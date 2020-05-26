About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI (NYSEMKT:CVM) is a small-cap market (~$600 million) clinical-stage cancer biopharmaceutical company. It has two products in the pipeline: Multikine and LEAPS.

Multikine, a cocktail combination of cytokines and chemokines, is a prospective neoadjuvant treatment and an investigational drug candidate in Phase III event-driven clinical development for newly diagnosed advanced primary head and neck cancer.

The goal of Multikine is to boost the body's immune system prior to Standard of Care ("SOC"). The event-driven Phase III study was fully enrolled with 928 patients, and the last patient was treated in September 2016.

To prove an overall survival benefit, the study required CEL-SCI to wait until 298 events (deaths) have occurred among the two main comparator groups.

298: The Long Journey Is Over

The nearly 10-year Phase III journey is now over, and what a journey it was. On 5/4/20, CEL-SCI announced that the 298th event occurred, ending the nearly 10-year Phase III trial of Multikine.

The press release said a lot:

The database is now being prepared for database lock. Once the database has been locked the final analysis of the trial results can be performed. CEL-SCI will continue to remain blinded to the study results throughout this process. CEL-SCI will be advised of the results when the analysis is completed and the study results will be announced to the public and investors at that time.



The CROs involved in study management are generating the remaining queries, performing source data verification, completing medical review, and building the final database needed to produce the final tables, listings, and figures."

For large investors and funds that have been sitting on the sidelines, this is the long-awaited signal to buy stock. Many investors have avoided investing in this "never-ending" trial, choosing to invest elsewhere. Now is the time to start their positions, as data won't be too far away.

What Happens Next

Our research with Event-Driven trials is that they need to complete many follow-up steps after the last event is reported. Finalizing steps include:

‣ Follow-up safety visits

‣ Adjudication of events

‣ Follow-up with discontinued patients

‣ Database lock

‣ Analysis of primary and secondary endpoints

‣ Full review of dataset and safety results

Once the full dataset is released and is positive, CEL-SCI will meet with the FDA and other regulatory authorities to develop a plan for the submission of a biologics license application ("BLA").

The Study Took Nearly 10 Years To Complete

Standard of Care and Our Analysis

Some readers might say that the reason for this "delay" is because Overall Survival ("OS") for head and neck cancer has improved over the years. This is categorically wrong.

Basic internet searches will not provide the exclusion/inclusion criteria that are needed to determine the estimated OS. One must dig deep into the SEER database. CEL-SCI recently hired an External Statistical Group to do just that - determine the exact OS using the exact study population.

The biggest takeaways here are the "terrible" OS statistics for this study population: 3-year OS - 47% and 5-year OS - 37%. The trial assumed a survival rate of 55% at Year 3. The actual OS is 8% lower than what was estimated.

This is consistent with the American Cancer Society's recent declaration on 1/8/2020:

Death rates rose over the past decade for... sites within the oral cavity and pharynx."

CEL-SCI's independent analysis is consistent with the American Cancer Society's assessment: survival for the study population has decreased and can't be the reason for the "delay".

Our own survival analysis is striking and we can't avoid the obvious. The statistics are showing an efficacy well over 10% in every one of our scenarios.

Yervoy All Over Again

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) faced a similar "delay" in its Phase III trial for the blockbuster cancer immunotherapy drug Yervoy. Yervoy is an entirely different immunotherapy and indication than Multikine, but there are striking similarities. Both are Event-Driven studies, for example.

BMY became keenly aware of the challenges associated with Event-Driven studies. In February 2016, Tai-Tsang Chen, PhD Executive Director of Global Biometrics Sciences at BMY, gave a keynote presentation about Event-Driven studies.

In the presentation (Slide 10 shown above), Dr. Chen made the following observations:

BMY anticipated that all the events were to have occurred within three years.

Three years into its study, only 85% of the events had occurred.

However, what is most telling is that it took two additional years for the remaining 15% events.

Events began to trickle in and showed a very different survival curve than "standard" cancer treatments.

This is what we believe happened with Multikine: a decreasing event rate due to the “delayed clinical effect”.

Bears: "The Trial Has Already Failed!"

We have heard many times over the years that "the trial has already failed". This despite countless Independent Data Monitoring Committee ("IDMC") reviews and FDA clearance.

