Reopening plans are likely to dissuade members from returning. Surveys among gym members reveal reluctance to return to gyms.

Background

Planet Fitness (PLNT) is a budget gym chain that operates about 2,039 locations in the Americas. The chain has begun reopening fitness centers across the USA where permitted.

The company relaunched about five stores at the beginning of May, starting with Georgia and Utah. Since then, it has opened about 50 fitness centers in the country (2.5% of the total).

In this article, I would like to share my thoughts on the challenges faced by the fitness industry and the valuation of Planet Fitness.

Along with the S&P 500, Planet Fitness stock has significantly bounced from its lows in March, despite the fact that there were no gyms open till May.

(Photograph taken by the author)

Reopening Plans

Planet Fitness has been detailing plans to reopen its gyms across the country. The company shared its protocols to reopen the gyms in Michigan.

(Source)

Let us dive into the problems created by the ones outlined in red.

Waiting area at a gym. Unlike the doctor’s office, going to the gym isn’t an absolute necessity. Well, it is, for some people. But Planet Fitness focuses on the average customer, not the professional athlete. A large majority of gym goers rely on group classes for motivation to pursue the workout. No group classes is likely going to be a huge bummer for many members.

Let us look at the typical workout timings for most people through data from Fitbit (FIT).

It appears most people workout during the lunch hour or after work. So, it is fair to assume these were the most popular times at Planet Fitness (pre-COVID-19).

Limiting the number of members at a given time is likely to cause dissatisfaction for many eager-to-return members. In my opinion, no one would enjoy spending time in the waiting area to be able to workout.

Pre-COVID-19, I could hit the 24-hour gym late in the night, when no one is around. Well, that may be a good idea, right? Wrong. Planet Fitness aims to close all its 24-hour gyms at night for cleaning.

Will everyone go back?

So, we have discussed the reopening plans. From what we saw, it looks like the gym will not be able to accommodate all its returning members, even if they are really eager to go back.

However, my main contention is that members may be reluctant to return.

Morning Consult conducted a survey conducted early May among 530 U.S. adults who currently belong to a gym or attend workout classes. 43% of the survey participants said they really miss going to the gym. Sure, I can count myself as one of those people. However, it is important to note that 67% of the participants said they are not comfortable to return to the gym at this time.

Another survey was conducted by RunRepeat.com with 10,824 gym members to learn if they plan to return to gyms upon reopening and whether they will be keeping their memberships or not. 5,052 of the 10,824 respondents with gym memberships globally said they would not return to their gym when it reopens (46.67%). The percentage of individuals who said they wouldn’t return to the gym is the highest in the United States, among other countries surveyed.

(Source: RunRepeat.com)

Recently, CDC said that catching the coronavirus from boxes delivered by Amazon or on your takeout food bag is highly unlikely "because of poor survivability of the coronavirus on surfaces." However, CDC still warns that the main way the virus is spread is through person-to-person contact, even among those who are not showing any symptoms.

CDC says that the main way to prevent infection is by practicing social distancing and staying at least 6 feet away from others, washing your hands with soap and water, and cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched areas.

A study in the New England Journal of Medicine shows that coronavirus can live on some surfaces (especially metals) for up to three days and up to three hours in the air. It is possible for people to clean objects like dumbbells and the surfaces of cardio equipment using wipes. However, the air within the gym cannot be cleaned as easily.

(Source: Johns Hopkins Medicine)

Experts agree that social distancing is here to stay for the foreseeable future, at least until a significant portion of the population has been vaccinated.

At the gym, there is a lot of physical contact with objects. There is exchange of bodily fluids and heavy breathing. A study by the United States National Academy of Sciences, Engineering & Medicine reported that even breathing or talking could possibly release tiny particles (Bioaerosols) carrying the SARS-CoV-2 virus which causes COVID-19. The team explained that the virus can stay suspended in the air in the ultrafine mist that is produced when infected people exhale.

The micrometer particles which carry many viruses are very small particles (10 micrometer) released during sneezing, loud conversation and heavy breathing drift in the air which might cause infection. However, the larger droplets (about 1mm) in diameter quickly fall after sneezing (Source). These are the issues one must keep in mind before running back to the gym.

These, along with several more research materials, highly recommend wearing masks while going out in public places. In my opinion, it isn’t easy to workout wearing a mask, especially higher-intensity workouts. Masks reduce the amount of oxygen available to the body, causing early fatigue. Moreover, it wouldn’t be a refreshing workout as one may hope to achieve.

$10 wouldn’t hurt, people can keep their membership alive and just go later when things improve. - Popular Bullish Opinion

The discount gym business model relies on signing up more members than they can handle, with the hope that many just don’t show up. Recent surveys are indicating that a large percentage of gym members are considering canceling their memberships. With unemployment numbers rising, I would imagine individuals trying to have a hold on their expenses. Yet, in my projections in the below section, I have provided a scenario where 85% of the gym members return.

