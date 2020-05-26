Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) has posted robust quarterly results and is now looking better prepared than ever to face the downturn. The collapse in oil prices will hurt the company's profits and cash flows. But its earnings will get some support from cost reduction efforts and efficiency gains. Armed with enhanced crude oil hedges, ample liquidity, and one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry, I think Pioneer Natural Resources can withstand the turmoil and emerge stronger at the end.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

Pioneer Natural Resources has recently reported better-than-expected financial results for the first quarter. Previously, I wrote that Pioneer Natural Resources might report weak production numbers as the company started reducing drilling activity from March in response to the dip in oil prices. But its actual production came in at 375,000 boe per day, including oil production of 223,000 bpd, both of which exceeded the mid-point of the company's guidance by around 6,500 boepd and 1,000 bpd, respectively. The total production increased by 17% and oil production rose by 10% on a year-over-year basis.

However, Pioneer Natural Resources posted a 15% drop in realized prices for commodities on an oil equivalent basis. This pushed the company's adjusted earnings down to $1.15 per share from $1.83 a year earlier. The earnings drop was widely anticipated but the company's profit was still well ahead of the analysts' consensus earnings estimate of $0.94 per share. I think the solid earnings beat was driven by better-than-expected production due to the efficiency gains as well as cost-cutting efforts. The company's production costs, in particular, fell to $7.31 per boe from $9.62 a year earlier, with the drop coming from lower workover charges and lease operating expenses. Pioneer Natural Resources also generated strong levels of cash flows of $720 million (ex. working cap. changes) which exceeded its capital expenditures of $620 million, enabling the company to end the period with free cash flows of $100 million.

The oil price, however, plunged to historic lows in late-April, with the settlement price of the US benchmark WTI crude falling to as low as negative $37.63 due to the excess production, plunge in demand and concerns regarding lack of storage capacity. Since then, however, the business environment has improved. The storage fears, which dominated market sentiment last month, are abating. The global oil producers have been cutting production, either voluntarily as in the case of OPEC and its allies, or involuntarily in other countries. Some of the demand has also started to return as all US states moved towards reopening and several countries around the world ease some of the travel restrictions. That's helped push WTI to $33 at the time of this writing.

The oil prices are still down almost 50% from more than $60 at the start of the year. It might still take a while for the commodity to climb back to pre-virus levels, considering it will take several quarters for oil consumption to recover completely, as highlighted recently by India, the world's third-largest oil consumer. Besides, the rapid increase in prices also increases the threat of non-compliance with the OPEC+ production freeze agreement and might encourage shale oil producers to bring back output too early. Any rise in non-compliance with the OPEC+ agreement or an uptick in shale oil production can push oil prices lower.

Pioneer Natural Resources might continue operating in a sub-$40 a barrel oil price environment in the near term. Its realized prices, therefore, will be substantially lower than $45.60 reported for Q1-2020 and $53.77 for FY-2019. The company, which has been growing its output at a double-digit rate, has now reduced drilling activity and targeting flat production for 2020. This decline in oil prices, combined with a lack of production growth, will have a negative impact on the company's earnings. Its earnings will decline significantly from FY-2019 and Q1-2020.

As the shale oil drillers face weak prices, many have talked about improving their costs structure and achieving operational efficiencies to help offset earnings dips sustained as a result of low prices. But what I like about Pioneer Natural Resources is that it has already achieved drilling and completion efficiency gains in the first quarter, which puts the company in a better position heading into the downturn. Its drilling operations averaged more than 1,100 feet per day, up from 1,000 last year, and it completed greater than 1,750 feet per day, up from 1,600 last year. Both of these key metrics surpassed this year's targets. This will have a positive impact on capital efficiency, enabling the company to drill and complete more wells with less capital, as evident from the CapEx update.

Pioneer Natural Resources originally slashed this year's capital budget from the range of $3.15 to $3.45 billion to $1.7 to $1.9 billion, which was enough to keep the production flat. This implied that a further reduction in spending was going to push the company's production lower. In its latest update, the company has slashed its capital guidance by another $300 million to $1.4 billion to $1.6 billion. This reduction, however, didn't result in a commensurate decrease in production. Instead, as indicated earlier, the company is still targeting flat levels of production, which highlights the positive impact of efficiency gains. The company is already in a position to produce the same levels of output it previously forecast with $300 million lower capital. The efficiency gains, combined with declining levels of service costs, should allow Pioneer Natural Resources to meaningfully reduce its well costs.

