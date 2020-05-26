Selling naked puts against it generates income while giving you a chance to own the stock at value levels.

It is a value play, thanks to the COVID-19 crisis.

Options are thought of as risky and exotic by conservative investors, but we have long used them both as hedges to our portfolios and to generate income. We've always preferred cash-secured puts to covered calls because we aren't required to hold the underlying stock to generate income.

The stocks we select are very specific. We never select growth stocks because, while the volatility makes for good premiums, we do not want to get a stock put to us when a company announces its growth is flagging.

Hence, we prefer value or GARP stocks, so that we receive a stock at below intrinsic value. Patience rewards.

We are investors, not gamblers. That requires a disciplined approach towards selling naked puts.

Thesis

Fast-casual restaurants are great businesses to own stocks of. The trend is our friend in fast-casual because these places combine the best of two worlds, and thus attract patrons from both worlds.

Patrons value their time, particularly if they are grabbing lunch during work hours. The ability of a chain to deliver food quickly is what has driven the great brands like McDonald's Corporation (MCD) for decades.

Patrons also value a place to sit down and eat. Most people don't like to eat a full meal standing up, or sitting on a curb. They want to sit down but not have to wait for the complexity of a dining experience that includes waiters - especially the "wait" part of "waiters".

Patrons also know what to expect when they go to fast-casual, and the uniformity of fast-casual experience delivers on expectations via consistency.

Finally, the price point is acceptable to those who seek an upgrade from fast food chains, and to those who just like to sit down.

The food is not only consistent, but it tends to satisfy most people. Thus, patrons get close to the speed of the fast food world while getting a more expensive, but fuller meal, should one desire it.

The price point also allows these restaurants to do well all year long. Now, with the coronavirus starting to abate, we expect to see pent-up demand to just get out of the house. However, due to reduced employment income, the demand will first be seen at fast-casual restaurants like Denny's Corporation (DENN).

DENN stock was sold off from $20 per share all the way down to $4.50 at its nadir - more than 75%. It has since recovered to $10.62 as of last Friday.

Valuation Rules

What do we consider a value stock? Does DENN stock qualify?

Fast-casual restaurants, in our experience, generally provide returns that are in line with PEG ratios. Thus, we stick with the Peter Lynch model of a PEG ratio of 1.0 being the threshold for value, where the growth rate is that estimated by analysts over the next five years.

DENN stock trades at 6x TTM diluted EPS of $1.84 per share. Analysts project 5-year annualized growth at 9%, giving DENN stock a PEG ratio of just 0.66.

Risks

The biggest near-term risk is that Denny's will not see increased or pent-up demand when the country reopens. We just don't know what kind of disposable income its target demographic has on hand. Do people have that income, and if so, is this where they will spend at least some of it? If not, revenue may be severely damaged in the near term. We may be wrong about how long this crisis will impact fast-casual restaurants, and it's possible the whole country might shut down again. Patrons may even be fearful of returning for a long time.

Over the longer term, this is a very competitive space. Applebee's, IHOP, Maggiano's, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) are just a few names that will be perpetual thorns in Denny's side.

We are still not entirely out of the woods regarding the supply chain. If it is interrupted, commodity costs will rise, which makes its food production more expensive. If the supply chain fails, there would be a shortage of product, and force restaurants to either close or raise prices. Commodity costs in general may rise anyway, as demand returns to the markets, making food more expensive to buy.

A significant issue is that Denny's is a franchised model company. If franchises do not get back to business and do not locally advertise the safety and accessibility of its restaurants, that juicy royalty revenue could be severely damaged. Some franchises may even fail if they cannot pay their debt during the crisis.

Actionable Conclusion

What puts can we sell with DENN stock at $10.62 as of Friday's close?

The July $10 puts are going for about $1 each. Earning more than 10% in about 7 weeks is an astonishingly generous premium.

If DENN shares are put to you, you will be buying DENN stock at the equivalent of $9 per share, which is about a 16% discount from even this low price.

For those who want to wait a little bit longer to see how the economy shakes out, the August $10 puts are also going for about $1.50.

If put to you, you will be buying DENN stock at the equivalent of $8.50 per share, a discount of more than 22% from this point, and you'll own DENN stock at a P/E of 4.6 - which is ridiculously cheap.

Finally, for the most conservative choice, November $10 puts sell for about $2.15 each.

You first earn 21% on your money, and in the process, you'd be hedging your DENN stock bet all the way down to $7.85 per share, and owning it at just 4.2x TTM earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.