The original CRO, Inventiv (VTIV), did not perform; in fact, it was negligent in its duties. CEL-SCI “sued” Inventiv, and Inventiv was found guilty of material breach of contract - a first in the biotech industry. From the PR:

This is a final and binding decision and to CEL-SCI’s knowledge, marks the first ever decision in favor of a biomedical company against a CRO for breach of contract"

The arbitrator also found that Inventiv knowingly misled CEL-SCI with respect to “enrollment projections”, which, in the arbitrator’s opinion, was “fraudulent”. In addition, the arbitrator assessed Inventiv for the entirety of the arbitrator’s fees for the arbitration as a result of Inventiv's “scorched earth litigation tactics”.

Inventiv really messed up the first few years of the trial. This had serious ramifications and affected many things, as well as the length of this study. We will discuss some of these ramifications below.

CEL-SCI has had a bumpy journey, to say the least. There was a brief clinical hold in 2016. The FDA reviewed the study and then released the hold with no changes to the protocol. It was lifted as it had a "likelihood of meeting the statutory requirements for marketing approval".

This is no small thing. Remember, the FDA is responsible for protecting public health by ensuring the safety, efficacy, and security of human and veterinary drugs, biological products, and medical devices. The FDA doesn’t release holds without a very good reason.

However, the bears will say that the hold was released because CEL-SCI would no longer dose patients with Multikine due to safety concerns. This is categorically wrong.

This is our take: this CRO transition was likely messy due to the multiple clinical sites across the globe and the lack of incentive for the first CRO to make a smooth hand-off. The IDMC has a regulatory and professional responsibility to monitor the integrity of the trial and safety of the participants. During one of the early IDMC reviews, they were provided data that indicated that the first CRO (Inventiv) deviated from protocols that the new CRO (Ergomed) was in the process of cleaning up.

The result of Inventiv's mismanagement was that the IDMC may have seen some adverse events and protocol deviations. Due to the potential that the data may have been unreliable, they were unable to confidently discriminate the causal factor of the adverse events, and therefore recommended to halt the trial out of an understandable abundance of caution.

The IDMC made their recommendations and the FDA got involved.

Meanwhile, CEL-SCI was trying to manage the Inventiv debacle, so it recruited more than the 880 in the original protocol and subsequently attempted to amend the protocol to increase recruitment further. FDA rules specify that sponsors are expected to submit protocol amendments before implementation of the changes and can only implement changes after the protocol amendment has been approved.

In addition to the other deficiencies noted in the hold letter, the FDA apparently wanted more clarity on the reasons for the protocol breach. The partial and subsequent full hold was initiated until CEL-SCI explained the protocol deviations from the approved IND and proved that the deviations do not materially affect the validity of the statistical analysis. The FDA knew that the hold would not affect the current progress of the study, rather, it simply wanted to ensure that CEL-SCI would not continue to enroll participants outside of the approved IND protocol.

It is important to note that the FDA did not put the trial on full clinical hold initially; they allowed the remaining enrolled patients to be treated with MK. Now, given what they knew about the substantial risks of systemic cytokine therapies, do you think that they would have allowed those patients to be treated if they thought that safety was a realistic concern? It is also very important to note that the full clinical hold was made after these final patients were treated. In this context, the full hold is made by default because the exception to the full hold no longer existed, i.e., all enrolled patients had been treated. In this case, there is literally no category for the FDA to classify IT-MATTERS into except a full hold. The FDA simply didn’t want CVM to enroll any more patients outside of the effective IND protocol without approval, and a clinical hold is the instrument that they have to ensure that.

In August 2017, the FDA reviewed the available data and the hold was fully lifted. A few months later, in December 2017, the IDMC saw no evidence of any significant safety questions and the IDMC recommended to continue the study. In this same month, CEL-SCI announced the study was fully enrolled and all patients have been treated with the investigational therapy and are being followed.

After four recent reviews (August 2018, March 2019, October 2019 and April 2020), the IDMC recommended to continue the trial until the appropriate number of events have occurred.

It is very important to note that, by mathematical definition, none of the IDMC/FDA holds or safety concerns will have any statistical effect on the efficacy analysis. The shorts' argument that safety will have any relevance to the efficacy calculation is categorically incorrect and underscores their lack of competence in this arena.

