We expect weakness in PLTM to resume in Q4 when the seasonality of platinum prices starts playing against the precious metal.

Nevertheless, we do not think that the rebound will be sustainable, considering the meaningful surplus in the platinum market this year.

We think that PLTM could appreciate further in the coming months, as platinum prices are still too low compared to gold/silver prices.

In line with our expectations, sentiment among speculators/ETF investors appears to have shifted positively in the second half of May.

PLTM has come under little downward pressure since it reached a high of $8.59 on May 20, which is very close to our Q2-20 target of $9.00.

Thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Platinum Weekly report, in which we discuss platinum prices through the lenses of the GraniteShares Platinum Trust (PLTM).

PLTM has come under little downward pressure since it reached a high of $8.59 per share on May 20, which is very close to our Q2-20 target of $9 per tonne.

In line with our expectations, sentiment among speculators/ETF investors appears to have shifted positively in the second half of May.

We think that PLTM could appreciate further in the coming months, as platinum prices are still too low compared to gold/silver prices.

Nevertheless, we do not think that the rebound will be sustainable, considering the meaningful surplus in the platinum market this year.

We expect weakness to resume in Q4 when the seasonality of platinum prices starts playing against the precious metal.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About PLTM

PLTM, which was created in January 2018, is directly impacted by the fluctuations of platinum spot prices because the fund physically holds platinum bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard Bank.

The investment objective of the GraniteShares Platinum Trust is to replicate the performance of the price of platinum, less trust expenses (0.50%), according to the official GraniteShares' website.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the platinum market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

Also, the structure of a grantor trust protects investors since trustees cannot lend the platinum bars.

PLTM is the lowest-cost ETF on the market, with an expense ratio of 0.50%. PLTM competes with the Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT), which was created in October 2010, which is however more expensive considering that its expense ratio is at 0.60%.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

The speculative community raised notably by the equivalent of 192 koz its net long position in NYMEX platinum in the week to May 12, according to the CFTC.

This was the largest weekly increase in the net spec length since December 2019. The NYMEX platinum price recorded a strong gain of 7.5% over the corresponding period.

The resumption of speculative buying in favour of platinum could signal a shift in sentiment, in our view. Given the cleaner positioning than that at the start of the year, we think there is plenty of room for additional speculative buying in the months ahead.

Implications for PLTM: We expect speculative buying for platinum in the near term, which should push the NYMEX platinum price higher, thereby exerting upward pressure on PLTM.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors resumed their buying in the week to May 22 for the first time in 9 weeks, according to our estimates.

ETF holdings surged by 24 koz last week, after declining by nearly 40 koz in the prior three weeks.

ETF holdings are still down 266 koz or 16% since the start of the year.

The resumption of ETF buying could signal a positive shift in investor sentiment toward platinum, in our view. This would be consistent with what we wrote last week. To wit:

We expect the sentiment among ETF investors to shift positively due to 1) a positive change in the price momentum of platinum and 2) a transient improvement in platinum's fundamentals because the reopening of some economies should produce a boost in automobile production and thus autocatalyst demand.

Implications for PLTM: A sustained increase in investment demand for platinum would push the NYMEX platinum price higher, which, in turn, would exert upward pressure on PLTM.

Supply/demand balance

Despite the significant supply disruptions in South Africa caused by the COVID-19 crisis, we think that demand for refined platinum will be even more impacted. The depression in the automobile sector will result in a marked contraction in autocatalyst demand for platinum. Meanwhile, the reduction in real income caused by the economic downturn will severely hinder jewellery demand for platinum.

In balance, the platinum market is likely to post a significant surplus, which should cap the upside in prices.

Implications for PLTM: The fundamental backdrop for platinum will be weak in 2020, thereby capping the upside for PLTM in the course of the year.

Closing thoughts

While we are constructive on PLTM in the near term, we do not think that the rebound will last until the year-end.

After a marked underperformance vs gold/silver, we think that platinum prices could play some catch-up in the near term. The recent positive shift in sentiment among speculators/ETF investors could exacerbate the appreciation in platinum prices in the months ahead.

However, we stress that the platinum market is likely to experience a meaningful surplus in 2020, making the current rebound in prices inherently unstable.

We think that weakness in PLTM could resume as soon as Q4 when negative seasonal patterns emerge.

Did you like this?

Click the "Follow" button at the top of the article to receive notifications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.