to Brent.

The three reasons for the shift in the Brent-WTI premium are the decline in US production because of low prices, the potential for fewer oil producers in the US, and calm in the Middle East as the world’s focus has shifted to fighting a common enemy, Coronavirus.

USO and BNO are short-term products that reflect each grade of crude oil

Crude oil has made a dramatic comeback with the price of nearby WTI futures rising from negative territory to $33 per barrel as of May 19. Brent futures rose from a low of $16 on April 20 to over $35 per barrel on May 19. However, both crude oil grades are under half the prices they were trading at in early January.

The global pandemic and its impact on world economies have changed the fundamental equation for the energy commodity. As producers search for a level of output that balances demand, we are likely to see lots of volatility in the prices of both WTI and Brent. The Brent premium tends to decline when the price of oil falls. The recent narrowing of the differential could be telling us that the recovery to over $30 per barrel on both benchmarks could run out of steam on the upside. In the current environment, there are no guarantees that the past price patterns will repeat and cause the rally to stall. The demand for the energy commodity continues to be the primary concern; if it returns at a time when production is falling, we could see a continuation of the recovery. On the other hand, new outbreaks of Coronavirus that cause the demand to decline could send oil prices back to far lower levels.

Meanwhile, the last significant deflationary spiral in the crude oil market occurred in 2008 when the price fell from $147.27 on NYMEX WTI futures to $32.48, a decline of 78.1%. During that period, Brent fell from $146.08 to $36.61 or 74.9%. WTI and Brent rose to highs over $100 per barrel in 2011 after government and central bank stimulus fueled a bullish landscape for most commodities, including crude oil.

To confuse matters, Brent was trading at a discount to WTI in early 2008, with the discount reaching a high of $6.33 per barrel. In 2011 and 2012, as the price of crude oil recovered, the Brent premium exploded to its all-time high at over $27 per barrel. The rise in crude oil was a function of both the inflationary pressures on commodities prices and the geopolitical ramifications of the Arab Spring.

In the coming years, we could see a reversal of fortune if inflationary pressures flare, the Middle East remains stable, and US bankruptcies lead to lower production. We could see the price of WTI continue to climb and rise to a premium to Brent for a prolonged period. Time will tell, but the global pandemic looks like it is causing a significant rebalancing in the crude oil market for all consumers and producers on our planet.

Another issue to watch will be the upcoming November US Presidential election. The incumbent will favor the status quo when it comes to US production, which he views as a matter of national security. Democrats favor a “Green New Deal” that could increase regulations and cause production levels in the US to decline dramatically, starting in early 2021.

The bottom line is that we need to fasten our seatbelts and prepare for a prolonged period of two-way volatility in the crude oil futures market, which includes wide price variance in the Brent-WTI spread.

The direct route for risk positions in either of the petroleum benchmarks is via the futures and futures options that trade on the NYMEX for WTI, and the Intercontinental Exchange for Brent. For short-term trading, the United States Oil Fund (USO) and United States Brent Oil Fund seek to replicate the price action in the two crude oil futures arenas.

The fund summary USO includes:

USO has net assets of $3.49 billion, trades an average of over 22.2 million shares each day, and charges a 0.79% expense ratio. The administrators of USO made significant changes to the ETF’s composition since the price of crude oil fell to negative territory in April. The product now holds a portfolio of NYMEX crude oil futures contracts and derivative products that move higher and lower with the price of WTI crude oil.

The fund summary for BNO states:

BNO has net assets of $268.58 million, trades an average of over 2.6 million shares each day, and charges a 0.90% expense ratio.

The USO and BNO products provide alternatives to the WTI and Brent futures contracts for those who do not trade futures. If April 20, 2020, taught us anything, it was to expect the unexpected. Keep an eye on the Brent-WTI spread; it has been falling as the price of oil recovers, which is not the typical pattern over the past decades. We could be in a period where previous assumptions in the oil market will no longer hold.