The takeaway from this is that the IDMC and FDA appropriately investigated irregularities in the study and equally appropriately elected to allow the study to continue after the questions had been addressed.

Analyst Coverage

On January 13, 2020, H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on CEL-SCI to Buy with a price target of $18. The stock hit that target in a mere 4+ months.

H.C. Wainwright subsequently increased their price target to $23. We expect to see low $20's as we approach top line data release very soon.

Russell Index Rebalancing - Major Upside Coming

On May 8, the Russell Index began its annual rebalancing process. It’s a two-month process. CEL-SCI's market cap will be used to determine its weighting in various indexes. The bigger the market cap, the more shares the indexes need to buy.

Last year, over 2 million shares were bought as CEL-SCI was added to the Russell 2000 Index. With our market cap about 2 times higher as compared to last year, expect another 2 million+ shares to be bought into these indexes. Where will those 2 million+ shares come from? How will this affect the share price? This is a typical supply versus demand issue and will create significant pricing pressure to the upside. The rebalancing culminates in late June.

Lobbying Efforts Continue

CEL-SCI contracted with The Petrizzo Group late last year to lobby the US government about "FDA approval issues of innovative drug therapies". The company lobbied the U.S. Senate, the U.S. House of Reps, the FDA, the Office of Management & Budget and Health & Human Services. This isn't cheap. In the last three quarters, CEL-SCI has spent $150K. The first quarter was the first time it lobbied the NIH.

Valuation

There are 165K new head and neck cancer cases each year in the U.S., Canada, and Europe. Of these, 110K are "advanced" Stage III or IV and are Multikine-eligible.

The average new oncology drug cost is between $200K and $400K. Let us assume a market penetration between 20K and 50K a year, and Multikine only receives $50K per treatment. Annual sales would be between $1 billion and $2.5 billion.

Assuming a multiple of 4x sales, which is extremely conservative, the value of the company would be between $4 billion and $10 billion. Fully diluted by all possible shares plus future potential dilutions (50 million shares), this equals around $80-200 per share.

We are suggesting a fair valuation between $80 and $200 per share, if Multikine is successful. We believe this drug will be a blockbuster.

Given this is a binary event trial, if the trial is not successful, we believe the share price will be around $1.

Risks And Conclusion

Biotechnology is risky, and so is investing in it. A majority of all biotech trials fail, and they always need cash.

As the primary endpoint is the open door to approval by the FDA, we believe there is a very high probability of success for this drug and that CEL-SCI is currently deeply undervalued, given the potential of the drug and the probability of success. A plethora of items are pointing to success:

Both the American Cancer Society and CEL-SCI confirm our due diligence: OS has decreased for the trial's patient population.

Based on our statistical analysis, we expect to see an efficacy well over 10%.

The "delayed clinical effect" has prolonged the length of the study.

The clinical hold ultimately had nothing to do with the safety of Multikine, and both the FDA and IDMC said the trial should proceed.

IDMC has reviewed the data and could have determined that the trial was futile, but they said to continue. They see something here.

Dropouts are not an issue and appear to be contained.

Other clues, like the recent stock purchases by the CEO, lobbying efforts, upgrades to the manufacturing facility, and the large amount of in-the-money warrants, are pointing towards success.

While we strongly believe that this trial should be a tremendous success, there are many aspects of a clinical trial that could be the cause of failure.

Failure could be due to many factors, such as, but not limited to:

SOC showing an extraordinary capacity to heal patients.

High level of dropouts during the study (well above 20%).

Violations of the protocol not detected or reported properly by the investigator.

Considerations due to the fact that the trial happened in many countries outside of the USA.

Speculation on this stock may be prudent from the information presented, as it seems likely this treatment will succeed. Those a little less confident may choose to go along for the ride up, if it continues, and sell as anticipation builds closer to a release of information. Those with the opposite belief may cite the company's past and obstacles to approval.

All those risks do remain, and a wise investor will consider them before making an investment decision. If the trial fails, we would expect the share price to be less than $1.

However, we believe this will succeed. We are again suggesting a fair valuation between $80 and $200 per share.

More details can be found on KillCVMShorts.com.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.