Pioneer Natural Resources has said that the efficiency gains, reduced workover activity levels, and service cost improvements will drive a $60 million to $70 million reduction in operating costs. It is also curtailing its corporate overhead costs by $80 million to $90 million in 2020. Its CEO Scott Sheffield, the board of directors, and officers have all agreed to voluntarily reduce compensation, with Sheffield's total cash compensation being reduced by more than 70%.

I also like Pioneer Natural Resources' expanded hedge coverage which will minimize the negative impact weak oil prices can have on the company's cash flows. Remember, Pioneer Natural Resources entered 2020 with around 115,500 to 145,500 bpd of oil production hedged at various prices using three-way collars. But those hedges offered limited downside protection in a sub-$53 per barrel oil price scenario. Last month, the company announced new hedge positions using swaps, which offer considerably better downside protection than the three-way collars. I expected Pioneer Natural Resources to further increase its crude oil hedges, which it did. Its earnings release shows that now that well over 80% of its estimated oil output for the last nine months of 2020 is backed by crude oil hedges, that offers ample downside protection.

For the second quarter, the company has now hedged approximately 99,000 bpd of oil volumes using swaps at $37.27 Brent and 42,000 bpd at $21.50 WTI. It has covered 178,000 bpd of output using swaps at $35.68 Brent for Q3-2020 and around 161,000 bpd at $36.43 Brent for Q4-2020. This shows that roughly 160,000 bpd of the company's oil production for Q2-Q4-2020 is now backed with swap contracts. That's equivalent to 81% of the company's estimated oil production of 196,400 bpd for this period, as per my calculation. On top of this, Pioneer Natural Resources has also hedged 120,000 bpd of oil output for Q2-2020 and 30,000 bpd for H2-2020 using three-way collars with a short-put at ~$21 to $25 per barrel, the floor at around $31 to $35, and ceiling at roughly $37 to $43 per barrel. These new three-way collars will protect the company's cash flows as long as oil stays above the short put levels, which seems like a good bet now with oil trading at mid-$30s a barrel.

I think these hedges will provide crucial support to the company's cash flows as benchmark prices stay low. Although the company might not generate strong levels of free cash flows, like it did in Q1-2020, I expect the 55% reduction in CapEx guidance and the crude oil hedges will enable the company to live within its operating cash flows. It might even deliver modest levels of free cash.

In my view, one of Pioneer Natural Resources' biggest strengths has been its robust liquidity and a rock-solid balance sheet, which is now looking even better. The company has successfully expanded its liquidity from $2.1 billion at the end of last year to $2.4 billion at the end of the first quarter. This liquidity consists of $784 million of cash, $700 million available on the unsecured credit facility, and $905 million on the 364-day credit facility. This enhanced liquidity couldn't have come at a better time since it puts the company in a better position to withstand an extended weakness in commodity prices.

Pioneer Natural Resources ended the first quarter with $2.29 billion of debt, which translates into a debt-to-equity ratio of just 19% - the lowest among all US-based large-cap oil independent oil producers. The company was facing one short-term maturity of $500 million of 3.45% senior notes due January 2021 but subsequent to the reporting period, the company tapped into the debt market to refinance its loan and extend its maturities. I think this was the smart thing to do. The downturn has limited access to the debt markets for many energy companies and things might become even more challenging in the future. But currently, creditors are still willing to lend to high-quality operators like Pioneer Natural Resources. The company has used this opportunity to repay all of its short-term debt as well as some of its near-term borrowings.

The company is raising $1.15 billion (upsized from $1 billion) 0.25% convertible notes due May 15, 2025, in a private placement. It will use the proceeds to repay all of the 3.45% notes as well as some of the $600 million outstanding under the 3.95% senior notes due 2022 and $250 million outstanding related to the 7.20% senior notes due 2028.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock has surged by 30% since April 20 as oil prices moved from record lows to above $30 per barrel, outperforming its peers (XOP) whose shares rose by 23% in the same period. But the company's shares are still priced 8 times in terms of EV/EBITDA (fwd) multiple, below the large-cap peer average of 8.5x, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential. I am cautiously optimistic about the near-term outlook for oil prices. I think we've gone past the worst phase of the downturn and this might be a good time to nibble on oil producers, particularly Pioneer Natural Resources which is one of the best quality oil stocks you can buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.