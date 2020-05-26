Comparing Everything To The S&P 500 Is A Huge Mistake

You’ve seen it, heard it, and probably have done it. Comparing returns of any and every fund, stock, bond, gold, futures contract, bitcoin, and other to how the S&P 500 performed this year. Or even this week or month. This comparison makes no logical sense, and as a portfolio manager, it hurts me to my soul. But it happens all the time. Why would a total return fund, whose goal is to avoid volatility and provide pure alpha, be given a benchmark of the S&P 500? Look at this article titled “Best Mutual Funds Beating S&P 500 And Other Benchmarks Over 1, 3, 5 & 10 Years.” The top “diversified” funds are the Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth (PXSGX), the T.Rowe Price New Horizons (PRNHX), the Fidelity Advisor Growth Opps M (FAGOX), the Akre Focus Instl (AKRIX) and the Fidelity OTC (FOCPX).

According to YCharts, one of these is not like the other. And for some reason, it is the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) as the odd one out here. There is even a direct piece where the article goes into the “Best small cap funds” and compares it to the S&P 500:

No. Stop doing this. As I mentioned in The Lead-Lag Report, these are not like comparisons, and should not be treated as such, confusing the retail investor enough to drive them into major portfolio mistakes. This line of thinking can drive investors to make massive portfolio mistakes. How often have we read the headlines that the latest cryptocurrency is outperforming the S&P 500 index, or that gold is, or that sports cards are? Those assets do not have the same risk tolerance and objectives of the S&P 500 and should not be compared to.

Incorrect benchmarking is especially true during times of extreme volatility. We saw this in 2008, 2013, 2018 and 2020 with fund flows data, where investors chased the best-performing holdings when compared to the index. There was a massive inflow to bonds, for example, from equities right in the middle of a massive drawdown in stocks. Of course, this is the worst thing an investor can do, unless you like to buy high and sell low. Getting sucked in by headlines like “bonds are outperforming the S&P 500 index by 20%” can be alluring, but also extremely detrimental to your investing philosophy. Behavioral finance needs to be better understood and not taken advantage of by the investing community. Do your due diligence, know what you’re investing in, and know the proper benchmarks. Otherwise, you always will be chasing something that doesn’t exist. That’s not something I preach as an investment manager, nor in The Lead-Lag Report.

Conclusion

The S&P 500 has useful comparisons, primarily if you are investing in an all-equity large-cap US stock portfolio. That's a great comparison. But we need to be more aware of what this side-by-side comparison does to the average investor. They might see that a gold fund is beating the S&P 500 this year, and then switch all their investments to gold to try and play the trend. That could be crushing to their overall investment philosophy and long-term financial plan. In a similar move, they might change their assets to the hottest small-cap fund that is beating the index, taking on extraordinary risk, and getting hit by a significant pullback in the sector.

Yes, it's better if everyone uses some financial advisor if they do not know what they are getting into. But we need to do a better job as an industry and not provide useless benchmarks that make no logical sense. When you have an investment philosophy, the most important thing you can do long term is stick with it – especially in times of crisis. If your research and strategy are based on long term, back tested trends on solid fundamentals, it might take years for the strategy to pay off. You might underperform specific benchmarks, like the S&P 500, for half a decade or more. However, understanding what your benchmark should be is more important. If you find an appropriate benchmark and stick to your strategy, you will be miles ahead of other investors. Do not be distracted by the noise, or you just might get sucked into the next bubble.