(Source: RunRepeat.com)

Projections and Valuation

At the end of 2019, Planet Fitness had 14.1 million members. Since a large number of its stores are located in the US and Canada, my calculations are only based on data from these two countries. Also, the calculations are being done for franchise-owned stores, which represent 95% of the total store count.

(Source: Company Form 10-K)

(Source: Company Form 10-K)

From this data, a few parameters have been linear for the company over the years.

(Source: Author’s calculations)

So, with these linear parameters, I decided to portray a few scenarios for 2020.

Scenario 1: 40% of the gyms are open and 40% of the members return.

Scenario 2: 60% of the gyms open and 56% of the members return

Scenario 3: All the gyms open and 70% of the members return

Scenario 4: All the gyms open and 85% of the members return

In order to account for minimal sales in March and April, I have reduced my original numbers only by 5%.

(Source: Author’s calculations)

A weighted average of these scenarios to accommodate for phased opening of gyms across regions would result in a 42% YoY revenue decline in 2020.

Obviously, I have several assumptions built into these scenarios, but I believe my calculations are more than generous in the outlook. The reality is likely to be worse due to factors, including but not limited to:

Gyms will mostly not be purchasing equipment from Planet Fitness in the near future, since social distancing plans involve lower utilization of several pieces of equipment. Equipment wear will be less (Equipment represents 35% of the revenue mix).

US states and Canadian provinces with larger numbers of Planet Fitness gyms may extend lockdowns and stay-at-home orders.

Revenue loss due to the closedown in March and April is likely to be far greater than depicted in my calculations.

(Image Source)

Planet Fitness currently trades at 8x sales, a few notches lower than its February high multiple of 11.2x.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Considering projected 2020 sales and employing current price/sales multiple, we can expect a market cap of $3.2 billion, indicating 42% downside for investors. This was approximately the price at the time of my previous article with a neutral view about the company.

(Source: Author’s calculations)

In my opinion, the price move since the March drop lacks foundation and is disconnected from the value within the company. The current valuation is unsustainable and is likely to experience a major correction.

Franchisee Health

95% of the gyms are franchise-owned.

97% of all franchise stores were owned and operated by a franchisee group that owns at least three stores. Planet Fitness’ largest franchisee owns 168 stores.

31% of the franchisee groups own more than ten stores.

Several franchise groups would struggle to pay rent. Even if the company manages to come up with negotiated rent / deferred payment structures, lower number of members and delayed openings are going to damage its balance sheet further.

The health of Planet Fitness is highly correlated with the survival of franchise groups through the pandemic. Local and chain gym owners across the country have complained about lockdowns hemorrhaging their business due to interest payments and rent being due with no income. Should any Planet Fitness franchise owners franchise owners file for bankruptcy, it is likely to impact more than one gym location. This is likely to further accelerate the projected decline in revenues.

Gyms across the country are struggling during this pandemic. Local gyms have started renting gym equipment to fund portions of their monthly obligations.

Earlier this month, Gold's Gym filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Reports also reveal that 24 Hour Fitness is considering bankruptcy. With several key players out of the way, it does look good for Planet Fitness to increase its market share due to its low price point. While that may happen in the future, in my opinion, it is unlikely to happen in the next 6-8 months.

Other Factors

Increased popularity of home workouts may persuade several members to reconsider returning to the gym.

The summer is here and there are several opportunities for outdoor activities. Interestingly, bicycle sales have started rising during this time as Americans are looking for outdoor activities. According to research by NPD Group, with gyms and fitness centers closed, consumers have adopted at-home exercise routines. This has resulted in ~130% rise in fitness equipment sales and all its categories, including cardio machines, free weight equipment, home gym weight machines, strength training products, and yoga and Pilates essentials. A number of segments experienced triple-digit gains, including weight benches (+259%), free weights (+181%), stationary bikes (+170%), and yoga mats (+146%).

Peloton Interactive (PTON) has been one of the beneficiaries of the surge in home workout practices during the pandemic.

Conclusion

Despite the company’s attractive low-cost model, social distancing requirements and common sense would prevent the majority of the members from returning to the gym. With bankruptcies of other major gym chains such as Gold's Gym, Planet Fitness does have the opportunity to increase market share. But in my opinion, that opportunity is not a possibility in the near future. Member retention is going to be the number one issue for the company.

Negative YoY growth is very likely for Planet Fitness. The financial health of franchisee operators is an important factor that may accelerate the decline. I consider an 8x multiple on sales to be a very high valuation for a company looking at significant growth decline.

I recommend to investors to stay away from gyms during this pandemic and also from Planet Fitness stock. The fundamentals do not support current valuations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in PLNT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.