Merger Arbitrage Mondays - Advent Attempts To Walk Away

Merger activity remained stuck in neutral last week with no new deals announced and no deals closing. We did have one deal enter into litigation, and arbitrageurs are watching it closely to see if the courts can force the acquiring company to close the deal on the original terms.

There were a few updates for some active deals in our table. Forescout Technologies (FSCT) commenced litigation against Advent International after Advent notified Forescout that it would not consummate the acquisition on May 18, 2020, as scheduled. The Board of Directors of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH) determined that the latest proposal from Melinta Therapeutics is a “Superior Offer”. Argonaut Gold (OTCPK:ARNGF) and Alio Gold (ALO) announced that Argonaut received approval from its shareholders for their merger agreement, and CenterState Bank Corporation (CSFL) and South State Corporation (SSB) received approval from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System for their merger of equals.

There was one new deal announced in the Deals in the Works section last week. The Board of Directors of comScore (SCOR) announced last week that they remain focused on evaluating all financial and operational strategies that would maximize shareholder value, including a sale of the company.

Weekly Spread Changes

The table below shows weekly spread changes between May 15, 2020, and May 22, 2020.

Symbol Quote Acquiring Company Acquiring Company Quote Current Spread Last Week Spread Spread Change Weekly Deal Type FSCT 23.4 Advent International (N/A) 41.03% 11.79% 29.24% All Cash YTRA 1.01 Ebix, Inc. (EBIX) 20.59 103.86% 79.79% 24.07% All Stock QES 0.815 KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (KLXE) 1.66 -1.34% -18.07% 16.73% All Stock LACQ 10.42 GTWY Holdings Limited (N/A) 10.36% 0.88% 9.48% Special Conditions SDI 11.83 Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB) 22.96 10.63% 4.75% 5.88% All Stock TTPH 2.64 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) 1.52 -63.71% -59.71% -4.00% All Stock ASFI 12.4 Stern Group (N/A) 0.00 -7.50% 0.70% -8.20% All Cash QUMU 2.56 Synacor, Inc. (SYNC) 1.13 -28.93% -17.10% -11.83% All Stock GNW 3.17 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) 71.29% 101.11% -29.82% All Cash CDOR 3.17 NexPoint Hospitality Trust (N/A) 250.16% 282.76% -32.60% All Cash

Deal Statistics

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2020 59 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2020 6 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 24 Stock Deals 22 Stock & Cash Deals 4 Special Conditions 4 Total Number of Pending Deals 54 Aggregate Deal Consideration $531.04 billion

Deal Updates

Top 10 deals with largest spreads

Symbol Announced Date Acquiring Company Closing Price Last Price Closing Date Profit Annualized Profit CDOR 07/22/2019 NexPoint Hospitality Trust (N/A) $11.10 $3.17 06/30/2020 250.16% 2467.77% YTRA 07/17/2019 Ebix, Inc. (EBIX) $2.06 $1.01 06/30/2020 103.86% 1024.58% GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $3.17 06/30/2020 71.29% 703.30% FSCT 02/06/2020 Advent International (N/A) $33.00 $23.40 06/30/2020 41.03% 404.71% TCO 02/10/2020 Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) $52.50 $39.3 06/30/2020 33.59% 331.34% CETV 10/27/2019 PPF Group N.V. (N/A) $4.58 $3.98 06/30/2020 15.08% 148.72% FIT 11/01/2019 Google LLC (GOOG) $7.35 $6.43 06/30/2020 14.31% 141.15% TCBI 12/09/2019 Independent Bank Group, Inc. (IBTX) $32.20 $28.52 06/30/2020 12.91% 127.33% BREW 11/12/2019 Anheuser-Busch (N/A) $16.50 $14.91 06/30/2020 10.66% 105.20% SDI 04/08/2020 Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB) $13.09 $11.83 06/30/2020 10.63% 104.84%

The aggregate deal consideration remains unchanged at $531.04 billion, as no new deals were announced.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.