Sales have been increasing every month since February. and May looks to be even stronger than April.

CEO Marvin Ellison continues to make vast improvements that are beginning to show in the company results.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) released Q1 earnings last week that confirmed the surge in the business many expected. Not only were many of us expecting a surge, but Lowe's results also surpassed even the highest of expectations. Since taking over the CEO reigns in July 2018, shares of LOW have increased nearly 30% under CEO Marvin Ellison's leadership. The new CEO continues to put his fingerprints all over the company, which is helping close the gap on industry leader Home Depot (HD).

Q1 Results Impressed Across The Board

During the first quarter, which was impacted by the COVID-19 impact, saw an impressive increase of 11.2% to same-store sales. This was a massive increase from the 3.2% comp number they posted in the prior year. The company saw a huge uptick due to the shelter in place restrictions that led to more DIY projects.

The uptick in sales was driven by a higher number of customer transactions by 1.2%, which saw a higher average ticket of 9.2%. Online sales also saw a huge increase due to the pandemic, as lowes.com sales increased 80% overall. This amounted to 8% of total sales.

One interesting point that was made by management on the earnings call was the impact the pandemic was having on their rural store locations. Rural area locations, which account for 25% of stores, outperformed the company comp number by over 250 basis points.

Across the board, results were mainly positive. Operating income increased 40%, with operating margins up over 200 basis points. EBITDA increased 35% and adjusted EPS was up 45%.

The Home Improvement Duopoly Gap Is Closing

For years now, the home improvement sector has been dominated by Home Depot and Lowe's. HD has long been and continues to be the gold standard in the sector, but the enhancements made by CEO Marvin Ellison over the past twenty-three months have been impressive.

Here is a look at how the HD quarter compared to that of Lowe's.

Lowe's almost doubled up HD in comp sales during the quarter, which was rather surprising, considering HD tends to lead in most categories. One common theme with HD is how efficient they operate their business, which is a large focus area for Mr. Ellison.

This is where LOW has been able to close the gap as they have improved both gross and operating margins while reducing costs. The company saw EBITDA increase 35% during the quarter.

Looking Ahead

The company has made great strides under the leadership of Marvin Ellison, which has been a positive change from prior leadership. The HD background of Mr. Ellison has played a large role in the turnaround of the company.

In addition to reducing costs and gaining efficiencies, the company has made great stride in e-commerce and buy online pick up in store sales. The company continues to look to appeal more to professionals as well.

The company could face some tailwinds from the upcoming hurricane season, which according to NOAA, is supposed to be more active than usual.

Lowe's repurchased 9.6 million shares or $947 million during the quarter, but they do not expect any further buybacks the remainder of the year. Management stated that they will.

Investor Takeaway

As Q1 results have come in strong and hurricane season expected to be stronger than normal, which, unfortunately, due to the circumstances, tends to see an uptick in home improvement business, future estimates are rising.

FAST Graphs is estimating 2021 adjusted EPS to be $7.19, which equates to Lowe's trading at a forward P/E 17x. This is drastically below the company's five-year average P/E of 21x.

Coming off the strong quarter, which has seen rising sales every month since February. April sales were 20% higher than a year ago, and through last week, May sales appear to be even stronger, according to management.

In addition, the company yields a dividend of 1.8%, which has been increased an average of 20% over the course of the past five years. The company continues to be in a growth mode all while strongly growing its dividend 57 consecutive years, making it a rare dividend champion.

In the coming weeks, US/China tensions appear to be gaining steam yet again, which could result in a market pullback. As such, Lowe's is a name to keep on your watch list as current levels appear attractive.

Note: I hope you all enjoyed the article and found it informative. As always, I look forward to reading and responding to your comments below and feel free to leave any feedback. Happy Investing!

Author's Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. I have no knowledge of your individual goals as an investor, and I ask that you complete your own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.

